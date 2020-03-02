Boys Basketball Section Playoff Matchups
The boys basketball playoffs are set to begin Tuesday for the five of the six St. Cloud Metro area teams. Cathedral will start its playoff run on Thursday.
TUESDAY:
Section 5AAA All Games 8 PM Start Time
#8 Zimmerman @ #1 Delano
#5 Becker @ #4 Rocori
#7 Big Lake @ #2 Monticello
#6 St. Francis @ #3 Fridley
Section 8AAA All Games 8 PM Start Time
#8 Tech @ #1 Apollo
#5 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #4 Sartell
#7 Little Falls @ #2 Bemidji
#6 Detroit Lakes @ #3 Alexandria
Section 6AA All Games 7 PM Start Time
#17 Foley @ #16 Kimball
#18 Royalton @ #15 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
THURSDAY
Section 6AA 7 PM Start Times
Kimball/Foley winner @ #1 Eden Valley-Watkins
#9 Maple Lake @ #8 Cathedral
#13 Rush City @ #4 Melrose
#12 Holdingford @ #5 Albany
#14 Sauk Centre @ #3 Annandale
#11 Spectrum @ #6 Mora
#10 Milaca @ #7 Pine City
LPGE/Royalton winner @ #2 Osakis