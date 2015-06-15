Blackhawks Beat Lightning to Win 3rd Stanley Cup in 6 Seasons

Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane scored goals and goalie Corey Crawford was flawless in net, as the Blackhawks shut out the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-0, in Game 6 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Finals in Chicago on Monday night. With the win, Chicago captured their third NHL championship in six seasons.

Keith was unanimously awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. His 21 points (three goals and 18 assists) tied Chris Pronger of the 2006 Edmonton Oilers for the most points accumulated by a defenseman in the NHL playoffs in the last two decades.

Chicago, which also won recent titles in 2010 and 2013, clinched the Stanley Cup on home ice for the first time since 1938.

2015 Stanley Cup Finals Recap: Blackhawks defeat Lightning, 4-2

Game 1: Blackhawks 2, Lightning 1

Game 2: Lightning 4, Blackhawks 3

Game 3: Lightning 3, Blackhawks 2

Game 4: Blackhawks 2, Lightning 1

Game 5: Blackhawks 2, Lightning 1

Game 6: Blackhawks 2, Lightning 0

Best-of-seven series

Home team in bold