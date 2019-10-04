Becker Holds Off ROCORI Friday

Becker -- Becker held off a late rally from ROCORI to hold on to a 14-12 victory Friday night.

When the game starts and its a defensive standstill and barely any offense you knew it was going to come down to a key drive or a key play from one of these team to make sure one came out victorious.

ROCORI would get the scoring going in the second quarter thanks to quarterback Jack Steil running the ball in for a one yard touchdown and after a missed extra point conversion the score was 6-0. Becker would answer right back on the very next drive. Quarterback Josh Fobbe would run it also for a one yard touchdown and also with a missed extra point it was tied 6-6 going into halftime.

In the third quarter it was Becker scoring first and it was on a ten yard run by Isaac Koop and after a successful two point conversion it was 14-6. Later in the third quarter ROCORI's Jack Steil would run it in again from one yard out for the touchdown but after a missed two point conversion opportunity it was 14-12. But late in the fourth quarter and with time running out ROCORI was marching down the field and set up in field goal range. With time expiring they missed the game winning field goal, final score ROCORI 12 and Becker 14.

With the win Becker moves to 5-1 on the season and will travel to play Willmar on Friday October 11th. ROCORI with the loss moves to 4-2 on the season and will travel to play Brainerd on Friday October 11th.