Amateur Fall Ball Update

RIVER CATS “TOWN BALL” FALL LEAGUE

Hosted by the Clearwater River Cats, they have a four team league with teams from the Brainerd Area, Central Valley League (CVL), Sauk Valley League/North Star (SVL/NSL) and the River Cats. Games are played at 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM on Sundays. Pool Play for the first three weeks, Semifinals Oct 3rd and Championship and Third Place October 11th.

Note: Sunday October 3rd Schedule

BRAINERD AREA vs SAUKVALLEY LEAGUE/NORTH STAR 12pm

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS vs CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 2:30pm

RESULTS FROM SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 27th:

BRAINERD AREA 15 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

The Brainerd Area remained unbeaten in the fall league, as they defeated the River Cats, backed by sixteen hits, including four home runs, a triple and three doubles. Kyle Baker started on the mound for the Brainerd Area, he threw four innings to earned the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Paul Jacobson from the DC Saints, threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Number #22 threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Phil Zynda from the Brainerd Bees, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs for four RBIs, he earned a pair of walks. Gunnar Wicklund went 4-for-5 with a two home runs for two RBIs, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Hunter Wicklund went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Jaime Werner went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Hapajolni went 2-for-4 with a triple, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Adam Braun went 1-for-4, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Jon Lerma went 2-for-6 with a triple, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Kyle Baker went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Justin Hauge threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, and six runs. Nick Proshek threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Adam Smith, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Justin Hauge went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned two walks. Jordan Picka went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-4 and Al Smith earned two walks and he scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE (CVL) 19 SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE/NORTH STAR (SVL/NSL) 3

The CVL defeated the SVL/NSL, backed by twenty hits, including three doubles and solid pitching performances. A right hander from the Pearl Lake Lakers, Andrew Schmitt started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Carson Geislinger a right hander from the Watkins Clippers threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks, gave up a run and he recorded two strikeouts. Colin Eskew a right hander from the Cold Spring Rockies threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The CVL was led by veteran David Jonas from the Cold Spring Rockies went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Stang form the Pearl Lake Lakers went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. JT Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers went 3-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Collin Eskew of the Rockies went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger from the Clippers went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Schmitt from the Lakers went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Rudy Notch from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1-for-3 and he scored three runs. Brady Linn of the Cold Spring Rockies earned a walk and he scored a run and Dawson Hemmesch from the Roscoe Rangers was credited with a RBI and he scored a run.

The SVL/NSL teams starting pitcher was Brandon Buesgens of the Foley Lumberjacks. He threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Rob Maynagh threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kirby Maynagh threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Izzy Carper of the River Cats, he went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Troy Deans of the River Cats went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 1-for-4 with a double and Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4. Rob Maynagh went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch two times. Kirby Maynagh went 1-for-3, he was hit a pitch and a stolen base and Alex Smith earned a walk and he scored a run.