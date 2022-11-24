European Christmas Market Starts this Weekend in St. Paul

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The European Christmas Market at St. Paul's Union Depot starts this weekend.

The event runs four weekends through December 18th. The hours are Fridays from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Union Depot is located at 240 E. Kellogg Boulevard in St. Paul.

The European Christmas Market in St. Paul says they are the most authentic traditional holiday market of its kind in Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

This is an admission-free public event based on the open-air markets in Germany, Austria, and other European countries during the Advent season.