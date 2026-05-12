Cathedral baseball is the top team in Class AA according to the latest Minnesota Baseball High School Baseball Coaches' Association poll.

Cathedral is a perfect 13-0 so far this season overall and is currently 10-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. The Crusaders have outscored their competition this season by 120-20 margin and 60-3 in their last six games.

CHS is currently leading the Section 6AA standings as well with a 6-0 record.

Rounding out the Class AA top ten are Perham, Winona Cotter, Montevideo, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Luverne, New London-Spicer, Paynesville, Duluth Marshall and Litchfield.

CLASS AAA

Sartell is ranked #10 in the latest Class AAA poll with a 15-3 overall record and a 10-1 mark in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Sabres are currently on a 12-game winning streak dating back to an April 20 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice. Sartell has outscored its opponents 23-1 in its last three games, including a revenge win over the Storm on May 11th.

The top ten for Class AAA are Orono at #1, followed by Mahtomedi, Mankato East, Holy Angels, Marshall, Big Lake, Delano, Mankato West and Hill-Murray.

CLASS A

The Class A top ten (in order) are Parkers Prairie, Madelia, Murray Co Central, South Ridge, Sebeka, Red Lake County, NRHEG, Springfield, Brandon/Evansville and Sleepy Eye.