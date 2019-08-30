Apollo Wins Friday

Saint Cloud --The final score St. Francis 24 and Saint Cloud Apollo 31.

Apollo would get the scoring going in the first quarter by recovering a fumble and taking it back 77 yards for a touchdown after a missed two point conversion the score was 6-0. Saint Francis would answer back with a touchdown of their own to make it 7-6 after a good PAT. Near the end of the first quarter Apollo would score again on a 78 yard pass from quarterback Logan Johnson to Jalyn Williams for the touchdown, after a missed two point conversion that made it 12-7.

In the second quarter St. Francis would score on a touchdown on a 9 yard run by Trevor Patterson to make the score 14-12. On the kickoff back Apollo's Jalyn Williams would take it back to the house on a 98 yard run to make the score 20-14. Later in the second quarter St. Francis would score on a 1 yard run by Trevor Patterson to make the score 21-20. Right before the end of half Apollo's Michael Gravelle would intercept a pass and take it 95 yards for the touchdown to make the score 28-21

The only scoring in the second half came in the fourth quarter when Apollo would hit a 34 yard field goal to make it 31-21. The only other score would come with just seconds left in the game when St. Francis would it a 42 yard field goal to make the final score 31-24. Saint Cloud Apollo's quarterback Logan Johnson finishes the game 6-14, 136 yards and 1 touchdown. He also carried the ball 18 times for 80 yards.

With the loss St. Francis starts the year 0-1 and will play host to Chisago Lakes Area on Friday, September 6th. With the win Saint Cloud Apollo starts the year 1-0 and will travel to play Saint Cloud Tech on Friday, September 6th.

The player of the game is Saint Cloud Apollo's Michael Gravelle.