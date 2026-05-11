A former Minnesota Vikings running back with an MVP award under his belt will be inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring Of Honor.

Adrian Peterson, who played for the Vikings from 2007-2016, will be enshrined in the Vikings Ring Of Honor alongside the 28 current members of the ring.

After being drafted seventh overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Vikings, Peterson won the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2007, was named All Pro in '07, '08, '09, '10, '12, '13 and '15.

AN MVP SEASON

His monster 2012 season saw him finish with 2,314 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on his way to the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award. Peterson's crown was the first by a non-quarterback since 2006 and every winner after 2012 has been a quarterback as well.

"I feel blessed [that my name will] go up there with the greatest of greats to play in this organization. It's just a blessing — a constant reminder for me of how God is and how hard work pays off," Peterson said on the Vikings' website. "Not only just hard work, but how you treat people, how you deal with people, the relationships that you build. That all comes into play when you're honored to this magnitude. It feels amazing.

"It took everything in me to hold the tears back," Peterson added, leaning in his chair. "I'm not really an emotional guy, but this is awesome. It's just awesome." LIFE AFTER PURPLE

After child abuse allegations shortened his 2014 season to just one game, Peterson was reinstated for the 2015 campaign. He would spend two more seasons with Minnesota (2015 and 2016) before becoming a bit of a football nomad.

Peterson spend time with New Orleans and Arizona in 2017, played for Washington in 2018 and 2019, Detroit in 2020 then finished his career in 2021 with the Titans and Seahawks.

HALL OF FAME RESUME?

In total, Peterson rushed for 14,918 yards, which places him fifth all-time behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders. He also ran for 120 touchdowns, which also is fifth all-time.