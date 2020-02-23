Bennies End Season in Loss to Bethel

The College of St. Benedict basketball team ended their season in a loss to Bethel on the road Saturday.

The Bennies fell behind early in the game, trailing the MIAC-leading Royals 23-12. CSB rallied in the second to cut their deficit to a manageable 8 points, 30-22 at the half.

Bethel extended their lead to 59-41 by the end of the third and put the Bennies away 79-53 in the final frame.

Maddie Schmitz led the team with 21 points. Sidney Schiffler added 10, and Kendyl Thompson and Megan Thompson each added 8.

The Bennies end the season with an 11-14 overall record and 7-13 MIAC.