Augustana Snaps SCSU’s Streak

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team came up short, snapping a three-game winning streak against Augustana University on Saturday.

The Vikings ran away with the lead early in the first half and never looked back. The Huskies trailed 47-32 at the break and continued to struggle in the second frame. SCSU ultimately fell to Augustana 81-58.

Anthony Roberts led the team with 18 points and five rebounds. Trevon Marshall added 17 points three rebounds, and two steals.

The Huskies fall to 13-11 and 10-8 NSIC. Next weekend they will look to get back in the win column when they host MSU-Moorhead. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.