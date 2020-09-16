Big Ten Football To Return October 24th

The Big Ten has reportedly reverse its decision to postpone the 2020 football season to the spring. The conference will begin play on October 24th, according to ESPN.

The Big Ten was among the first conferences to announce a postponement of the season due to concerns over COVID-19. Meanwhile, the SEC, BIG 12 and other conferences forged ahead with the season.

Teams will have the chance to play up to nine regular season games, while players, coaches and staff will be tested daily.

Six Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, including the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who ranked #19 after finishing the 2019 season with a 11-2 record.