Augsburg men's basketball beat St. John's 82-76 Wednesday night at Sexton Arena. The Johnnies and Auggies split the season series, with SJU beating Augsburg in December.

Freshman Jubie Alade led the Johnnies with 30 points in the loss, and Tyler Weiss added 20 points and nine rebounds.

The Johnnies will host Gustavus Saturday afternoon at Sexton Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.