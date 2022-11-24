The Weekender: The Crown Jewels, White Christmas and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is lots to do this Thanksgiving Day weekend for your and the family to enjoy. Check out a Queen Tribute show at Pioneer Place, spend the day shopping in downtown St. Cloud, watch GREAT Theatre's production of White Christmas, take your family for a picture with Santa, and share some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
The Crown JewelsSt. Cloud
All the hits of Queen will be played under one roof this weekend. The Crown Jewels deliver the best Queen tribute you will see. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Place theatre. Tickets are 31$ and they are going fast!
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, November 25th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Shop Small SaturdaySt. Cloud
Visit downtown St. Cloud for a day of shopping. Shop Small Saturday gives you the opportunity to shop local. From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. you'll have a chance to pick up a punch card at participating businesses and for every $10 you spend you will have a chance to win an amazing prize pack. The event begins Saturday all throughout downtown St. Cloud.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, November 26th, 10:00 a.m.
- 3
White ChristmasSt. Cloud
Fall in love this holiday season and find joy with the luscious melodies of Irving Berlin. GREAT Theatre is putting together their version of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. This performance features 17 Irving Berlin classics and leave you dreaming of a white Christmas. Tickets for the show start at $28. Show time is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, November 26th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 27th, 2:00 p.m.
- 4
Pictures with SantaWaite Park
Embark on an enchanted adventure to take pictures with Santa. Join him to create magical memories you and your family will always remember. Santa will be visiting Crossroads Center for a special event. Walk up appointments are welcomed or you can book in advance HERE. The set up will be next to Caribou Coffee inside the mall.
PICTURE PACKAGES WILL VARY!
- Daily From November 23rd to December 24th
- 5
Silly Beaver ComedySt. Cloud
Share some laughs at Beaver Island Brewing Company. Silly Beaver Comedy night is back again Saturday. Beginning at 9:00 p.m. watch the 75 person taproom become a place of laughs with some up-and-coming comedians. Tickets are just $15 and can be found online.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, November 26th, 9:00 p.m.