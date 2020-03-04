Boys Basketball Playoff Scoreboard

Three local teams are moving on in the section playoffs, while two saw their seasons come to an end Tuesday night.

The #1 Apollo Eagles topped the #8 Tech Tigers 70-59 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Section 8AAA playoffs at Apollo High School. The Tigers' season ends with a record of 3-24, while the Eagles move on with a record of 19-8.

Elsewhere, #5 Sauk Rapids-Rice upset #4 Sartell 67-65 at Sartell High School. The Sabres' finish their season with a 16-10 record, while the Storm improves to 11-16.

Sauk Rapids-Rice will play at Apollo Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

In Section 5AAA #4 Rocori used their home court advantage to beat #5 Becker 70-64. The Spartans will play against #1 Delano Friday night at St. Michael-Albertville High School at 6 p.m.