Augsburg Too Much for St. Bennies

The College of St. Benedict basketball team could not outlast Augsburg University on the road on Saturday.

The Bennies fell behind 14-10 in the first quarter but rallied in the second to take a 22-21 lead at the half.

The Auggies came back in the third, and the two teams entered the final 10 minutes tied at 37. CSB's defense was not enough in the final quarter, and the Bennies fell 62-54.

Sidney Schiffler led the team with 16 points, three rebounds, and a steal. Megan Thompson added 14 points, three rebounds, and a steal.

The Bennies fall to 10-11 and 6-10 MIAC. On Wednesday St. Ben's will return home to host Macalester College at 7:00 p.m.