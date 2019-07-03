A’s Top Twins 8-6

The Twins lose 8-6 at Oakland Tuesday night to begin a 3-game series. Minnesota went out to a 3-0 lead in the 3rd inning before Oakland started the comeback. The A's got a 2-run home run from Matt Olson before former Twin Chris Hermann hit a grand slam home run in the 4th inning.

Jason Castro had 3 hits including 2 solo home runs and Miguel Sano had 2 hits including a 2-run home run for the Twins. Jake Odorizzi started the game and allowed 4 hits, 3 walks and 5 earned runs in 3 innings to take the loss. He left the game with a blister on his finger and Manager Rocco Baldelli says Odorizzi will miss his next start and will be place in the 10-day injured list.

The Twins are 53-31 and their lead in the American League Central is now 7 games over Cleveland. Cleveland won their game last night 9-5 at Kansas City.

The Twins and A's play the 2nd game of the 3-game series at Oakland tonight at 8:07, pregame on WJON at 7:30. Right hander Kyle Gibson (8-4) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and right hander Mike Fiers (8-3) toes the rubber for the A's.