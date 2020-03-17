Ahcan, Hrenak Up For NCHC Awards

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has named its finalists for postseason awards. The awards ceremony is typically held during the Frozen Faceoff, which has been canceled this season.

Senior defenseman Jack Ahcan is one of three finalists for NCHC Player of the Year, along with North Dakota's Jordan Kawaguchi and Minnesota-Duluth's Scott Perunovich.

Ahcan finished the season fourth among defensemen with five goals and 12 assists while also blocking 41 shots.

Goaltender David Hrenak was also named a finalist for goaltender of the year. After a slow start to the season, Hrenak finished with .915 save percentage and a 2.60 goals against average.

The winners of the awards will be announced beginning on Monday, March 23rd.