Holidazzle Starts This Weekend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- This year's Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis kicks off Friday.

The event in Loring Park runs for four three-day weekends through December 18th.

You'll be able to find over 30 food and shopping options. Holidazzle will have fireworks each Saturday at 7:15 p.m. There will also be entertainment and holiday music on stage, amusement rides including a carousel and large slide, visits and photos with Santa, the Fulten Beer Garden, and a roller skating rink.

The hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fridays, noon until 9:00 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6:00 p.m. Sundays.

