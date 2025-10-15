The Cathedral boys soccer team won the Section 8A championship with a complete 3-1 win over East Grand Forks on Tuesday night in Sauk Centre.

The Crusaders' Jacob Oliver's first half goal gave him 133 career goals, which tied the all time state record held by Mankato West's Jake Makela (set from 2012-2016), and 51 on the season- also tying a record held by Hillcrest Lutheran Academy's Chris Pellegrino (2013).

Carlos Moreno got Pelican Rapids on the board to start the second half scoring and tie the game, but Liam Kohn answered for Cathedral to re-establish the CHS lead.

Oliver notched another goal later in the second half to set the all time career goals record (134) and the single-season record (51). Oliver's two-goal game also gives him the state record for career points with 186, previously held by Mankato West's Makela.

Cathedral is now 17-1-1 overall and will learn its state tournament opponent and schedule at Saturday's state seeding meeting.