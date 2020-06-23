Baseball Is Back With Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred will implement a 60 game schedule after the league and MLB Players Association failed to reach an agreement on how (and when) to return to the field, according to ESPN.

The owners and players agreed in March that if the negotiations reached an impasse, the commissioner would have the right to implement the schedule.

The current plan calls for players to report to their home stadiums beginning on July 1st for a second "spring training," with games set to begin on July 24th.

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Tuesday to discuss the details of MLB's plan to get back on the field.

Will the layoff benefit or hurt the Twins? They should have a strong rotation coming out of the layoff, with Rich Hill recovering from offseason elbow surgery to rejoin the team and giving the Twins a rotation of Jose Berrios, Kenta Maeda, Jake Odorizzi, Hill and Jhoulys Chacin/Randy Dobnak/Devin Smeltzer/Homer Bailey on the back end.

However, the shortened schedule also means Michael Pineda will miss a significant chunk of the season as he finishes his suspension.

How will the shortened season play out for some of the Twins' streakier players like Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario? How many games can we expect to see former St. Cloud River Bat Mitch Garver behind the plate.

Who is the biggest challenger to the Twins in the Central Division (and what might the division look like this season)? Does Cleveland have enough to fight off the upstart White Sox?

All these questions, and more, are answered in the podcast below: