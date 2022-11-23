Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Lifted

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca has finally been lifted and the highway is again open to traffic in each direction.

The project was scheduled to be completed earlier this month, but delays forced the detour to be extended.

While the 13 1/2 half miles of roadway are open to traffic for the winter season, crews will be returning in the spring to complete the remaining work which includes permanent road markings. Also, periodic lane or shoulder closures with flaggers may occur yet this season as crews continue to wrap up secondary work on the project.

The $18.2-million project includes some intersection realignments, turn lanes, street lighting, new culverts and pipes, and an upgraded guardrail.

Get our free mobile app

There is also a full reconstruction on one mile of Highway 23 in Foley from Broadway Avenue to the east of 13th Avenue with new storm sewer, curb and gutter, and a roundabout at 8th Avenue/Penn Street. A multi-use trail was also added on the north side of Highway 23 with a sidewalk built on the south side.

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022