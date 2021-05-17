SCSU Baseball Sweeps Marauders To Advance

HUSKIES 6 U OF M MARAUDERS. 4

(Thursday May 13th @ Faber Field)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Marauders in the first of a three game series to advance to Sioux Falls for the balance of the NSIC tournament. They collected nine hits, including two home runs and a triple and good defense. The game went back and forth, anyone's game thru out. The Huskies junior lefty Matt Osterberg from Coleman, Wisconsin threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up just three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Freshman lefty Jack Habeck from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Junior righty Nick Brauns from Peoria, Arizona closed it out with two innings of relief, to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Paul Steffenson a junior from Kenai, Arkansas, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Quade a senior from Paynesville High School went 1-for-3 with a home run, and he earned a walk. Jake Shusterich a senior Nipomo, California went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tate Wallat a freshman from Federal Way, Washington went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson, Arizona went 1-for-4 and John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin went 1-for-5. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Kyle Rodriguez a junior from Issaquah, Washington and Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School both earned a walk.

The Marauders starting pitcher lefty Austin Wagner threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Andrew Brooks threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Daniel Turner threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Derek Shoen, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Quentin Evers went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Tyrus Barclay went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Calvin James went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dakota Finley went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ty Jones was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and James Martin earned a walk.

HUSKIES 8 U OF MARY MARAUDERS 5

(Friday May 14th @ Faber)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Marauders in their second game to qualify for the regional tournament. The Huskies collected twelve hits, including a home run and and two doubles, eight players collecting hits. Starting pitcher, junior lefty Trevor Koenig a St. Cloud Tech High School graduate threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Mack Larson a senior right from Tacoma, Washington threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Riley Ahern a sophomore right from The Academy of Holy Angels threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout. Jack Habeck a freshman lefty from Appleton, Wisconsin threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter. Fabian Villegas a junior right from Goodyear, Arizona threw 1/3 of an inning to earn the save.

The Huskies offense was led by Jake Shusterich a senior form Nipomo, California, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Quade a senior and a graduate of Paynesville High School went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. John Nett a freshman from Appleton, Wisconsin went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Lenny Walker a senior from Tolleson Arizona went 1-for-3 with a double and he had a sacrifice bunt. Tate Wallat a freshman from Federal Way, Washington went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Paul Steffensen a junior from Kenai, Arkansas went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller a freshman from Hutchinson High School was credited for a RBI. Parker Savard a sophomore from Hanmer, Ontario went 1-for-1 and Max Gamm a junior from East Ridge High School scored a run.

The Marauders starting pitcher Jon Draheim threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Jayden Smith gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Liam Sommer threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired two batters. Derek Shoen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Marauders offense was led by Ty Jones, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Tyrus Barclay went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Calvin James went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Dakota Finley went 2-for-4 and James Martin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Derek Shoen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Spence Gillund went 1-for-4 and Braxton Inniss scored a run. Quentin Evers and Alex Kowski both were hit by a pitch.