5 Sartell-St. Stephen Athletes Declare College Intention

Sartell-St. Stephen announced the signing of 5 athletes to letters of intent. The 5 are Kennedi Gack, Brayden Simmones, Zoe Lain, Gwen Latunski, and Sam Lunde.

Kennedi Gack has committed to Division II Northern State in the NSIC to play soccer. She is a 3-year varsity letter player, 2-time All-Conference selection, CLC player of the week and captain. She helped the Sabres to back to back conference championships in 2022-2023. She also participated in basketball and track. Activities Director Bruce Thompson says "Kennedi's dedication and strong work ethic to herself and her teammates is always demonstrated on the pitch. She is a dominant player with a ton of talent which showed through her success as a player, a teammate and the girls soccer program. Kennedi has racked up 32 goals and 18 assists in her high career here at Sartell."

Simmones is committed to play baseball at Division II St. Cloud State. He started on the varsity as a sophomore and helped the Sabres to a section championship and state tournament berth. He suffered a torn ACL last winter during basketball season. Thompson says he is working hard to rehab, and will be playing basketball this winter and will have the opportunity to lead the Sabres this spring on the mound and at the plate.

Zoe Lain has committed to the University of Wisconsin La Crosse to participate on the track and field team. She broke the 20-year old school record in the 400 by 2 seconds. Zoe was a MSHSL state finalist, 2-time all conference and 2-time all section selection. She was a team captain.

Gwen Latunski has committed to golf for the University of Sioux Falls. Latunski is a 2-year captain, 2-time all conference selection, was on varsity starting as a 9th grader and will be a 4-year letter winner. She led the Sabres to the Central Lakes Conference Championship last spring. That is the first title in school history.

Sam Lunde is committed to Concordia-St. Paul to play golf. He was a captain and key member of the varsity team that won the CLC title in 2023. Lunde was also a 3-time letter winner and all conference selection.