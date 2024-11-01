Albany Volleyball Is Headed to State; ROCORI Falls
Albany defeated Sauk Centre 3 games to 2 Thursday night at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in the Section 6-2-A championship match. Scores were 16-25, 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 15-11.
Albany was led by Ellery Ehresmann with 49 set assists, 1 kill, 12/13 serving, 2 ace blocks, 13 digs, Hannah Klein had 19 kills, 26/29 serving, 7 ace serving, 3 ace blocks, 12 digs and Kelsey Lobitz had 16 kills, 1 set assist, 13/14 serving, 20 digs.
The Huskies improve to 28-2 and advance to the Class AA State Tournament next week.
Section 8-3-A Championship
Alexandria 3, ROCORI 1
Section 5-2-A Semifinals
Maple Lake 3, Providence Academy 1
Annandale 3, Watertown-Mayer 2
(Maple Lake will play Annandale for the section title Saturday at 6pm at STMA High School)
Section 8-4-A Final
St. Michael-Albertville 3, Rogers 2
Section 3-2-A Semifinal
New London-Spicer 3, Paynesville 1