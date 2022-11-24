The Weekender: The Crown Jewels, White Christmas and More!

3

Fall in love this holiday season and find joy with the luscious melodies of Irving Berlin. GREAT Theatre is putting together their version of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. This performance features 17 Irving Berlin classics and leave you dreaming of a white Christmas. Tickets for the show start at $28. Show time is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, November 26th, 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, November 27th, 2:00 p.m.