Albany Golf Club Testing Relationships with the “Divorce Open”

Golf can bring people together, or tear relationships apart. See which category your relationship falls under when you play in this tournament being put on by the Albany Golf Club.

The "Divorce Open" will be taking place on July 25th at 11 AM:

Put your relationship to the test with this 18 hole, 2-person, true alternate shot format tournament. One male and one female for each team. No handicap required. Payouts and prizes are all for random places.

Get our free mobile app

Cost is just $20 for each individual member, and $30 for non-members, plus cart rental fees. If you are interested in signing you and your partner up you're invited to call the clubhouse at (320) 845-2505.

My fiance and I are both avid golfers, and when we play together we are pretty good about playing "cart golf", and are usually within a couple of strokes of each other when final scores are tallied. This is the kind of tournament we would thrive in being so similarly matched. Or it could be a total disaster if we are both golfing poorly that day. Never know unless you try right?

For more information on playing in the Divorce Open, or golfing at Albany Golf Club this summer visit them online.

See What life Was Like in Stearns County During WWII -- Highlights from the Stearns History Museum's Event

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For