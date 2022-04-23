Blattner’s Annual Food Drive Raises More than $220,000

AVON -- The numbers are in from another annual spring food drive. The Blattner Company raised over $220,000 in this year’s event.

Each February and March, the company has teams host fundraising events in a friendly completion to help those in need. Central Minnesota food shelves in Avon, Albany, Cold Spring, Hanover, Holdingford, and Melrose received over $158,000 as a result of the drive.

March was Minnesota FoodShare Month, so those donations were also able to stretch a little further than normal.

Another $62,000 was raised by field project staff members around the United States. Those donations will go to supporting food shelves in those areas.

Over the last 24 years, the food drive has gathered more than 1.4 million food and item donations as well as more than $860,000 for food shelves across the country.

