The College of Benedict and St. John's Track and Field meet scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Friday due to the expected rain and cooler weather forecasted for Saturday. The event is scheduled to take place at St. John's Clemens Stadium Friday starting at 2:00pm with field events at 2:30pm.

The meet is called "The Optimistic Invitational". This kicks off the outdoor portion of the track and field season.