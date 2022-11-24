1 Person Seriously Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Royalton

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at Highway 10 and 55th Avenue Northwest intersection.

A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kaden Kurr of Little Falls was going east on Highway 10 making a left turn onto Highway 55 when it collided with another car. Those two vehicles spun and made contact with a third vehicle that was parked at the stop sign.

Kurr was not hurt but his passenger, 47-year-old Melissa Kurr of Little Falls, was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle and his two passengers were not hurt. The driver of the third vehicle also was not hurt.