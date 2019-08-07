Berrios Bombed In Twins Loss

Atlanta beat the Twins 12-7 Tuesday night in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score may indicate. The Twins trailed 11-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before waking up offensively.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuna, Jr led off the game with a solo home run, and things snowballed from there for Minnesota starter Jose Berrios. The normally reliable Twins ace allowed nine runs on nine hits and four walks in 5.2 innings of work.

Nelson Cruz finished with four hits, including a pair of home runs, to raise his average to .300 on the season for the Twins. Mitch Garver and Eddie Rosario also had home runs for Minnesota in the loss.

The Twins will host Atlanta again Wednesday afternoon as they look for a series win. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.