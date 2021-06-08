Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

June 14th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

(Sunday June 5th @ Watkins)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League and highway 55 rivals and neighbors the Hawks. They collected ten hits and played good defense, to give their veteran righty Justin Thompson good support. Justin started on the mound, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran lefty Matt Geislinger closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers offense was led by Matt Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Veteran catcher Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Block went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher Tanner O’Lean threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ben Arends threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense included Jordan Kelm, he went 2-for-4, Tanner O’Lean went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ben Arends went 1-for-3.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1

(Sunday June 6th @ Pearl Lake)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. Righty Tyler Bautch started on the mound for the Gussies, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, one run, two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and James Anderson went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Nate Gwost went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher Mitch Wieneke threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, thirteen runs two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Alex Lenzmeier went 3-for-4 with a double and Rudy Notch went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Ryan Wieneke and Colton Fruth both went 1-for-4, Tommy Linn went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Andy Linn earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Max Fuchs earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3

(Sunday June 6th @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley Rivals the Nicks, backed by seven hits, including a home run. Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw four innings to earn the win. He issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Iten threw two innings in relief, gave up two hits and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Casey Underwood closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, he had a home run for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brady Kenning earned four walks and he was credited for one RBI. Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Luke Harren went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Derrik Orth went 1-for-4, he got one walk and he scored one run. Sam Iten went 1-for-4 and Connor Clark earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI.

The starting pitch for the Nicks was Derek Kuechle, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, eight walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Bautch threw two innings in relief, he issued three walks, he gave up two runs and two strikeouts. Damian Lincoln threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Tyler Stanwich, Alex Faber, Damian Lincoln and Connor Lincoln all went 1-for-4. Tanner Rausch went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Kuechle earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Koltes earned two walks and he scored a run and Mike Bautch earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS over ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES

No report this week, hopefully I can bring next week!

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 2 (7 Innings)

(Saturday June 5th @ St. Joe)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lake Cafe, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and three doubles. Lukas Nyberg started on the mound for the Joes, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Lukas Theisen closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Hunter Blommer, he went 1-for-4 with a grand slam for five RBIs and he earned a walk. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored one run and Tanner Aleshire wen 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Ben Alvord went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Schneider went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Noah Bissett went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-2 and John Huebach went 1-for-3. Lukas Theisen earned two walks and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Lake Cafe’s starting pitcher was Zues Schlegel, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, five walks and he issued three strikeouts. Matthew Chuba threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Mason Miller threw one inning, he gave up three hits and one run and Tanner Teige threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lake Cafe’s offense was led by Brandon Holthaus, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Mason Miller went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Dallas Miller went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tanner Teige went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Preston Schlegal went 1-for-4 and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 13 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 2

(Wednesday June 2nd @ Albertville)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League and Interstate 94 neighbors the Villains, backed by seventeen hits, including a pair of doubles and eleven different players that collected hits. Lefty Tanner Eckhart started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, issued two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ty Ulven threw four innings of relief to close it out, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Jon Affeldt, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Jace Pribyl went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Joe Tupy went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Brayden Hanson went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Olson went 1-for-6 for an RBI and he scored a run and Tom VanCulin went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Alex Otto went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Eli Schaffer was credited for an RBI. Evan Demars went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Cole Bovee went 1-for-3 with a double. Michael Revenig went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Seibert went 2-for-3. Carson Sawatzke earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Dan Blackstone earned two walks and he scored a run, Keenan Macek had a stolen base and he scored one run and Jason Axelberg earned a walk.

The Villains starting pitcher Ian Jungels threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Cornell threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, four runs and one walk. Easton Knealing threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and three walks. Nick Dinkel threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Villains offense was led by Tommy Schaup and Charlie Jerpseth both went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Easton Knealing went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Austin Hageman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jake Rasmussen and Justin Cornell both earned a walk and Ian Jungels scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 3 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 1

(Sunday June 6th @ Big Lake)

The Polecats defeat their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lake Cafe of Big Lake, backed by seven very timely hits. Alex Otto started on the mound for the Polecats, he threw a complete game, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Alex Otto went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and Keenan Macek had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Jaxon Axelberg went 1-for-3, he earned walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jace Pribyl went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-4. Braydon Hanson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Joe Tupy earned a walk and Carson Sawatzke scored a run.

The Lake Cafe starting pitcher Preston Schlegel threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, issued three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Mason Miller threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Their offense was led by Dallas Miller, he went 1-for-4, Preston Schlegal earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dustin Wilcox and Will Boeckman both earned a walk and Trey Teige had a stolen base.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 9 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

(Wednesday June 2nd @ Sartell)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. Righty Reece Johnson started on the mound for the Stone Poneys, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by player/manager Jeff Amann, who went 3-for-4 with a two doubles for two RBIs, had a stolen base and scored one run. Zack Overboe went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, had a stolen base and scored a run. Shawn Lindsey went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-4 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Will Kranz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had two stolen bases. Josh Schaefer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gaven Schulte went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Quinton Young went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Dezurik went 1-for-1 and Ryan Witte had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher Ryan Szymanski threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Brown threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jordan Golombiecki, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Matt Krepp was credited for an RBI. Brett Knudsen went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Korte went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Jeff Solarz went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Blake Brown went 1-for-5 with a double.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

FARMING FLAMES 5 SPRING HILLS CHARGERS 4

(Saturday June 5th @ Farming)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by seven very timely hits, including a two home runs and a double. This gave their young right hander Adam Winkels good support, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and seven walks. Veteran lefty Brad Mergen threw five innings to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Isaac Nett, went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Brad0n Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a home run and Brad Mergen and Taylor Fourre both went 1-for-4, Brad scored a run and Taylor earned a walk. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Tylor Schroeder earned two walk and he scored a run, Will Mergen and Cody Fourre both earned a walk.

The Chargers starting pitcher Regan Nelson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schoenberg threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Charger offense was led by Eric Schoenberg, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Owen Meyer was credited for an RBI. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Eric Terres went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Regan Nelson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4. Jamie Terres earned three walks and he scored a run, Nathan Terres earned a walk and Dylan Meyer had a stolen base.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 18 ROSCOE RANGERS 14 (10 Innings)

(Sunday June 6th @ Roscoe)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers in a ten inning slugfest. The Grovers collected twenty hits, including three home runs and four doubles. Matt Imdieke started on the mound for the Grovers, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Colton Meyer gave up four walks and six runs.

The Grovers offense was led by Alex Welle, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored four runs. Josh Roelike went 2-for-6 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Jordan Klaphake went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Ryan Olmscheid went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Josh Olmscheid went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Andrew Welle went 3-for-6 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit three times by a pitch and he scored a run. Colton Meyer went 2-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored three runs, Tanner Klaphake earned a walk and Bob Deters scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Dawson Hemmesch, threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Russel Leyendecker threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Vanderbeek threw one inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw one inning, he gave up five hits and four runs.

The Rangers offense was led by Devon Savage, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs and he earned a walk. Brandon Schleper went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Russell Leyendecker went 1-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Hommerding went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Bryden Pung went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brent Heinen went 1-for-1, Garth Utsch and Chris Vanderbeek both earned a walk and a run, Jordan Schleper earned a walk and Max Athmann scored a run.

FARMING FLAMES 12 GREENWALD CUBS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 6th @ Greenwald)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. The Flames veteran lefty Brad Mergen started on the mound, he threw four innings to earned the win. He issued five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recored three strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Taylor Fourre, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Will Mergen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Isaac Nett went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Aaron Einyck went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Mergen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Bradon Einyck was credited an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carey Shay scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Hoffman threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs and he issued one walk. Tyler Engelmeyer threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense included Ethan Ettel, he went 1-for-2 with a double, Levi Feldewerd went 1-for-3, Tyler Engelmeyer earned three walks and he had two stolen bases and Kegan Stueve earned two walks and Tyler Thomes earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOBIESKI SKIS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

(Saturday June 5th @ Freeport)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by twelve hits, including a triple and a double. Scott Litchy started on the mound for the Skis, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn threw two innings in relief, he recored three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Hanowski, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Scott Litchy went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Wenzel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-1 with a triple. Ben Hanowski went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dusty Parker went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-5 and Collin Eckman had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher Taylor Erickson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Neuenschwander threw 1 2/3 innings, he retired the five batters he faced. Brady Pesta threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and Matt Johnson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense included Bryan Benson he went 1-for-4 and Brady Pesta went 1-for-3. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer was credited for an RBI. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-3.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 5 OPOLE BEARS 4

(Sunday June 6th @ Buckman)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and three doubles. Aaron Weber started on the mound for the Billygoats, no pitching line was made available. Travis Kahl earned the win in relief.

The Billygoats offense was led by Noah Boser, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Aaron Weber went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Travis Kahl went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Jack Suska went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Shawn Lanners went 2-for-4. Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-4, Joe Kahl earned a walk and Luke Otte was hit by a pitch.

The Bears starting pitcher Tate Lange threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Alex Lange, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Tate Lange went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tony Boeckermann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Derek Thielen went 1-for-5. Steve Benkowski went 1-for-4 and Dierks Opatz earned two walks.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 11 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 4

(Sunday June 6th @ Royalton)

The River Dogs defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by ten hits, including a home run and five doubles. Nathan Psyck enjoyed this support, he started on the mound for the River Dogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Nate Benusa, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zach Gottwalt went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs and Nick Leibold went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Zach Leibold went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Zach Cekalla went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Ethan Walcheski was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs. Grayson Suska went 1-for-5, Ryan Snyder earned two walks and he scored a run and Cole Jendro scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher Jake Ethen threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Opatz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Jordan Gombos thew 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits and three runs.

The Saints offense was led by Tyler Huls, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Charlie Slivnik went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Peter Schumer went 2-for-4. Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jordan Gombos went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Alex Dalbec and Carter Douvier both earned a walk and each scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 3 RANDALL CUBS 0

(Sunday June 6th @ Foley)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League foe the Cubs, backed by a pair of doubles and very good pitching performances. Lefty Alec Dietl started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Alex Foss closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Lumber Jacks offense was led by Joe Ziwicki, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luis Massa went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Chris Plante went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Sam Keeler had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Mitch Loegering and Tyler Midas both earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher Caleb Strack threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. The balance of the pitching line wasn’t reported. Matt Otremba went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Gabe Nagel went 1-for-3 and Caleb Strack and Josh Jennings both earned a walk.

“OMANN INSURANCE TOURNAMENT”

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 ST. STEPEHN STEVES 0

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Victory League rivals and neighbors the Steves, backed seven timely hits. The Muskies starting pitcher was veteran lefty David Deminsky, he threw complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Tim Burns, he went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Rob Voshell went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he eared a walk, had a sacrifice and he scored two runs. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks, Riley Ahrndt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and David Kroger was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Jake Schelonka, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six walks, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tony Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, Blake Guggenberer went 1-for-3 and Jake Schelonka earned a walk.

BRAINERD BEES 9 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Bees of the Class B Lakewood League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley league, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles. Eric Martin started on the mound for the Bees, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Gunner Wicklund, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Phil Zynda went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tom Fairbanks went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Brian Voigt went 3-for-4 with a home run and he scored three runs. Mike Shogren went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tristan Wilson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run. Player/manager, Veteran Tim Martin went 1-for-2.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Nate Nierenhausen threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavan Schulte threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and four strikeouts.

The Stoney Poneys were led by Shawn Lindsey, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Kade Lewis went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dylan Dezurik was credited for an RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Ryan Witte had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 3 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated the River Cats of the Sauk Valley League, backed by nine hits. The Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck started and he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Will VanBeck, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-3 and Derek Wiener, Gavin Kampsen both went 1-for-3 and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Luke VanBeck went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Peyton Winter went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz earned two walks and Ethan Vogt earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the River Cats Ty Carper threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jacob Carper threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. The Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 1-for-3, with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jack Grell was hit by a pitch and Callan Henkemyer had a stolen base.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 5 ST. ANTHONY HOGS 1

The Lightning of the Victory League defeated their foe from the Sky Line Class A league those Hogs. They collected six hits, to give their starting pitcher Sam Jensen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kody Ruedisli threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lighting offense was led by Chris Pederson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Tory Miller was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Casperson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Kody Ruedisli went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Tyler Wittwer and Ty Swenson both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Hogs was Alex Sommer, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three walks, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Booker threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired one batter. The Hogs offense included Nick Zezulka, he went 1-for-1 with two walks and Bennet Wiggins earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Ostrom, Andrew Johnson and Jordan Wiggins all earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 BRAINERD BEES 0

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated Class B Bees of the Lakewood League backed by six hits and a one big double. Veteran righty Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Rob Voshell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and David Kroger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tim Burns earned two walks, Ethan Carlson earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Riley Ahrndt earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Bees starting pitcher Ben Dornseif threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Shogren threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and Gunner Wicklund threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk, one hit and two runs.

The Bees offense was led by Tom Fairbanks, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Wyatt Gabrielson went 2-for-3. Mike Shogren went 1-for-3 and Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-3 and Adam Devall and Tristan Wilson both earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 ELROSA SAINTS 3

The Lightning of the Victory League defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League, backed by seven hits, including a home run and two doubles. Eric Bolt started on the mound for the Lightning, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jon Blanchette threw two inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lighting offense was led by Aaron Jenkins, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kody Ruedisili went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Drew Boland earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs and Chris Pederson earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Nick Kotaska went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a a run, Tory Miller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Tyler Wittwer and Jon Blanchette both earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Riley Meyer threw one inning in relief, he a gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 NISSWA LIGHTNING 1

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lightning of the Victory League, backed by five timely hits. They had veteran right David Kroger start on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Tim Burns went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cody Partch earned a walk and he scored the winning run. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-3, and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-2.

The Lightning starting pitcher was their crafty veteran right hander Aaron Jenkins. He threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one walk and two runs. Their offense included Drew Boland, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Pederson was credited for an RBI and he scored a run.

THIRD PLACE

BRAINERD BEES 4 ELROSA SAINTS 0

The Bees of the Class B Lakewood League defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles. Brain Voigt started on the mound he threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Gunnar Wicklund, went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brain Voigt went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Tom Fairbanks went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Devall earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Phil Zynda was credited for an RBI, Colin Kleffman went 1-for-3 and Wyatt Gabrielson and Andrew Slagel both earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Jackson Peter threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Luke VanBeck threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Their offense included Will VanBeck, he went 1-for-3 and Peyton Winter went 1-for-2. Blaine Fischer had a stolen base and Matt Schmitz and Jackson Peter both earned a walk.

FIFTH PLACE

ST. ANTHONY HOGS 7 SARTELL STONE PONIES 3

The Hogs from the Sky Line league a Class A team defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. Josh Carey started on the mound for the Hogs, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tommy Mack threw one inning, he issued one walk and Jordan Wiggens closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hogs offense was led by Nicho Roessler, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Bennett Wiggins went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored three runs. Noah Bluth went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Kris Long went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Nick Zezulka was credited for an RBI. Ryan Ferkinhoff went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Johnson was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Wiggins went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Weston Russel went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

The Poneys starting pitcher Quinton Young threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jeff Amann closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and one run.

The Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jackson Voss went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

Teddy Fleming went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Dylan Gerdes and Zack Overboe both earned a walk.

SEVENTH PLACE

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 7 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

The Steves of the Victory League defeated the River Cats of the Sauk Valley League, backed by ten hits. Chris Belling started on the mound for the Steves, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Tony Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-2 for an RBI and Jake Schelonka went 1-for-4 for and RBI and he earned a RBI. Sam Holthaus went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Derek Durant went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Berscheid went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Riley Hartwig went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brandon Waldvogel earned two walks and Logan Siemers earned two walks and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher Jake Carper threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Cody Thierry threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Cole Gueningsman earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs. Justin Houge went 2-for-2 for an RBI and Adam Smith went 1-for-3. Ty Carper went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jackson Layer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Steves of the Victory league, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. Max Koprek started on the mound for the Stone Poneys, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zack Overboe closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Jeff Amann and Jackson Voss both went 1-for-4 for an RBI and each scored a run. Dylan Dezurik went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ryan Witte went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and Teddy Fleming went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zack Overboe went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Max Overboe earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher Derek Durant threw a compete game, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Steves offense included Mat Meyer went 2-for-3 with home run and a double for two RBIs. Jake Schelonka and Sam Holthaus both went 1-for-3, Derek Durant earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Tony Schmitz was hit by a pitch and Blake Guggenberger earned a walk.

ST. ANTHONY HOGS 13 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 (5 Innings)

The Hogs of he Sky Line league defeated the River Cats of the Sauk Valley League, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Austin Booker started on the mound for the Hogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Hogs were led by Andrew Johnson of offense, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored two run. Noah Bluth went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Kris Long went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Ferkinoff earned two walks, he was was credited for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jordan Wiggins earned a walk, he had three stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jeff Ostrom earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Bennett Wiggins went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Charles Peterson earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The River Cats Jack Grell started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Agresto threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs and he issued five walks. Nick Proshek threw 1/3 of a inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, and four walks. Jackson Henderson threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The River Cats offense was led by Ty Carper, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Mutterer went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Jack Grell scored two runs, Jordan Picka and Cody Thierry both earned a walk.

2021 STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC

AVON LAKERS 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3

The Lakers of the Victory League defeated their Stearns County rivals, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Riley Voit, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Caleb Curry went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Dolan went 2-for-3 and Carter Holthaus was credited for an RBI. Cody Stich and Cole Wellmann both went 1-for-3, Carter Phillippi had a stolen base and he scored a run and Adam Harlander scored one run.

The Martins starting pitcher Scott LIeser threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Matthew Schlangen earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored one run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Goebel went 1-for-4. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice, Chaz Hennen earned a walk and Derek Koll scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA BLACK SOX 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

I know that the Black Sox won over the Rockies, but no information was reported.

KIMBALL CUBS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and three doubles. Zach Dingmann started on the mound for the Express, he threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Joe Pennertz threw the last inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tony Friesen went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Pennertz went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers, Sam Hopfer threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored one run. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Quade went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nick Dingman went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4. Carter Wessel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Shane Kampsen earned a walk he was hit by a pitch and Colin Spooner earned two walks and he scored a run.

NEW LONDON SPICE TWINS 11 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 4

The Twins of the County Line League defeated their Victory League foe the Blue Jays, backed by seven hits, including two home runs and two doubles. Ethan Haugen started on the mound for the Twins, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Josh Soine, he went 2-for-4 with a grand slam for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Mason Tautges went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Schrader went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and Scott Rambow went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Derek Dolezal earned two walks and he was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Kulset, earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ethan Haugen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jake Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bluejays starting pitcher, Eric Lampert threw three innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Frieler threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bluejays offense was led b. Justin Cichon he went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Frieler went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a home run and Matt Swanson went 3-for-4. Levi Lampert went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Brock Cichon went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Haden Chuba went 1-for-3, and Justin Lampert earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 7 ALEXANDRIA BLACK SOX 6

The Lakers did spend a good part of the game, behind and did they come back with a walk off win. They collected nine hits, including a pair of doubles, to give Cody Stich their starting pitcher good support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Dolan, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Harlander went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Pichelmann went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Reed Voit went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Philippi went 2-for-5 and Cody Stich was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he scored one run and Cole Wellmann earned a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher Carter Stockert threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mitch Thompson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eights, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Matt Carlson, he went 3-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brett Savelkoul went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Shawn Krueger had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Chris Curry went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Burgau went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Eric Carlson went 1-for-4, Mitch Thompson was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Travis Krueger scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

The Twins of the Count Line League defeated the Express of the Central Valley League, backed by nine hits, including three home runs and a double. Grant Bangen started on the mound for the Twins, he threw 4 2/3 inning to earn the win. He gave up up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Nibaur threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins were led on offense by Adam Schrader, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ethan Haugen went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Ben Kulset went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Derek Dolezal went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-4 and Josh Soine was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs. Aidan Anderson was credited for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Mike Danielson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mason Taugtes earned two walks and he scored one run.

The Express’s crafty veteran righty Craig Meyer started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Hoffman threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express’s offense was led by Tommy Friesen, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run and veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch nod he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-2 and Joe Pennertz earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI.

CHAMPIONSHIP

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5 AVON LAKERS 1

The Twins of the County Line league defeated the Lakers of the Victory League, backed by six timely hits, including two home runs and a double. The Twins starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, six walks, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mike Danielson closed out out with two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, Scott Rambow went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk. Adam Schrader went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Soine and Ben Kulset both went 1-for-3 and Jake Rambow earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, Brady Damoff earned a walk and Ethan Haugen was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers starting pitcher Cole Wellmann threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Reed Voit, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Holthaus earned two walks, Matt Meyer earned three walks, Matt Pichelmann and Cole Wellmann each earned a walk.

THIRD PLACE

KIMBALL Express 5 ALEXANDRIA BLACK SOX 4

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the Resorters League the Black Sox, backed by eight hits, including a home run and two doubles. Matt Dingmann started on the mound for the Express, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the win, he retired the five batters he faced.

The Express was led on offense by Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Joe Pennertz went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 with a double and Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann earned a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher Shawn Krueger threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Black Sox was led on offense by Travis Krueger, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs, and Brady Burgau went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Chris Curry went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. B. Carlson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Mitch Thompson had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk.

FIFTH PLACE

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 11 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4

The Blue Jays of the Victory League defeated the Martins of the Stearns County League, backed by fourteen hits, including two doubles. The starting pitcher for the Blue Jays was Myron Ripplinger, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw three innings in relief, he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Blue Jays were led on offense by Brandon Welinksi, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored one run. Brady Burggraff went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Lampert went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Bryce Binek went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Haden Chuba went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Frieler went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Myron Ripplinger went 2-for-5 for an RBI. Justin Cichon went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and and Matt Swanson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher Jaylyn Arceneau threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Goebel threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Arceneau threw one inning in relief he gave up four hits, five runs and two walks.

The Martins offense was led by Ben Schroeder, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Brady Goebel went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Derek Koll and Bryan Schlangen both went 1-for-3 and Nolan Reuter was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 12 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Martins of the Stearns County League defeated their foes from the Central Valley League the Rockies, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. Ben Schroeder threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave four four hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was by Nolan Reuter, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and Scott Lieser went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Derek Koll went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-4 and Chas Hennen earned a walk.

The Rockies starting pitcher TJ Neu threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Backes threw one inning, he gave up four hits, and six runs. Andrew Allar threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Rockies offense included; Jordan Neu, Collin Eskew, Tyler Geislinger and Calvin Kalthoff all went 1-for-3 and Brady Blattner was hit by a pitch.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 12 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 10

The Blue Jays of the Victory League defeated their foe from the Stearns County League the Lakers, backed by 11 hits, including four home runs. John Fuchs was the starting pitcher for the Blue Jays, he threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brock Cichon threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up on hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Matt Swanson, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Levi Lampert went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Lampert went 2-for-3 with two home runs for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. John Fuchs went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Brock Cichon went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs. Haden Chuba went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Justin Cichon was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Charlie Kurowski earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Weston Brinkman, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Orbeck threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Weston Brinkman, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Matt Quade went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored three runs. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-5 with a home run and Mike Ludwig went 1-for-4 with a double. Grant Ludwig wen 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Lucas Holtz went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk, and Carter Wessel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run.

MORRIS TOURNAMENT

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 ADRIAN “A” 1

The Royals defeated the Adrian “A”, backed by six times his, including a home run. Mason Primus was the Royals starting pitcher, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Mason Primus, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Alex Budde went 1-for-3 and he scored at run. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Aaron Budde went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Justin Schrader scored at run.

The “A” starting pitcher was Tucker Sorenson, he also threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. They were led on offense by Ian Stamer, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Tucker Sorenson earned a walk. Jordan Bertrand went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Torey Rogers went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks and Jake Stamer was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

RICHMOND ROYALS 10 MORRIS EAGLES 6

The Royals defeated tournament hosts the Eagles, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Larson, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Trent Gertken, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI and he earned two walks. Austin Larson went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Alex Budde wen 2-for-2 and he scored two runs. DJ Schleicher earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Kenny Mooney earned two walks and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs and Lane Myer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Nate Haseman, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Bruns threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Reimers threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Tanner Picht, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cade Fehr went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Kirby Marquart went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Dylan Rose went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brett Hansen went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Bruns went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run, Bryce Jergenson went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Brady Jergenson earned a walk.

CHAMPIONSHIP

RICHMOND ROYALS 5 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4

The Royals earned the tournament championship by defeated their Class B foe the Mudcats. They collected nine hits, including two doubles to give their veteran righty good support. Player/manager Blaine Athmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered nine his, gave up four runs, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Trent Gertken, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored two runs Kyle Budde earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Dusty Adams went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-4. Austin Larson and DJ Schleicher both went 1-for-3 and Lane Myer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mudcats was Ty Syverson, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats were led on offense by Andy Gravdahl, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Noah Pilon went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Toby Sayles went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Tanner McBain was hit twice by a pitch. Jack Naugle and Tom Liking both went 1-for-3 and Caleb Saari went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake McKeever went 1-for-4.

HINCKLEY KNIGHTS TOURNAMENT

REGAL EAGLES 17 ST. BONI SAINTS 1 (5 Innings)

The Eagles defeated their foe from the Crow River North League the St. Boni Saints, backed by twelve hits, including six doubles, aided by nine walks and they played very good defense. The Eagles veteran pitcher Shane Rademacher started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four RIBs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Beier went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Derek Dengerud went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Shane Rademacher went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Jeff Schaefer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Adrian Belden earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Tyler Kemen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nathan Beier earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch, he was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs.

The Saints starting pitcher Leo Sanchez threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eleven runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ethan Klahsen issued three walks and he gave up two runs. Carter Olek threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tom Mahota, he went 1-for-2 with a double, and Carter Olek went 1-for-2 for an RBI. Koty Hensel went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Adam Nichols went 1-for-3. Logan Swaggert went 1-for-2 and Mike Dabu was hit by a pitch.

REGAL EAGLES 4 TRI-CITY SHARK 3 (9 Innings)

The Eagles defeated their foe from the Skyline League, Class A Sharks, backed by twelve hits and a pair of good pitching performances. Brandon Wede started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw 5 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jordan Beier, he went 3-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Beier went 1-for-1 for and RBI and Chris Beier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Bennett Schultz went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-5 and Derek Dengerud went 1-for-2. Jeff Schaefer went 1-for-1 and Adrian Belden earned a walk and he had a sacrifice.

The Sharks starting pitcher Ben DeForesr threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Chad Fox threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Kroehler threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sharks offense was led by Tim Heifort, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Hunter Lindquist went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Molitor went 1-for-4 with a double and Ethan Imdieke went 1-for-3 and he had a walk. Alex Stephens went 1-for-4, Casey Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Kroeholer was hit by a pitch.

CHAMPIONSHIP

HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 9 REGAL EAGLES 7

The Knights of the Eastern Minny League defeated the Eagles of the County Line League for the championship. This battle went on for nine innings in a seven inning schedule contest. The Knights called thirteen hits, including three doubles. Corey Schmidt started on the mound for the Knights, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits and four runs, Dez Letexier threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk to earn the win. Josh Thom threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Knights offense was led by Dylan Libra, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Shawn Ausmus went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Corey Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Trevor Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cade Thurner went 2-for-4 and Isaiah Hasz went 1-for-2 for an RBI. TJ Johnson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Eagles starting pitcher Chris Beier threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk. Adrian Belsen threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired he two batters he faced.

The Eagles offense was led by Shane Rademacher, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Adrian Belden went 3-for-4 for an RBI and Chris Beier was credited for an RBI. Tyler Kemen went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he had a sacrifice and one stolen base. Josh Beier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jordan Beier was credited for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blake Karsch went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Nathan Beier went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice and he scored a run and Nathen Meyer was it by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jeff Schaefer went 1-for-1, with a stolen base and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 17 MPLS. ANGELS 1 (7 Innings)

(Friday June 4th @ Cold Spring)

The Springers, a Class B team from the Lakewood/Arrowhead West League, defeated the Class A foe the Angels of the Park National League, backed by seventeen hits. They did put up ten runs in the first inning and never did look back. Veteran right Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew VanLoy threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters that he faced. Eric Meyer threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Sean Terres threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 5-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Brad Olson went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored one run. Alex Jungels went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy and Nick Pennick both went 1-for-4 for an RBI and both scored a run. Zach Femrite went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Beck Loesch went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. William Huls was credited for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Allen went 1-for-1 Sean Terres earned a walk and Drew Bulson earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Angels starting pitcher Chad Naegeli threw five innings, he gave up thirteen hits, thirteen runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tim Kohlmann threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk. Their offense included Taylor Branstad, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Chad Naegeli went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Chris Schaaf earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 9 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 5

(Wednesday June 2nd @ Dassel)

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their North Star League foe the Saints, backed by some very timely hitting and aided by seven walks. The Express starting pitcher Michael Hofmann threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recored five strikeouts.

The Express was led on offense by Scott Marquardt, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run.. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Zach Dingmann was credited for an RBI. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored one run. Jordan Joseph earned three walks and he scored one run and Cade Marquardt was credited for an RBI and he scored one run.

The Saints starting pitcher Jordan Flick threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Paul Jacobson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Cy Flick threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four runs, four walks and he had one strikeout. Michael Howell threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the two batters he faced.

The Saints offense was led by Ben Lindquist, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dylan Weber went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Michael Leffler went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Noah Halonen went 1-for-4. Steve Boger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Jim Althoff earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jordan Flick and Collin Krick both scored a run.

ISANTI RED BIRDS 7 ROGERS RED DEVILS 4

(Wednesday June 2nd @ Isanti)

The Red Birds of the Eastern Minny League defeated the Red Devils of the Sauk Valley League, backed by six timely hits, including two home runs and a double. Tristen Zimprich started on the mound for the Red Birds, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Kalis threw six innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Red Birds offense was led by Brent Tholen, he went 3-for-4 with a two home runs for four RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jeff Bowman went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Mitch Dunbar was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Tristan Zimprich was hit by a pitch. Joe Tuholsky went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Dakota Rockstad earned a walk. Blaze Hogie earned two walks and he scored one run and Jordan Schlueter earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Wyatt Soderquist and Mason Voshell both earned a walk and Logan Kalis was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Conner Braaten went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Cole Vandenheuvel earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher Logan Kimbler threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Hanson threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Red Devils offense was led by Sam Ripley, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Blake Bachowski went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Bryan McCallum went 1-for-4 and he scored one run. Tyler Bjork and Ryan Davidson both went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and they scored a run and Micah Rassat earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 5 ROGER RED DEVILS 3

The Knights of the Eastern Minny League defeated the Red Devils of the Sauk Valley League, backed by three very timely hits and they were aided by five walks. The starting pitcher for the Knights was Josh Thom, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. J. Johnson threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Desmond Letexier threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Knights offense was led by Dezmon Letexier, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Isaiah Hasz was hit by a pitch, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Trevor Johnson went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lucas Willis went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cory Schmidt earned two walks and he scored a run. J. Johnson had a sacrifice and Shawn Ausmus had a stolen base.

The Red Devils starting pitcher threw a compete game, Micah Rassat gave up three hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ryan Davidson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Sam Ripley and Dustin Carlson both went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Blake Bachowski went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Adam Eldvidge went 1-for-3. Luke Selken went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Bryan McCallum earned a walk and Tylor Bjork earned a walk and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2 COLOGNE HOLLANDERS 1

Friday June 4 @ Paynesville)

The Bulldogs defeated the foe the Hollanders, backed by six timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Sam Oehrlein started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Luke Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Caden Spanier went 2-for-3 with a double and Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-4 and Blake Vagle, Grant Fuchs, Rick Hendrickson, Adam Hemmesch and Grady Fuchs all earned a walk.

No box scored reported on the Hollanders.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 11 FARMING FLAMES �� 5

(Friday June 4th @ Farming)

The Lakers of the Central Valley League defeated the Flames of the Stearns County League. There wasn't any definite pitching lines reported on the scored book pages. The Laker offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Tommy LInn went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Rudy Notch went 2-for-4, he earned a walk. and he scored three runs. Lenz went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Derrick Garding went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Andy Linn went 1-for-2. Mitch Wieneke went 1-for-2 and Max Fuchs earned two walks and he scored a run. Devon Waldorf, Alex Miller and Blake Kunkel all earned a walk.

The Flames offense was led by Coby Mergen he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and Adam Winkels went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chad Mergen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4 and Carson Holthaus had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Tylor Schroeder was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk. Dylan Panek and Blake Winkels both earned a walk and scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(JUNE 7th THRU JUNE 13th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday June 11th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Watkins Clippers (7:30)

Kimball Express @ Eden Valley Hawks (7:30)

Saturday June 12th

Kimball Express @ Pearl Lake Lakers (1:00)

Sunday June 13th

Kimball Express @ Watkins Clippers (2:00)

Pearl Lake Lakers. St. Nicholas Nicks (2:00)

St. Augusta Gussies @ Cold Spring Rockies (2:00)

Luxemburg Brewers @ Eden Valley Hawks (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 9th

Becker Bandits @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Lake Cafe Big Lake @ Albertville Villains (7:00)

Friday June 11th

Clear Lake Lakers @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Becker Bandits @ Rogers Red Devils (6:00)

Saturday June 12th

Clear Lake Lakers @ St. Joseph Joes (12:30)

Sartell Muskies @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Albertville Villains (7:30)

Sunday June 13th

Lake Cafe Big Lake @ Clearwater Lakers (2:00)

St. Joseph Joes @ Monticello Polecats (2:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday June 11th

St Martin Martins @ Farmings Flames (8:15)

Saturday June 12th

Spring Hill Chargers @ Elrosa Saints (8:00)

Meire Grove Grovers @ St. Martin Martins (8:15)

Lake Henry Lakers @ Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

Sunday June 13th

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Spring Hill Chargers (12:30)

Richmond Royals @ Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE

Friday June 11th

Avon Lakers @ Pierz Bulldogs (7:30)

Saturday June 12th

St. Stephen Steves @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Sunday June 13th

Swanville Swans @ Foley Lumberjacks (1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ Royalton Riverdogs (1:30)

Pierz Brewers @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

Opole Bears @ Pierz Lakers (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Friday June 11th

Norway Lake-Sunbrug Lakers @ Paynesville Pirates (7:30)

Saturday June 12th

Paynesville Pirates @ Regal Eagles (1:30)

Sunday June 13th

New London-Spicer Twins @ Regal Eagles (1:30)

LAKEWOOD/ARROWHEAD WEST

Wednesday June 9th

Brainerd Bees @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Sunday June 13th

Moorhead Brewers @ Cold Spring Springers (2:00)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday June 9th

Farming Flames @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:00)

Willmar Rails @ Paynesville Pirates (7:30)

Friday June 11th

Elrosa Saints @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Isanti Red Birds (7:30)

New London-Spicer Twins @ Raymond Rockets (7:30)

Saturday June 12th

Richmond Royals @ Cold Spring Springers (Merchants Night) (7:00)

Greenwald Cubs @ Hamburg (Belle Plaine Tourney) (12:45)

Farming Flames @ Avon Lakers (6:00)

Sunday June 13th

Sartell Muskies @ Fort Ripley Rebels (1:30)

Excelsior Islanders @ Rogers Red Devils (3:00)