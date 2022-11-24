7 People Hurt, 2 Seriously In Crash Near Alexandria

MILTONA (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash near Miltona in Douglas county hurt seven people.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 near Miltona.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Ali Moin of Bloomington was going north on the highway when it collided with a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Marilyn Grover of Alexandria which was going east on the county road.

Grover and her passenger, 91-year-old William Grover of Alexandria, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Moin and his passengers, six-year-old Ayla Moin, 40-year-old Ellida Moin, 10-year-old Kamran Moin, and nine-year-old Kayan Moin, were all taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.