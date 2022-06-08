Apollo, Tech Athletes Headed to State Track & Field Meet
Apollo and Tech are sending a big contingent of athletes to participate in the state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School Thursday-Saturday (June 9-11). Those qualifying include:
Noelle Hackenmueller (Apollo), 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles, Long Jump and Triple Jump
Libby Lommel (Apollo), Pole Vault
Brooke Verkinnes (Apollo), 800m run
Tyler Hansen (Apollo), Triple Jump
John Kaczor (Tech), Shot Put
Josh Russell (Tech), Discus
Garrison Murray (Tech), Triple Jump, High Jump
Andrew Gottwalt, Teagan Gazdzik, Bjorn Mattick and Arik Nikolas (Tech) 4x400 Relay