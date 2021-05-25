Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

May 24th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Sunday May 23rd @ Pearl Lake)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers in a pitchers dual. The Clippers collected four timely hits and played great defense. They put up three runs in the ninth inning to take the lead, this gave their veteran lefty enough support. Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up two runs and he recorded twenty strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Dustin Kramer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Heath Kramer had a sacrifice, Justin Thompson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Brenden Ashton earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Mitch Wieneke threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Max Fuchs, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Colton Fruth went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-3. Nick Schmidt went 2-for-4 and Brady Leverington went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4

(Sunday May 23 @ Luxemburg)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals and highway 15 neighbors the Brewers. The Express collected fifteen hits, including three home runs and three doubles. They had six players that collected multi-hits, this gave their veteran pitcher good support. Veteran lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Veteran righty Craig Meyer closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs. Adam Beyer went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs and Scott Marquardt went 3-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Joe Pennertz went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Zach Dingmann went 2-for-5, Michael Hoffmann earned a walk and he scored a run and Thomas Pearson scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher JT Harren threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Veteran Sam Iten threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by JT Harren, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Grove went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Luke Harren went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Connor Clark went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Sam Iten went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Ethyn Fruth earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI, Derrick Orth earned a walk and he had a stolen base and DJ Krohn was hit by a pitch.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 20 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 7 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 23rd @ Eden Valley)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by twenty-one hits, including five doubles, two triples and a home run. This gave their veteran right hander Travis Laudenbach a good deal of support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up thirteen hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Nate Laudenbach, he went 5-for-5 with three doubles and a triple for eight RBIs and he scored two runs. Aaron Fruth, he went 3-for-5 with a double and a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Tyler Bautch went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a two runs. Veteran Dusty Schultzetenberg went 3-for-6, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Michael Laudenbach went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Mitch Gwost went 2-for-5, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. James Anderson earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI, Gabe Zeistrow was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Trey Toenjes earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Tanner Olean threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs and he had a strikeout. Ben Arends threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, twelve runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Berg threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and Matthew Pennertz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Hawks offense was led by Tanner Olean, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jordan Kelm went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Cain Renner went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jeff Haag went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Unterberger was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger was credited for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

(Saturday May 22nd @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League neighbors and rivals the Joes, backed by nine hits and a pair of very good pitching performances. Veteran righty Adam Wenker started on the hill for the Muskies, he threw 8 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Lefty Johnny Schumer closed it out with one inning of relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Andrew Deters and Jace Otto both went 1-for-4 and veteran Tim Burns went 3-for-4. CJ Hemmesch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher Lukas Nyberg, threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran Willie Willats went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3 and Jackson Jangula went 1-for-4. Andrew Weisser earned a walk and Tanner Aleshire had a sacrifice.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3 (6 Innings)

(Wednesday May 19th @ Sartell) Called after 6 innings wet conditions.

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League foes the River Cats, they collected ten hits, including three doubles. Veteran righty Paul Schumer started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, eight walks and he recorded two strikeouts. He earned the win, despite the very wet mound conditions. Grant Mackenthun threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Muskies offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 3-for-4 with a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. John Schumer went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Braeden Dyhuizen went 1-for-3. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Adam Schellinger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Tim Burns earned three walks and he scored three runs, Andrew Deters scored a run and Rob Voshell had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher Josh Agresto threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs and he issued five walks, Nick Proshek threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hit, three runs and he issued one walk.

The River Cats offense was led by Callen Henkemeyer, he had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Ty Carper was credited for an RBI and he earned two walks. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Adam Smith went 1-for-2. Jack Grell earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Jordan Picka earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Cole Gueningsman earned two walks, and Jake Carper earned a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 16 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 23rd @ Albertville)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Villains, backed by nine hits, including eight players collecting hits. Veteran lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Jace Otto went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walk and he scored two runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-4 for two RBIS and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tim Burns went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Johnny Schumer went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run. CJ Hemmesch went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Rob Voshell earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Grant Mackenthun earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Villains starting pitcher Austin Hageman threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, thirteen runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caleb Yowell threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and one walk. Austin Hageman collected the Villains only hit.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 9 BECKER BANDITS 3

(Saturday May 22nd @ Becker)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Bandits, backed by nine hits and solid pitcher performances. Nate Nierenhausen threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Max Koprek threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Zack Overboe, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kade Lewis went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Josh Schaefer went 3-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jackson Vos went 1-for-4. Steve Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dallas Haugen earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Tyler Phelps Hemmesch earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Cam Fischer threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Weston Schug threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ryan Groskreutz threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Bandits offense was led by Kreedan Blomquist went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Mitch Louden went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Wyatt Flint went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 11 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5

(Sunday May 23rd @ St. Joseph)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles and eight players collecting hits. This gave their starting pitcher Tanner Aleshire good support, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Jangula went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Bissett went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Rott went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Brandon Block went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Hunter Blommer went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Taylor Olson went 1-for-1 for an RBI, Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-5, Peyton Joos had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Lukas Theisen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was Reed Johnson, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and three walks. Cameron Knudsen threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Overboe threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dallas Haugen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Jeff Amann went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Zach Overboe went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming wen 1-for-5 and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-1.Jack Schaefer earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Tyler Phelps Hemmesch earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Witte had a stolen base.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 9 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6

(Sunday May 23rd @ Clearwater)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rival and neighbors the River Cats, backed by nine hits, including four doubles and a triple and a pair of big innings, they put up four runs in the second and three in the seventh. This gave their starting pitcher Ryan Szymanski good support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Blake Brown threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Brett Knudsen, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Blake Brown went 2-for-4 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch nod he scored three runs. Ryan Szymanski went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Hagstrom went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk, James Boyle earned three walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher Jack Grell started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Agustin Rodriguez threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Carper threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Tyler Carper, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Hunter Holewa went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jordan Picka went 1-for-5 with a double. Collen Hinkemeyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Agustin Rodriguez went 1-for-1 with a home run and Justin Houge went 1-for-2. Adam Smith went 1-for-3, Nick Proshek earned a walk and Jake Carper had a sacrifice.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

(Sunday May 23rd @ St. Martin)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, backed by seven time hits, including a home run and two doubles. The Martins righty Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 with a double and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3. Scott Lieser went 1-for-4 and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zach Moritz was hit by a pitch and Derek Koll earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher Sam Hopfer threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Weston Brinkman threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and one run. The Lakers offense was led by Michael Ludwig, he went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Colin Spooner went 1-for-4. Nick Dingman went 1-for-3 and Matthew Lieser went 1-for-1. Jordan Orbeck was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Shane Kampsen was hit by a pitch and Weston Brinkman earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 GREENWALD CUBS 3

(Saturday May 22nd @ Richmond)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits including two home runs. Austin Larson started on the mound for the Royals, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Dalton Thelen closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Klehr, he went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for four RBIs, he had two sacrifice bunts and he scored two runs. Logan Aleshire went 2-for-4 with a home run and scored two runs. Trent Gertken went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Mason Primus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dusty Adams went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4. Chase Aleshire earned two walks, and Dalton Thelen earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Engelmeyer threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ryan Kraemer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned two walks. Levi Feldewerd went 2-for-5 with a home and Tyler Englemeyer went 1-for-5. Tyler Thomas went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Nick Rademacher went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-4 and Tyler Leukam had a sacrifice.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 9 GREENWALD CUBS 2

(Sunday May 23rd @ Greenwald)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by eleven hits, including a triple and a double. This gave their veteran righty Jim Thull good support, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Stangler threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and three walks.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Tanner Rieland, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Caden Sand went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Joe Stangler went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Stangler was credited for an RBI. Carter Birr went 2-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ty Reller went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Chad Funk went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Adam Stangler was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Logan Funk earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Thomas threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Ryan Kraemer, he went 2-for-3 with a walk and Tyler Thomas went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Nick Rademacher went 1-for-4 and Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-2 with a walk. Brady Lenarz went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Kegan Stueve earned a walk and Levi Feldewerd scored a run.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 8 ELROSA SAINTS 7

(Sunday May 23rd @ Elrosa)

The Groves defeated their Stearns County rivals the Saints, backed by ten hits, including two doubles and a home run. Jaron Klaphake started on the mound for the Grovers, he thew 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the save, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Jacob Imdieke, Jordan Klaphake and Josh Roelike each were credited for an RBI. Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-5 with a walk and Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 with a double. Jaron Klaphake went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Gavin Kampsen threw 1/3 of an inning in relief. Ethan Vogt threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Will Van Beck went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Ethan Vogt earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Peyton Winter went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOBIESKI SKIS 6 AVON LAKERS 1

(Sunday May 23rd @ Avon)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. They put three big runs in the sixth inning to give their veteran righty a good cushion to work with. Tyler Jendro started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Ben Hanowski, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Joey Hanowski went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice for an RBI and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Jendro went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Josh Wenzel went 1-for-5 with a double and Scott Litchy went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker was credited for an RBI, Collin Eckman earned a walk and he scored a run and Riley Hirsch scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Reese Gregory threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellman, he went 1-for4 for an RBI and Reese Gregory went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Matt Meyer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 with a double. Riley Voit and Cody Stich both went 1-for-4.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 15 SWANVILLE SWANS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 23rd @ St. Stephen

The Steves defeated their Victory League foe the Swans, backed by four hits, including three doubles and two home runs. This gave their starting pitcher a deal of support, Chris Belling threw four innings to earn the win. He issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Steves were led by Brandon Waldvogel, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Riley Hartwig went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jack Schelonka went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Ambrosier had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Derek Durant went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Sam Holthaus had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Landon Lunser went 1-for-1, earned a walk and scored a run and Chris Belling earned a walk.

The Swans starting pitcher Tyler Evans threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Peyton Jackson threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Vogel threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Jackson Theischafer went 1-for-2 for the Swans.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5 PIERZ BULLDOGS 4

(Saturday May 22nd @ Freeport)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Bulldogs, backed by five hits and a big three run fifth inning. Lefty Cody Rose started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Sawyer led the Black Sox on offense, he went 1-for-3 with a bases clearing double in the fifth inning for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Carlson went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Mitchell Herman threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, seven walks and he recorded a strikeout. Teddy Dehler threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and six walks. Austin Gohl, a former Muskie, went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Craig Luberts went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Teddy Dehler went 1-for-4 for an RBI, Chuck Boser went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and George “Skip” Toops went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 15 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday May 22nd @ Sobieski)

The Skis defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by fifteen hits, including three home runs and a double to give Scott Litchy their starting pitcher good support. He threw four innings and he recorded six strikeouts, to earn the win. Chris Reller threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Scott Litchy, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and Josh Wenzel went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Riley Hirsch went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Collin Eckman went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Beau Hanowski went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Gwost went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-1, Chris Reller earned two walks and he scored two runs Zach Opatz earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The Saints starting pitcher Alex Dalbec threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, fourteen runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Huls threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Saints offense was led by John Ethen and Alex Dalbec both went 1-for-3 and Jordan Gombos and Cole Wunderlich both went 1-for-2.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 17 OPOLE BEARS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 22nd @ St. Wendel)

The Saints defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by twenty hits, including three home runs and four doubles. This gave Rolando Ramos their starting pitcher good support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Peter Schumer, he went 5-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Brandon Dickmann went 4-for-4 with two home runs and a double for six RBIs and he scored four runs. Jordan Gombos went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a run and Alex Dalbec went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Will Ethen went 1-for-1 with a double for three RBIs and Jack Opatz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tyler Huls went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Carter Douvier earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher Jake Nelson threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nineteen hits, seventeen runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Lange threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit. The Bears Tate Lange led their offense, he went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Drew Lange went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Austin Lange went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Blake Niemeyer was credited for an RBI and Andrew Hanson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Alex Lange earned two walks, Jake Nelson and Derek Thielen each earned a walk.

RANDALL CUBS 12 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7

(Sunday May 23rd @ Randall)

The Cubs defeated their Victory League rivals the Black Sox, backed by thirteen hits, including two doubles and two home runs. Caleb Stack started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Travis Wenzel threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Sam Nagel, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and Thomas Kunkel went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Brett Stack went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he score one run and Thomas Kunkel went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Travis Wenzel went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kyle Peterschick went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Alec Zack went 2-for-5 and he scored three runs and Caleb Stack went 1-for-4 and Ricky Drew earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored one run.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher Taylor Erickson threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Bryce Stalboeger threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Bryan Benson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Johnson went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks, Carter Sawyer went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Brady Pesta went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 PIERZ BREWERS 5

(Sunday May 23rd @ Foley)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League rivals the Brewers, backed by sixteen hits. Veteran righty Mike Beier threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Luis Massa went 4-for-4 with a home run and Tyler Midas went 2-for-4 with a home run.

The Brewers top hitter included Preston Veith, he went 4-for-4, Peter Schommer and Jonah Prokott both went 2-for-5.

Sorry this the only info made available for this ball game.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 8 STARBUCK STARS 3

(Saturday May 22nd @ Spicer)

The Twins defeated their County Line rivals the Stars backed by fourteen hits, including a home run, triple and a double. The Twins had nine guys that collected hits, to give their starter on the hill, Derek Dolezal, a great deal of support. He threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 3-for-4 with an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Scott Rambow went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Jett Salonek went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Adam Schrader went 2-for-4 with a triple for and RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Mike Danielson went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Josh Soine went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Dalton Rambow and Derek Dolezal both went 1-for-5.

The Stars starting pitcher Andrew Toop threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he had one strikeout. Luke Barkheim threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Mike Andreas, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Veteran Mike Kragenbring went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Andrew Toop went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Mason Blair earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Grant Jensen and Parker Holtberg each earned a walk.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 16 ATWATER CHUCKERS 3

(Sunday May 23rd @ Atwater)

The Twins defeated their County Line League rivals the Chuckers, backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles and they were aided by nine walks. Ben Kulset started on the mound for the Twins, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Nibaur threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 4-for- with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dolezal went 3-for-6 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. The Rambows had a big day, Scott went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Dalton Rambow went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he earned two walks. Jake Rambow went 2-for-6 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jett Solonek went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored four runs. Josh Soine was credited for an RBI, he earned three walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Jay Magnuson earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base, Austin Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Chuckers starting pitcher Josh Kinzler threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Cunningham threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued two walks. Scott Borman threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Zach Bagley threw one inning, he gave up two hits and a run and Connor Barker threw one inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chuckers offense was led by Joshua Kingery, he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and he had a stolen base. David Kingery went 2-for-3 and Afton Kaping and Ezra Kaping both went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Conner Barker and Jordan Olson both went 1-for-4. Zach Bagley earned a walk and Josh Kinzler scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Sunday May 23rd @ Paynesville)

The Pirates defeated their County Line rivals the Eagles, backed by eight hits, and a solid pitcher performance. Sam Oehrlein threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Pirates offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Luke Johnson went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Sam Oehrlein scored a run and Rick Hendrickson earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Shane Rademacher threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. They were led on offense by Shane Rademacher, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Chris Beier went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Nathan Beier went 1-for-4 with a double and Jordan Beier went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-4 and Blake Karsch earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI. Derek Dengerud earned two walks and Josh Beier had a stolen base.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 (7 In.)

(Wednesday May 19th @ Springer Park)

The Springers defeated their Central Valley League foe the Brewers in a little exhibition action. The Springers collected thirteen hits, including four doubles to give their pitchers good support. Veteran righty Drew VanLoy started on the mound for the Springers, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty Chris Butala threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recored four strikeouts. Eric Meyer closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Schafer went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Notch went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Veteran Greg Terres went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Alex Jungels earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The Brewers starting pitcher DJ Kron threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and two walks. Casey Underwood threw 2 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Stang threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Brewers offense was led by Noah Grove, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Derrick Orth went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Sam Iten went 2-for-3. Luke Harren went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ethan Fruth went 1-for-3 with a double and JT Harren earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12 HARTFORD/HUMBOLDT GAMECOCKS 2 (6 In)

(Saturday May 22nd @ Brookings)

The Rockies defeated their South Dakota foe the Gamecocks, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and eight players collecting hits. Righty Eli Backes threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by veteran David Jonas, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Austin Dufner went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Alex Geislinger went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brock Humbert went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Luke Humbert went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Distel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Collin Eskew earned a walk and he scored a run and TJ Neu scored a run.

The Gamecocks starting pitcher and pitcher of record was N. Vetters. Their offense was led by C. Quigley, he went 2-for-2 with a triple and a double and he scored two runs. J. Hanish went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and D. Demers went 1-for-3. D. Graz and A. Hentges each were credited for an RBI.

SIOUX FALLS FLYER SQUIRRELS 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7

(Saturday May 22nd @ Brookings)

The Squirrels defeated the Rockies, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher S. Peterson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up fifteen hits, seven runs, two walks and six strikeouts.

Their offense was led G. Peterson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and W. Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. C. Wilber went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. A. Ridge went 1-for-4 for an RBI and J. Revier went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Z. Dibble went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. D. Platt went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and A. Sercky went 1-for-3 for an RBI and a walk and Z. Cole went 1-for-4.

The Rockies starting pitcher Chris Sundmark threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Brock Humbert threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Veteran David Jonas, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Trevor Lardy went 1-for-1 with a home run and Sam Distel went 2-for-4. Collin Eskew was credited for two RBIs, Brock Humbert earned a walk and he scored a run and Eli Backes scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 5 REGAL EAGLES 3

(Saturday May 22nd @ @ Regal)

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated their rivals the Eagles from the County Line league. The Saints collected ten hits, including a home run and a double. Note seven of the ten hits were from the next generation of players. The Saints starting pitcher Luke Van Beck threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he issued two walks. Young righty Gavin Kampsen threw three innings to earn the win, he issued four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ryan Olmscheid, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Will Van Beck went 2-for-4. Peyton Winter went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke VanBeck went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Roelike earned four walks and he scored two runs and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk. Derek Wiener and Wyatt Steffensen both went 1-for-2.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jordan Wosmek threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Adrian Belden threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Josh Beier closed it out with 1 2/3 inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris Beier went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Nathan Beier went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Josh Beier earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Bennett Schultz earned a walk, Nathan Meyer scored a run and Tyler Kemen scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8 SACRED HEART SAINTS 5

(Saturday May 22nd @ Sacred Heart)

The Chargers of the Stearns County League defeated their foe the Saints of the Corn Belt League, backed by thirteen hits, with eight players collecting hits. Carter Tschida their starting pitcher threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schoenberg threw thee innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Welle threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued one walk. Reagan Nelson threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Chargers offense was led by Austin Schoenberg, he went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 4-for-5 and he scored a run and Jamie Terres went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nathan Terres went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Anthony Reverman went 1-for-4. Ben Welle went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Reagan Nelson earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Welle scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Jose Ortiz, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Trent

Novotny threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran Right hander Jeremy Hinderks threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Trent Novotny, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeremy Hinderks went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and Jean Morales went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch Jack Howard went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Kevin Strommer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Rice went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Nate Hebrink went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Mike Kuschel went 1-for-4 and Mike Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run. Jose Ortiz had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk.

DELANO “A” 3 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2

(Friday May 21st @ Delano)

The “A” of the North Star League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the Polecats, backed by eight hits and solid pitching. Jake Gleason started on the hump for the “A”, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Schneider threw the final two innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded two strikeouts. The “A” offense was led by Toby Hanson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Matt Carlson went 2-for-3 with a walk and Max Otto went 2-for-4. Jake Nelson and Trevor Jaunich both went 1-for-4, Reno Bredahl went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Adam Schleper earned a pair of walks.

The Polecats starting pitcher Thomas Van Culin threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he had a strikeout. Ty Ulven threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had one strikeout. Tanner Eckhart threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs.

The Polecats offense was led by Jason Axelberg, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Jack Siebert went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4 and Jon Affeldt went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Danny Blackstone went 1-for-2 and Eli Schaffer scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 MONTROSE/WAVERLY STINGERS 4

(Saturday May 22n @ Kimball)

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated their North Star League foe the Stingers. The Express’s starting pitcher Mike Hoffman threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran Righty Craig Meyer threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Zach Dingmann, he went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mike Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Joe Pennertz had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk and he was credited for two RBIs. Jake Traurig went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3, he earned three walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan earned three walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored run, Brooks Marquardt earned a walk and Craig Meyer scored a run.

BROOKINGS CUBS 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

(Saturday May 22nd @ Brookings, SD)

The Cubs, one of the top teams in South Dakota defeated the Rangers, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and solid pitching. Tyler Kreutner started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Drew Tatberg threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jake Devin threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued two walks, gave up one run and he had a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Jared Tschetter, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacolby Anderson a former Ridgewater Community College player went 2-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Rhett Zelinsky was credited for an RBI and Austin Koenig went 1-for-3 with a double. Ty Schneider went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chase McDaniel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam McMacken earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jeff Fish, Justin Devin and Andrew Polly all scored a run and Mason Winterboer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Cody Mackendanz threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, five walks and he had a pair of strikeouts. Ben Moser threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run. The Rangers offense was led by Russel Leyendecker, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, Brent Heinen, Braden Vanderbeek and Ben Moser all earned a walk and Brandon Schleper e

earned a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE (MAY 24th Thru May 30th)

Central Valley League

Friday May 28th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Eden Valley Hawks (7:30)

St. Nicolas Nicks @ Kimball Express (1:00)

Sunday May 30th

St. Augusta Gussies @ Watkins Clippers (2:00)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Sauk Valley League

Wednesday May 26th

Roger Red Devils @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Stearns County League

Friday May 28th

Meire Grove Groves. @ Farming Flames (8:00)

Elrosa Saints @ St. Martin Martins (8:00)

Saturday 29th

Spring Hill Chargers @ St. Martin Martins (8:15)

Elrosa Saints @ Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

Greenwald Cubs @ Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

Sunday May 30th

Farming Flames. @ Spring Hill Charger (1:30)

Lake Henry Lakers @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

Roscoe Rangers @ New Munich Silverstreaks (1:30)

Richmond Royals @ Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE

Sunday May 30th

Randall Cubs @ St Stephen Skis (1:30)

St. Wendel Saints @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

Upsala Blue Jays @ Opole Bears (1:30)

Swanville Swans @ Freeport Black Sox (1:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Pierz Bulldogs (7:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Friday May 28th

Regal Eagles @ Starbucks Stars (7:30)