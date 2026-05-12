Cathedral Shines At The Top Of Minnesota High School Baseball
Cathedral baseball is the top team in Class AA according to the latest Minnesota Baseball High School Baseball Coaches' Association poll.
Cathedral is a perfect 13-0 so far this season overall and is currently 10-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference. The Crusaders have outscored their competition this season by 120-20 margin and 60-3 in their last six games.
CHS is currently leading the Section 6AA standings as well with a 6-0 record.
Rounding out the Class AA top ten are Perham, Winona Cotter, Montevideo, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Luverne, New London-Spicer, Paynesville, Duluth Marshall and Litchfield.
CLASS AAA
Sartell is ranked #10 in the latest Class AAA poll with a 15-3 overall record and a 10-1 mark in the Central Lakes Conference.
The Sabres are currently on a 12-game winning streak dating back to an April 20 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice. Sartell has outscored its opponents 23-1 in its last three games, including a revenge win over the Storm on May 11th.
The top ten for Class AAA are Orono at #1, followed by Mahtomedi, Mankato East, Holy Angels, Marshall, Big Lake, Delano, Mankato West and Hill-Murray.
CLASS A
The Class A top ten (in order) are Parkers Prairie, Madelia, Murray Co Central, South Ridge, Sebeka, Red Lake County, NRHEG, Springfield, Brandon/Evansville and Sleepy Eye.