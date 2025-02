Apollo senior Azayah Washington scored 28 points, had 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals in Apollo's 88-73 win at Bemidji. Washington needed 21 points to become the all-time scoring leader Apollo basketball history. He surpasses his sister Lariah.

Get our free mobile app

(photo courtesy of Deon Pierce) (photo courtesy of Deon Pierce) loading...

Last season Azayah become the all-time boys basketball points leader passing Ethan Novacinski. The Eagles are 11-8 and will host Fergus Falls Thursday.