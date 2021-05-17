SCTCC Baseball Posts Playoff Sweep

SCTCC CYLCONES 10 MN. STATE CC SPARTANS 4

(Friday May 14th @ Putz)

The Cyclones defeated their Central Division rival the Spartans in their first playoff game. They collected twelve hits, including a home run and a double. With eight different players collecting hits and they played a very near errorless baseball. This gave their starting pitcher good support. A sophomore Dylan Haskamp a Sauk Centre High School graduate threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sophomore righty Grant Ludwig from Paynesville High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Freshman lefty Sam Ochoa from Oak Forest, Illinois threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones offense was led by Erik Holloman a sophomore from Mounds View High School went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brandon Puig a freshman from Hialeah, Florida went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Anthony Rodriguez a freshman from Miami, Florida went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Beier a freshman from Foley High School went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Marcus Cantu a sophomore from Corpus Christi, Texas went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Fietz a freshman from De Pere, Wisconsin went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Michael Solis a sophomore from Gregory, Texas earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Dylan Haskamp a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Jackson Peter a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Carson Geislinger a freshman from Eden Valley-Watkins High School scored a run. Will Funk a sophomore from Sauk Centre High School went 1-for-3 and Carter Beck a freshman from East Grand Forks High School had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Justin Dykhoff threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Wyatt Halvorson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued three walks. The Spartans offense was led by Dane Schwartz went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Wyatt Hamann went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Oetter went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Justin Dykhoff went 2-for-5. Ty Karver went 2-for-4, Tyler Wapola went 1-for-3 and Teigen Moritz earned a walk.

SCTCC CYCLONES 8 ROCHESTER CTC YELLOWJACKETS 7 (10 Innings)

Saturday May 15th @ Putz

The Cyclones advanced to the Region 13 tournament with their extra inning win over the Yellowjackets. They collected thirteen hits including three doubles and a triple. The Cyclones won on a walk off single by Dylan Haskamp, this run was set up by three bunts and Anthony Rodriguez scored the winning run. The Cyclones starting pitcher a freshman righty Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Freshman righty Sam Boysen from Rochester John Marshall High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sophomore righty Grant Ludwig from Paynesville High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Freshman lefty Sam Ochoa from Oak Forest, Illinois threw the final inning in relief to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Michael Solis their catcher, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Haskamp the Cyclones DH went 4-for-6 for three RBIs and their right fielder Drew Beier went 1-for-2 with a double, two sacrifice bunts, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. The Cyclones shortstop Erick Holloman went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Fietz, Cyclones left fielder went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Puig the Cyclones left fielder went 1-for-4 he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Marcus Cantu the Cyclones first baseman went 1-for-5 with a double. Anthony Rodriguez earned a walk, had a sacrifice and he scored a run and Will Funk their center fielder earned a walk.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher Drew Simmons threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recored one strikeout. Carlos Ramirez threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Landon Stoppelmoor threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Alec Dietl threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Gabe Sepulveda, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk , he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Isaak Stevens went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Cole Outlaw went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Cade Hinkle went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Shota Sawamura went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Blake Schilling went 1-for-5 and Ryan Roby earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.