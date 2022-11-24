Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Robbery of Menards

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 1/2 in prison for an early morning armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul.

According to court documents, on September 27, 2021, 61-year-old Cornelius Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, went to the Menards store in West St. Paul and hid inside the store until it closed. Early on the morning of September 28, 2021, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day.

Graham brandished a gun and took cash from the store manager.

Get our free mobile app

On June 1, 2022, Graham pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Because Graham was on supervised release for separate robbery convictions in the District of Kansas, Graham received an additional sentence of 23 months, increasing his total sentence to 100 months in prison.