Augustana Tops SCSU Baseball Wednesday

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKY BASEBALL NSIC TOURNAMENT

AUGUSTANA VIKINGS 8 ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES 2

The Vikings defeated their NSIC rivals the Huskies in a good battle for five innings. The Vikings collected thirteen hits mostly from the fifth inning on, including a a home run, a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher Ryan Jares threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Furst threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Kranz threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jef Schmidt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Tom Bruss threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and Tony Lanier threw the final inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Carter Howell, he went 5-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and Sam Baier went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Jaxon Rosencranz went 1-for-4 with a home and he scored two runs. Max Moser went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Johnson went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Olson and Christian Kuzemka both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run and JT Mix earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher lefty Matt Osterberg threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Nick Brauns threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Paul Steffensen, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and John Nett went 2-for-5. Max Gamm went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Tyler Schiller went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Tate Wallat went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice. Parker Savard went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, Jake Shusterich and Matt Quade each earned a walk. The Huskies could not get hits with runners on, as they left several base runners stranded.