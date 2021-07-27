Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

July 26th, 2021

CLASS C ALL LEAGUE PLAYOFF GAMES

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

PLAYOFF GAME

Saturday August 31st

Kimball Express @ Watkins Clippers 2:00

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

(Saturday July 24th @ Watkins)

The Clippers defeated the Central Valley League foe the Nicks, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and three doubles. Their player/manager lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Justin Thompson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Lincoln Haugen, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored two runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Dustin Kramer scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was lefty Travis Hansen, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs and one walk. Andrew Bautch threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Nicks offense was led by Alex Foehrenbacher, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Dylan Rausch went 2-for-4 with a double and No. 24 went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Connor Lincoln went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, Tanner Rausch and Derek Kuechle both went 1-for-4.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4

(Saturday July 24th @ Kimball)

The Express defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher righty Ben Johnson threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and one run. Matt Dingmann closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits.

The Express offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 5-for-6 with two doubles for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice and he scored three runs. Jordan Joseph went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Ben Johnson went 3-for-5 for two RBIs an he had a stolen base. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Cade Marquardt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Scott Marquardt earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Zach Laudenbach threw four innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, four runs and two walks.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nate Gwost went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Marcus Lommel went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Dusty Schultzenburg went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-5 for an RBI and James Anderson went 2-for-5. Tyler Bautch went 1-for-5 and Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

(Saturday July 24th @ Cold Spring

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by fifteen hits, including a triple and a pair of doubles. The Rockies starting pitcher was righty Eli Backes, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Brady Blattner threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by nine Rockies collecting hits; Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Collin Eskew went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Veteran David Jonas went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Austin Duffner went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Linn was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Sam Distel went 1-for-1.

The Hawks starting pitcher Ben Arends threw a complete game, he gave up fifteen hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. They were led by David Pennertz, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Tanner O’Lean went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, and Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Stephen Pennertz went 1-for-1.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 3

(10 Innings)

(Sunday July 25th @ Cold Spring)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by six hits, including a double. Lefty JT Harren threw ten innings to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Noah Grove with a big two run double, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for the go ahead RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Harren and Ethyn Fruth both went 1-for-5 and each scored a run. Derrick Orth was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Connor Clark and DJ Kron both earned a walk.

The Rockies starting pitcher, Lefty Jake Brinker threw 7 13 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Trevor Lardy threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one run, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Cal Kalthoff went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Sam Distel went 1-for-3 for an RBI and David Jonas went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Jordan Neu went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-5. Collin Eskew went 1-for-3 and Brady Linn went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Brock Humbert was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Saturday July 24th @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Righty Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Isaac Matchinsky, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. DJ Kron went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derrick Orth went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Sam Iten went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Luke Harren went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Grove went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Lancot went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Connor Clark was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Lakers offense included Rudy Notch, he went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-4. Ryan Wieneke and Andrew Schmit both went 1-for-3, Justin Kunkel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Schmitt earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 11 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1 (7 Innings)

Sunday July 25th @ Pearl Lake)

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Noah Klinefelter, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers was led on offense by Rudy Notch, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Tommy Linn went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Leverington went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Tanner O’Lean, he threw five innings. He gave up ten hits, eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Jackson Geislinger threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Hawks offense was led by Jordan Kelm, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Schlangen and Sam Nistler both went 1-for-3 and Matt Unterberger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner O’Lean went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 10 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 5

(Sunday July 25th @ St. Augusta)

The Nicks defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. Nick Howen was the starting pitcher for the Nicks, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Derek Kuechle threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Connor Lincoln, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he had a stolen base. Damian Lincoln went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Rausch was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nick Howen was credited for an RBI. Dylan Rausch went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Mike Bautch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Foehrenbacher went 2-for-5 with a double , he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Kuechle went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Tyler Bautch, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Travis Laudenbach threw four innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Gwost went 3-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Gwost went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dusty Schultzetenberg went 1-for-6 for an RBI and he scored a run and James Anderson went 2-for-5. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-5. Tyler Bautch had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Nate Gwost earned two walks and he scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Friday July 30th

Lake Cafe Big Lake @ Monticello 7:30

Saturday July 31st

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clearwater River Cats

Saturday winners vs. Friday Winners at the High Seed

(Play-In Game)

ROGERS RED DEVILS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0 (8 Innings)

(Wednesday July 21st @ Monticello)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles. They put up five big runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, ending the game on the ten run rule. Eight collected hits for the Red Devils to give their starting pitcher good support. Logan Kimbler started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued five walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Tyler Bjork, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Luke Selken went 3-for-5 with two doubles for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam Eldridge went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Sam Ripley went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Kruger went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Hanson was credited for an RBI. Dustin Carlson went 2-for-4 and Luke Welle was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Simon went 1-for-2, he earned four walks and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Alex Kreiling, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Skyzmanski threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up six hits, six runs and two walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Luke Van Erp went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Todd Van Erp went 1-for-3. Matt Korte went 1-for-4, Ian Jungels and Justin Hagstrom both went 1-for-2. Ben Brown, Jake Samuelson and Jordan Golombiecki all earned a walk.

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 3 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0

(Friday July 23rd @ Big Lake)

The Lake Cafe defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the River Cats, backed by eight hits, including three doubles. They put up two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth innings. Their starting pitcher was Dallas Miller, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Lake Cafe’s offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Trey Teige went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Busse was credited for an RBI. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Chuba went 1-for-3.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Any Nefs, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Jackson Layer, Callan Henkemeyer and Jack Grell all went 1-for-4. Ty Carper went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nick Proshek earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 15 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday July 24th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and six doubles. Veteran righty David Kroger threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer closed it out with one inning of relief he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored at run. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch. Special Note: Brain collected his 500th Career Amateur hit. Cody Partch went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Johnny Schumer went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Tim Burns earned a pair of walks. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt earned two walks and he scored a run. Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit double for two RBIs, Mitch Greenlun went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill scored three runs.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Sam Orgen, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, four walks, eight runs and he recorded a strikeout. Tylor Hanson threw one inning in relief, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Luke Selken and Logan Kimbler both went 1-for-3. Adam Kroger went 1-for-2 and Eric Simon earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 9 MONTICELLO POLECATS 5

(Saturday July 24th @ Monticello)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by fourteen hits, including five doubles. The Poneys turned a huge triple play in the fifth inning, when the Polecats had taken the lead briefly at 5-4. They had two on and nobody out, with a bunt attempt by the Polecats the Stone Poneys turned it in to a triple play. Their starting pitcher was righty Reece Johnson, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Max Koprek threw 5 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense with nine collecting hits, Steve Brinkerhoff had a big game, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kalen Lewis went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Gavan Schulte went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Shawn Lindsay went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. William Kranz and Teddy Fleming both went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Josh Schaefer went 1-for-5.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tom VanCulin, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Ulven threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Tommy Blackstone, he went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Michael Olson went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jace Pribyl went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joe Tupy went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Bovee went 2-for-4 and Jason Axelberg earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Calvin Schmitz was hit twice by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs and Isaac Frandsen earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 1

(Sunday July 25th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. Veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran righty Adam Wenker threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk and Calen O’Connell went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Austin Henrichs scored a run and Dylan Notsch earned a walk. Paul Schumer was a pinch hitter in the bottom of the seventh inning had a single for an RBI to end the game on the ten run rule.

The Lake Cafe starting pitcher was Mason Miller, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Preston Schlegel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Sam Dokkebakken threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense included Sam Dokkebakken, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-2 with a double, Will Boeckman and Tanner Teige both went 1-for-3.

ST.JOSEPH JOES 9 BECKER BANDITS 8

(Saturday July 24th @ St. Joe)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. The Joes needed a big come back, down 8-2 in the 7th inning and they put runs in eighth inning and put them selves in position for the walk off win in the bottom of the ninth. Their starting pitcher Lukas Nyberg threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Aleshire, he went 3-for-6 for two RBIs, he had the big walk off hit in the bottom the ninth inning. Jackson Jangula went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Alvord went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and John Huebsch went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Theisen earned a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Bloch earned a walk and Andrew Weisser scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Matt Moe, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Matt Krenz went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Mitch Louden went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Matt Moe was credited for two RBIs and Wyatt Flint was credited for one RBI. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Weston Schug went 1-for-5, Zach Wenner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Schumacher had a sacrifice bunt.

ST.JOSEPH JOES 4 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

(Sunday July 25th @ St. Joseph)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys in a gem of a pitcher dual. Their wasn’t any information made available by the St. Joesph Joes. The Stone Poneys did out hit the Joes and they left nine base runners stranded. The game ended with a bases load runner obstruction call. I sac Benesh did stared on the mound mound for the Joes, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts, with 149 pitches. Lukas Theisen threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was young right hander Chase Heying, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Teddy Fleming, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Kalen Lewis went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kade Lewis earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Will Kranz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Zack Overboe and Josh Schaefer both earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 13 BECKER BANDITS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 25th @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Alex Otto, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. Jason Axelberg threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats were led on offense by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jace Pribyl went 4-for-4 for three RBIs and Cole Bovee went 1-for-1 with an double and he scored a run. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Alex Otto went 1-for-4. Joe Tupy went 1-for-1, with a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Calvin Schmitz had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch and Ty Ulven and Danny Blackstone both scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug, threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Mitch Louden, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Zach Wenner went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Matt Krenz and Luke Schumacher both went 1-for-3, Weston Schug and Cameron Fischer both earned a walk and Dalton Fouquette was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 ROGERS RED DEVILS 4 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 25th @ Clearwater)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and eight players collecting hits. Ty Carper started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, thee walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits.

The River Cats offense was led by Jackson Layer, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ty Carper went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Jack Grell went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run ad Jake Carper was credited for an RBI. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Justin Houge went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Adam Smith went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cole Gueningsman scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Brian McCallum, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Welle threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Red Devils offense including Tyler Bjork, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Brain “Big Mac”McCallum went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Logan Kimbler and Adam Kruger both went 1-for-2 and each earned a walk and Luke Selken earned a walk.

STEARNS CONTY LEAGUE

PLAYOFF GAME

Play-In

Pearl Lake Lakers vs. Farming Flames 1:30

@ Cold Spring Saturday July 31st

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 10 FARMING FLAMES 5

(Friday July 23rd @ St. Martin)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames, backed by nine hits, Including a home run and a double. Veteran righty Scott Lieser started on the mound for the Martins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Martin’s offense was led by Zach Moritz, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs and he had a stolen base. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen earned two walks and he was credited for an RBI. Nolan Reuter and Brady Goebel both went 1-for-4 and Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs, Kyle Lieser earned three walks and he scored two runs, Chas Hennen and Ben Schroeder both scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was veteran lefty Brad Mergen, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Breydon Einyck threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Taylor Fourre threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Einyck went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Will Mergen scored a run. Isaac Nett went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Breydon Einyck went 1-for-4.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1

(Saturday July 24th @ New Munich)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rival the Grovers, backed by ten hits, including two doubles. Lefty Ty Reller was their starting pitcher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, no walks and he recored ten strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Jacob Hinnenkamp, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Chad Funk went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Caden Sand had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Adam Stangler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run and Carter Beier went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Grovers starting pitcher Jaron Klaphake threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Jordan Klaphake, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Josh Roelike was credited for an RBI. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jaron Klaphake had a sacrifice bunt. Tyler Moscho, Alex Welle and Andrew Welle all went 1-for-4.

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0

(Saturday July 24th @ Richmond)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including a home run. Mason Primus started on the mound for the Royals, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 for four huge RBIs and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Alex Budde went 2-for-4 and Mason Primus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cam Miller went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice, Dusty Adams earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire earned two walks, Trent Gertken scored two runs and Chase Aleshire earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and two walks. Weston Brinkman threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Quade, Grant Ludwig, Sam Hopfer and Matthew Lieser all went 1-for-4. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Shane Kampsen earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Sunday July 25th @ Richmond)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by eleven hits. Righty Ben Schroeder started on the mound for the Martins, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued two walks. Scott Lieser closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt for an RBI and he scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 and Zach Moritz went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Messer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was DJ Schleicher, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Larson threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Trent Gertken, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a home run and Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder and Logan Aleshire both went 1-for-4 and Cole Schmitz earned a walk. Mason Primus went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Dusty Adams went 1-for-3.

FARMING FLAMES 13 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0

(Sunday July 25th @ Greenwald)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher Adam Winkels, threw three innings, he gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Aaron Einyck, he went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Net went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Cody Fourre went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Brad Mergen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Navatril went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Breydon Einyck went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Mergen went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Robert Schleper went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw four innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense included Matt Quade went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Carter Wessel went 1-for-3. Shane Kampsen earned two walks, Jason Kampsen earned a walk and Grant Ludwig earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5

(Sunday July 25th @ Greenwald)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. Crafty veteran righty Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Will Funk threw 1 1/3 of an inning in relief to close it out, he gave up a pair of hits.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caden Sand went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Chad Funk went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Birr went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Hinnenkamp earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Jordan Welle, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reagan Nelson threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Brent Terres went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Owen Meyer and Eric Schoenberg both went 1-for-4, Dylan Gertken scored a run, Reagan Nelson and Nathan Terres both earned a walk.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(Sunday July 25th @ Richmond)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. Matt Imdieke started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recored two strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Colten Meyer, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-3 for an RBI, Josh Roelike went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 and Jackson Peter went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Ethan Vogt earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Blaine Fisher went 1-for-4, Brandon Roelike earned two walks and Luke VanBeck had a stolen base. Matt Schmitz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

Playoffs Games

South/West Division

Saturday August 31st

Freeport Black Sox @ Upsala Blue Jays

St. Stephen Steves @ Randall Cubs

Winners Play Sunday August 1st (High Seed)

Avon Lakers @ Sobieski Skis

North/East Division

Saturday August 31st

Pierz Lakers @ Pierz Brewers

Nisswa Lightning @ Fort Ripley Rebels

Foley Lumber Jacks @ Buckman Billy Goats

AVON LAKERS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 3

(Sunday July 25th @ Avon)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by eight timely hits and they were aided by five walks. The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw eight innings, to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw the final inning in relief to earn the save. He issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Joe Dolan went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Cody Stich went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ryan Janzen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Jackson Theisen went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks, Carter Philippi earnd a walk and he had a stolen base and Carter Holthaus scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Taylor Erickson, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 16 threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk, and he recored a strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Bryan Benson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker went 1-for-5. Dylan Carlson went 1-for-1, Ike Sawyer scored a run, Nate Mettenburg and Brandon Sawyer both earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 3 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1

(Saturday July 24th @ Foley)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League rival the River Dogs backed by three hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Alex Dietl, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Foss closed it out with four innings of relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lumbers Jacks offense was led by Luis Massa, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Ryan Chmielewski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ean VonWald, Brandon Buegens both earned a walk and Joe Ziwicki earned a walk and he scored a run.

The River Dogs starting pitcher Nathan Psyck threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ethan Walcheski, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, Nathan Psyck went 2-for-4 and Zack Zekalla went 2-for-3. Cole Jendro earned a walk and he scored a run, Ryan Snyder had a sacrifice, Grayson Suska was hit by a pitch and Nate Benusa and Brady Brezinka both earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 7 OPOLE BEARS 0

(Saturday July 24th @ Avon)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles. Cody Stitch started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry and Riley Voit both went 1-for-5 for an RBI and both scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Cole Wellmann went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Philippi went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Reed Voit went 1-for-1. With a double and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Carter Holthaus earned two walks and Jack Theisen went 1-for-1.

The Bears starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Lange threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense included Jordan Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Tony Boeckermann went 2-for-3 and Tate Lange went 1-for-4.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 5

(Saturday July 24th @ Upsala)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Blue Jays, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was veteran lefty Nick Krippner, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Schelonka threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for five big RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Derek Durant went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tony Schmitz went 1-for-5, Andrew Ambrosier had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Omann earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was John Fuchs, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Frieler threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Justin Lampert went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brady Burggraff went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and John Fuchs went 2-for-5 with a double. Brock Cichon was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Cichon went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk and Myron Ripplinger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Swanson went 1-for-5 and Brandon Welinski earned two walks and he had a sacrifice.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 8 PIERZ LAKERS 4

(Sunday July 25th @ Foley)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles. They were down 4-1 in the seventh inning and they put up three runs and added four more in the eighth. Righty Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for4- with a triple and a double for four huge RBIs. He had a base clearing double in the seventh inning to tie the game. Veteran Mitch Keeler went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luis Massa went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Lakers Chad Weiss started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Their offense was led by Ryan Diers, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Paul Herman went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Alex Haapajaki went 1-for-4 and he had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Carter Petron went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Woitalla went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Chad Weiss and Peter Herman both scored a run. Rees Kapsner had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 18 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 15

(Sunday July 25th @ Sobieski)

The Skis out slugged their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by seventeen hits, including six doubles and a home run. Righty Tyler Jendro started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, twelve runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Zach Gwost threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one run, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tom Miller threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis were led on offense by eight players that collected hits; Joey Hanowski went 4-for-6 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Scott Litchy went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Beau Hanowski went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ben Hanowski went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Riley Hirsch went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Jendro went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored three runs. Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk, and he scored two runs. Josh Wenzel went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Alex Gwost scored a run and Jake Kapphahn earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Blake Guggenberger, he threw one inning, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and two walks. Landon Lunser threw five innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Derek Durant threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Bo Schmitz, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Mathew Meyer went 2-for-6 with a home run for four RBIS and he scored two runs. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tony Schmitz went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs and Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-6 with a double and he scored two runs. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Omann went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Landon Lunser went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Hartwig earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Waldvogel earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7 RANDALL CUBS 4 (12 Innings)

(Saturday July 24th @ Randall)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits and they were aided by six walks. With three big runs in the top of the twelfth inning gave the Black Sox the lead and the win. Lefty Cody Rose started on the mound, he threw twelve innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by nine players that collected hits, Nate Mettenburg had a big game, he went 2-for-6 for an RBI and scored a run. Nate had a huge single in the twelfth to drive in the go ahead run. Brady Pesta went1-for-6 for two huge RBIs. He followed Nate with his two run single in the twelfth. Carter Sawyer went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Bryan Benson had a good game, he went 3-for-5 and he earned a walk and Matt Johnson went 1-for-6 for two RBIs. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-6 and he scored two runs. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Jake Braegelman earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Travis Wenzel, he threw 11 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tom Kunkel threw the final 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Cubs offense was led by Travis Wenzel, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tom Kunkel went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Brett Strack went 2-for-5, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ricky Drew went 2-for-5 and he earned a walk and Brandon Dickman went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Caleb Strack went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alec Zack went 1-for-6.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6

(Sunday July 25th @ Upsala)

The Blue Jays defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by twelve hits. Eric Lampert started on the mound for the Blue Jays, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Levi Lampert closed it out with one inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brady Burggraff, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Justin Lampert went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Swanson went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Justin Cichon went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Levi Lampert went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brock Cichon earned a walk and he scored two runs. John Fuchs earned two walks and Myron Ripplinger was hit by a pitch.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jake Ethen, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, seven walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Saints offense was led by Peter Schumer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jon Ethen went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Charlie Slivnik went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Gombos went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Alex Dalbac was credited for an RBI. Player/manger Tyler Huls went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Rolando Ramos went 1-for-5 and Carter Douvier was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

RANDALL CUBS 6 OPOLE BEARS 1

(Sunday July 25th @ Randall)

The Cubs defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and a home run. The Cubs starting pitcher was Caleb Strack, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Kyle Peterschick threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brett Strack threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Kyle Peterschick went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tom Kunkel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb Strack went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Sam Nagel went 2-for-4. Alex Zak had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ricky Drew earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Bears was Jake Nelson, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Bears offense was led by Austin Lange, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Tate Lange went 2-for-4. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Thielen went 1-for-4, Alex Lange and Jake Nelson both earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Saturday July 31st

Regal Eagles @ New London-Spicer Twins

Sunday August 1st

Winner of Saturday's game vs. Atwater Chuckers

@ Paynesville 12:00

Sunday August 1st

Winner of 12:00 game vs. Paynesville Pirates

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 9 ATWATER CHUCKERS 7

(Sunday July 25th @ Atwater)

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Chuckers, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Pirates was Grady Fuchs, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Luke Johnson closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Luke Johnson, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four huge RBIs and he scored three runs. Grant Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Griffin Bjerke went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Drew Tangen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Abe Bullard went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-2.

The starting pitcher for the Chuckers was Jordan Olson, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recored three strikeouts. Zach Bagley threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Stegman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Jack Peterson, he went 4-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Afton Kaping went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 1-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and David Kingery was credited for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Olson went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Connor Barker went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Ezra Kaping earned a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Wedel scored a run, Josh Kinzler and Logan Struamann both earned a walk.

NEW LONDON SPICER TWINS 21 STARBUCK STARS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 25th @ NLS)

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Stars, backed by eighteen hits, including seven doubles and a home run and eight players collecting hits. The starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Haugen threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

The Twins were led on offense by Scott Rambow, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Schrader went 4-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored four runs. Jett Salonek went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Mike Danielson went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Hunter Magnuson earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jake Rambow went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for an RBI and he scored three runs. Dalton Rambow went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mason Tougtes was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 9 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 7

(Sunday July 25th @ Regal)

The Eagles defeated their County Line League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits including a pair of doubles and a home run. Brandon Wedel started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Chris Beier threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles were led on offense by Josh Beier, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Chris Beier went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nathan Beier went 2-for-3 and Jordan Beier was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Blake Karsch went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud was credited for an RBI and he scored a run, Jordan Wosmek earned a walk and he scored a run and Adrian Belden had a sacrifice.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven innings, nine runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Justin Johnson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Chris Moist went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Josh Peterson went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Justin Johnson went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Regan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice for two RBIs and Christian Diederich went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brandon Rasmusson went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, had a sacrifice and he scored run. Weston Gjerde and Brandin Dahl both went 1-for-4, they were hit by a pitch and each scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 13 RAYMOND ROCKETS 8

(Wednesday July 21st @ Raymond)

The Springers of the Arrowhead West defeated their foe from the Corn Belt League the Rockets, backed by twelve hits. This included four home runs and a pair of doubles. Righty Jack Arnold started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, eight runs and two walks. Drew VanLoy threw 2 innings in relief and he gave up two hits, one walk and recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brad Olson, he went 3-for-5 with a grand slam for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Brain Hansen went 3-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Veteran Zach Femrite went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Alex Jungels earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Chris Butala was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockets was Herman Solomon, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, thirteen runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by Tyler Steen, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Isaac Call went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Brett Swanson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Paxton Nelson went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. John Sawatzky went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Wylie Lottman went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eric Hulterstum went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

NICK BELL TOURNAMENT

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

(Friday July 23rd @ Cold Spring)

The Springers defeated their Arrowhead West league foe the Mudcats, backed by six hits. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Chris Butala, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Allen went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3. Austin Athmann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 1-for-3. William Huls earned a walk and Beck Loesch scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Caleb Saari, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. They were led on offense by Jack Naugle went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Tommy Horan went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Max Boran went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Isaac Howe went 1-for-4. Noah Pilon went 2-for-3, Dawson Leer went 1-for-3, Gabe Duncan went 1-for-3 and Ty Syverson was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1

(Saturday July 24th @ Cold Spring)

The Springers defeated their Arrowhead West League rivals the Brewers, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles. Veteran righty Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by a Zach Femrite went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and Joe Dempsey had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jeron Terres and Jack Arnold both went 1-for-2 and Austin Athmann earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Ryan Olson, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers were led on offense by Joe Hallock, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Denver Blinn went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Tanner Adam went 1-for-3. Brandt Kolpack went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice and he had a stolen base.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 8 BRAINERD BEES 4

(Saturday July 24th @ Cold Spring)

The Mudcats defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Gabe Duncan started on the mound for the Mudcats, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Ben Swanson, he went 4-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tommy Horan went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run. Dawson Leer went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Pilon went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Ty Syverson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Wyatt Gunkel earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for an RBI. Max Boran went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Saari went 1-for-3.

The Bees starting pitcher was Ben Dorseif, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and four walks. Carter Holtzleicer threw four innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he issued one walk. Tim Martin threw two innings, he gave up a hit.

The Bees offense was led by Colin Kleffman, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Voigt went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Tom Fairbanks had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Phil Zynda went 2-for-3 with a double and Gunnar Wicklund was credited for an RBI. Joel Martin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Eric Martin went 2-for-3.

HAMEL HAWKS 15 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 1

(Saturday July 24th @ Cold Spring)

The Hawks defeated their Arrowhead West League and Section 2B foe the Mass backed by fifteen hits, including a double and a triple. The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Westermeyer, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Jack Puncochar, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Griffin Schneider went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Schell went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Nate Sawtelle went 1-for-2 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Michael Jacobs went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run and Dominic Flemming went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Sundt went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jarrett Briol went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice and he scored two runs. Dylan Wilson went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs, Nolan Tichy went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Brayden Gray earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mass starting pitcher was Collin Peterson, threw one inning, he gave up one hit. Carter Beck threw one inning, he gave up five hits, four runs, and he issued one walk. Clark Peterson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, ten runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Colton Dawksausage threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mass offense was led by Colton Dawksauage, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and TJ Hokanson went 2-for-3 for an RBI. Connor Richardson and No. 55 went 1-for-2.

HAMEL HAWKS 8 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2

(Sunday July 25th @ Cold Spring)

The Hawks defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher was Dylan Drees, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The offense was led by Brayden Gray, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. TJ Guggenberger went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and No. 9 went 1-for-4. Nolan Tichy went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Jacobs went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Jack Puncochar went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Schell earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch and Nate Sawtelle had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Ty Syverson, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Olsonawksi threw three innings on relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Wyatt Gunkel, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ty Syverson went 2-for-3. Caleb Saari had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, Ben Swanson went 1-for-3 and Dawson Leer earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run.

BRAINERD BEES 5 HAMEL HAWKS 2

(Sunday July 25th @ Cold Spring)

The Bees defeated their Arrowhead West and Section 2B foe the Hawks, backed by six hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Eric Martin, he threw a complete to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bees were led on offense by No. 34 went 1-for-3 for an RBI and ha scored a run. Eric Martin went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Phil Zynda went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Joel Martin was credited for an RBI and No. 33 was credited for an RBI. Gunnar Wicklund went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Brian Vogt went 1-for-3 with a double.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Tyler Schell, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Williams threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Griffin Schneider and Dylan Wilson, they both went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Michael Jacobs went 1-for-3 with a double and Caleb Yowell went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Adam Castle went 1-for-1, with a stolen base and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 3

(Sunday July 25th @ Cold Spring)

The Springers defeated their Arrowhead West League foe the MASS, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. Righty Jack Arnold started on the mound for the Springers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Henry Bulson threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Springers offense was led led by Austin Athmann, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Joe Dempsey earned two walks. Zach Femrite was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Nick Allen earned a walk and he scored two runs, Brad Olson earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Schafer earned a walk.

The MASS starting pitcher was Colby Tweeten, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Osowski, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Kevin Hatcher went 1-for-3 for an RBI. No. 55 went 2-for-3 and Colby Tweeten went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Reed Hjelle went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Clarke Peterson went 1-for-3. Carter Beck was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kade Spencer earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday July 228th

Buffalo @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Saturday July 31

Minnetonka Skippers @ Cold Spring Springers 2:00

Monday August 2nd

Champlin Park LaGators @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30