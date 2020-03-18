Bengals Sign Vikings Cornerback Waynes

The Cincinnati Bengals signed Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes to a three year contract reportedly worth $42 million. Waynes spent the last five seasons with the Vikings.

Waynes, 27, recorded seven interceptions and 247 tackles with the Vikings. The Vikings released Xavier Rhodes earlier this offseason, creating a shortage of defensive backs.

The Vikings have been quiet on the external free agent front, but have re-signed fullback CJ Ham and quarterback Kirk Cousins to contract extensions.