Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison county early Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 27 north of Hilman.

Forty-four-year-old Renee Pewaush of Onamia was driving west when her vehicle went off the road and crashed into a guard rail.

She was taken to the Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.