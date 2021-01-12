Above The Rim Husky Hoops Coaches’ Show [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team split a pair of games at U-Mary this weekend to improve to 1-3 on the season. The women's team split at home with the Marauders, moving its record to 2-2 on the season.

Men's coach Matt Reimer and women's coach Lori Fish joined JW Cox on the "Above the Rim Husky Hoops Coaches' Show" Monday night to recap the weekend and preview this weekend's series with Minot State.

The "Above the Rim Husky Hoops Coaches' Show" airs every Monday during the basketball season on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.