Boys Basketball Section Playoff Matchups

Dave Overlund

The boys basketball playoffs are set to begin Tuesday for the five of the six St. Cloud Metro area teams. Cathedral will start its playoff run on Thursday.

TUESDAY: 
Section 5AAA  All Games 8 PM Start Time
#8 Zimmerman @ #1 Delano
#5 Becker @ #4 Rocori
#7 Big Lake @ #2 Monticello
#6 St. Francis @ #3 Fridley

Section 8AAA All Games 8 PM Start Time
#8 Tech @ #1 Apollo
#5 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #4 Sartell
#7 Little Falls @ #2 Bemidji
#6 Detroit Lakes @ #3 Alexandria

Section 6AA All Games 7 PM Start Time 
#17 Foley @ #16 Kimball
#18 Royalton @ #15 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

THURSDAY 
Section 6AA 7 PM Start Times 
Kimball/Foley winner @ #1 Eden Valley-Watkins
#9 Maple Lake @ #8 Cathedral
#13 Rush City @ #4 Melrose
#12 Holdingford @ #5 Albany
#14 Sauk Centre @ #3 Annandale
#11 Spectrum @ #6 Mora
#10 Milaca @ #7 Pine City
LPGE/Royalton winner @ #2 Osakis

Categories: Apollo Sports, Cathedral Sports, high school sports, ROCORI Sports, Sartell-St. Stephen Sports, Sauk Rapids-Rice Sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports, Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top