Apollo, Tech Athletes Headed to State Track & Field Meet

Apollo and Tech are sending a big contingent of athletes to participate in the state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School Thursday-Saturday (June 9-11). Those qualifying include:

Noelle Hackenmueller (Apollo), 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles, Long Jump and Triple Jump

Libby Lommel (Apollo), Pole Vault

Brooke Verkinnes (Apollo), 800m run

Tyler Hansen (Apollo), Triple Jump

John Kaczor (Tech), Shot Put

Josh Russell (Tech), Discus

Garrison Murray (Tech), Triple Jump, High Jump

Andrew Gottwalt, Teagan Gazdzik, Bjorn Mattick and Arik Nikolas (Tech) 4x400 Relay