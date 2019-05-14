Berrios Rocked In Twins Loss

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Twins 5-4 Monday night at Target Field in the opening game of a three-game series. The Twins have lost three of their past four games.

Minnesota starting pitcher Jose Berrios took the loss after allowing five runs on 12 hits in 5.2 innings of work. Berrios, who threw 102 pitches and allowed two home runs, struck out just three batters.

The Twins offense was highlighted by Marwin Gonzalez and Jorge Polanco home runs, while the Angels had home runs hit by Shohei Ohtani and Tommy La Stella.

Minnesota will host LA again on Tuesday night in downtown Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 6:40, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.