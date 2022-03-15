All That I’m Saying, Is Give Kirk A Chance (With A New Coach)

Listen, I have been as frustrated as anyone with Kirk Cousins' Vikings tenure so far. However, I don't see what the Vikings could do in the immediate future that would improve their situation at the quarterback position.

Let's say for the sake of argument the Vikings did decide to swap Cousins. Who would be the quarterback this season? Kellen Mond? Not plenty likely.

Maybe the Vikings could draft a quarterback in this year's draft. Let's take a look at the scouting reports for the first round quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, via Sports Illustrated:

Malik Willis:

Willis needs to improve his consistency, accuracy and touch as a passer, but the ball jumps out of his hand.

Kenny Pickett:

In his first four seasons (’17 to ’20), he threw 39 touchdowns and 25 interceptions combined. Some teams will have issues with his hand size (8.5"), and he’s an older prospect who will turn 24 before training camp.

Do either one of those guys sound like they'd be better in 2022 than Cousins? I personally don't think so.

Why not run it back for one more season with Cousins under an offensive-minded head coach? Why not see if Kevin O'Connell can turn Cousins and Justin Jefferson into the Vikings' version of Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp?

The Cousins extension isn't a ten-year deal that keeps him in town until 2032. It's a one-year extension that essentially looks like a prove-it contract for one of the top 10-12 quarterbacks in the game.