Third Annual Holiday Lights Parade Coming to Kimball Friday

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- A holiday event is returning to the streets of Kimball this week.

The Kimball Area Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd annual Holiday Lights Parade will take place tomorrow Friday. The fun begins with cookies and hot chocolate with Santa in Willow Creek Park at 4:30 p.m. There will also be food, vendors, and a raffle.

Line-up for parade floats starts at 6:00 p.m. and the parade gets underway at 7:00 p.m. This year’s route begins on Hazel Avenue East in front of Kimball Elementary School, and makes a loop through town on Magnus Johnson Street South and Oak Street South before wrapping up on Linden Avenue East.

The all-ages event is free to attend.

