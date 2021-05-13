High School Baseball Weekly Update

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn.

Conference.

(Tuesday May 11th @ Faber) Granite Ridge Conference

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5

(Monday May 10th @ Royalton) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals defeated their CMC rivals the Irish backed by ten hits and a pair of good pitching performances. Righty Jacob Leibold started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Blake Albright threw the final two innings to close it out. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Jacob Leibold, he went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Patron went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Zach Cekalla, went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Will Gorecki went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Petron went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Brezinka went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and he scored one run and Grayson Suska earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher Noah Beffel threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Riley Hagen threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Brady Scanlon, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Noah Beffel went 2-for-4 for an RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Zander went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Luke Goltz went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Riley Hagen and Eddy Neu both went 2-for-3, with a walk and each scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 9 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3

(Monday May 10th @ Kimball) Central Mn. Conference

The Huskers collected eight hits, including three triples and a double to lead their way to a win over their CMC rivals the Cubs in one of their double header games. Tanner Tomesek started on the mound, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Tate Lange threw 5 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded elven strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Sam Harren, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tate Lange went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Jayden Bartkowicz went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored two runs. Andrew Raden went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and Luke Binek was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Tomesek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Lange and Rob Voller each earned a walk and scored a run and Conner Kocker and Will Ethen both earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher, Skyler Gruba threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ace Meyer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Lyrek threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 2 for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and a stolen base. Ashton “Shugs” Hanan went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Devin Waldorf went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Brutger and Cody Leither both earned a walk and both scored a run and Carter Lyrek earned a walk.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 11 HOLDINGFORD HUKSERS 9

(Monday May 10th @ Kimball) Central Mn. Conference

The Cubs come back the second game of the double header to defeat their CMC rivals the Huskers, backed by twelve hits, including three triples. Righty Austin Donney started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ashton Hanan threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up five runs four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Lyrek earned the save with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he did issue one walk.

The Cubs offense led by nine players collecting hits, Gavin Winter had a big day with two triples for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Lyrek went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Alan Schmidt went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ty Gustafson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Skaro Gruba went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Blake Brutger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cody Leither went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher, righty Drew Lange, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Binek threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers were led on offense by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate Lange went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jayden Bartkowicz went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Binek was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Raden was credited for a RBI, he earned four walks and he scored a run. Dirks Opatz was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryder Peterson scored a run. Sam Harren and Will Ethen both earned a pair of walks and both scored a run and Isaac Fowler earned a walk and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 15 ACGC FALCONS 13

(Tuesday May 11th @ ACGC) Central Mn Conference

The Eagles defeated their CMC rivals the Falcons, they collected sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. They put up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to give them a come from behind win. Sam Nistler started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and he issued two walks. Myles Dziengel threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jared Geislinger threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Geislinger threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 4-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Michael Bautch went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Armando Walker went 2-for3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Nistler went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored three runs. Caden Neiman went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs, Gavin Mathies earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Jared Geislinger scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher Jack Peterson, threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jaxon Behm threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Barker issued a walk and he gave up one run. Zach Bagley threw one inning in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Jaxon Behm went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Bagley went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walk s and he scored a run. Hunter Bjur went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Struamann went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Hayden Straumann went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs. Keegan Kessler-Gross earned a walk and he scored a run and Mason Hiltner scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 4 SCT CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

(Tuesday May 11th @ Faber) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated the Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by four very timely hits and good defense. Ethan Navratil started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up one run, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Evan Kalthoff went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Brandon Eiynch was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Arceneau and Caden Sand each had a sacrifice and Avery Schmitz, Carter Birr and Peyton Krumrei each scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Andrew Rott threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Crusaders offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Scott Wensmann went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Steve Ellingson was credited for a RBI and Matt Larson and John Hawkins both went 1-for-3 and Logan Simones had a sacrifice.

FOLEY FALCONS 8 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4

(Tuesday May 11th @ Little Falls) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons continue to stay to play good baseball as they defeated their Granit Ridge Conference rivals the Flyers. They collected eight hits, including seven ball players collecting hits. Ryan Chmielewski started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Mike Moulzolf threw 2/3 of any inning to close it out, he gave up a pair of hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Colby Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Hunter Gorecki went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Foss went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Mike Moulzolf earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Winklemman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Barthelemy went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Bad Wirth went 1-for-2, Vince Jurek was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Wolf earned two walks and scored a run, Logan Thorsten earned a walk and Charles Hackett scored a run.

The Flyers starting pitcher Spencer Friese threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Czech threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he issued one walk. The Flyers offense was led by Zach Gwost, Matt Flipping and Dane Couture all went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Spencer Friese was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Trevor Kloecker had a stolen base.

BBE JAGUARS 10 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 9

(Tuesday May 11th @ Elrosa) Central Mn. Conference

The Jaguars defeated their CMC rivals the Bulldogs in game on of a double header. They collected thirteen hits and put up five big runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead. They collected two triples and a pair of doubles and they had eight players collect hits. Talen Kampsen started on the mound, he three three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and three walks. Easton Hagen threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Van Beck, he went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Gavin Kampsen wen 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a triple for an RBI. Payton Winter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Shelton went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Easton Hagen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Weller went 1-for-4. Ryan Jensen scored a run and Wyatt Steffenson had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs Eli Nelson three five innings, he gave up nine hits and five runs. Bennett Evans threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he wen 2-for-3 with two doubles for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Abe Bullard went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs and Eli Nelson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cooper Bast earned a walk and he Jevon Terres scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 8 BBE JAGUARS 2

(Tuesday May 11th @ Elrosa) Central Mn. Conference

The Bulldogs come back in game two of their double header to defeat their CMC rivals the Jaguars. They collected elven hits, including three doubles and eight different plays collecting hits. Their starting pitcher Tori Ulmscheid three six innings to earn the win. He gave seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Eli Nelson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Abe Bullard went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jevon Terres went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Cooper Bast went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bennett Evans went 1-for-3 with a double and Tanner Stanley went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Drew Tangen went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs and Chase Bayer scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher Tanner Shelton threw five innings, he gave up nine hits and six runs. Ben Waller threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and on walk. Payton Winter went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Easton Hagen went 3-for-3. Will VanBeck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tanner Shelton earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 17 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 8

(Tuesday May 11th @ Fergus Falls) Central Lakes Conference

The Spartans defeated their CLC rivals the Otters in game one of their double header. They collected seventeen hits, including a home run, three doubles and a triple. They had ten players collect hits to give their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Brad Blattner threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Clark threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, four runs, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Tanner Rausch, he went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two sacrifice flys for four RBIs. Cam Miller went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Thelen went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Spanier went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 2-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Connor Clark went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Chance Berger went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jayden Phillippi went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Peyton Randall was credited for an RBI and he earned two walks. Brady Blattner 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam either went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs.

The Otters starting pitcher, Abel Aho threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ian Stumbo threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Dave Horgan threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Arik Heacox, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Sam Sorum went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Abel Aho went 2-for-4 with a triple for an RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Thielke went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ian Stumbo went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Bryce Burrill went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Johnson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI.

ROCORI SPARTANS 6 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 5

(Tuesday May 11th @ Fergus Falls) Central Lakes Conference

The Spartans defeated their CLC rivals the Otters in game two of their double header. They collected just timely hits and they were aided by a couple of miscues by the Otters. Brady Linn started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, gave five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Tanner Rausch, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Cam Miller went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

Jayden Phillippi went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Jack Spanier earned a pair of walks, with a sacrifice and he scored a run. Brady Blattner earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Clark earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brady Linn earned a walk and he score a run. Ryan Kunz and Carter Thelen both earned a walk.

The Otters starting pitcher, Carter Thielke threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts and Arik Heacox issued a walk in relief. The Otters offense was led by Arik Heacox, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Abel Aho went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Carter Thielke went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Zierden went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Krueger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ian Stumbo went 1-for-4 and Sam Sorum had a sacrifice.

ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 7 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 6

(Tuesday May 11th @ Putz) Central Lakes Conference

The Eagles defeated their cross town and CLC rivals the Tigers in game one of their double header. The Eagles starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw nearly a complete game, 6 2/3 innings, he gave scattered ten hits, gave up six runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Grant Roob threw 1/3 of an inning in relief he issued one walk.

The Eagles offense was led y Grant Roob, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Erassy Antsino went 1-for-2 for an RIB and he earned two walks and Jonah Petko went 1-for- 4 for an RBI. Blake O’Hara went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Grant Stadther earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hayden Schmitz and Will Allensbach both earned two walks and each scored a run and Alex Hausmann scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher Thomas Hoffmann threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Gannon Aycock threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Jaden Mendel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Thomas Hoffmann went 4-for-4 and he scored a run. Blake Kilanowski went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Westphal went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Matthew Friesen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Elijah Unze had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs.

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 7 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 1

(Tuesday May 11th @ Putz) Central Lakes Conference

The Tigers did come back in game two of their double header to defeated their CLC rivals the Eagles. They collected thirteen hits including three doubles to give their starting pitcher good support. Blake Kilanowski threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Tigers offense was led by Thomas Hoffmann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Andrew Johnson went 3-for-3 with a double for and RBI and he scored two runs. Lincoln Benson went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Blake Kilanowski went 2-for-4. Matthew Friesen went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaden Mendel had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs, he also earned a walk. Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Noah Westphal earned a walk and Jaxon Kenning scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Ashton Miller threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Stadther threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Allensbach threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Eagles offense was led by Erassy Antsino went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Hausmann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4. Grant Roob went 1-for-4 and Blake O’Hara went 1-for-3

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

(Tuesday May 11th @ Alexandria) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Storm backed by good defense and a very good pitching performance. Shay Endres threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. They were led on offense by Lake Hagen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Shay Endres went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Elijah Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Cimbura went 1-for-3, Brock Lerfald and Devan Swerman each earned a walk.

The Storm had a good pitching performance by Alex Harren, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Noah Jensen and Jeff Solorz both went 1-for-3, Brandon Bokelman earned a walk and he scored a run and Landon Lunser earned a walk.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 3 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

(Tuesday May 11th @ Alexandria) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated the Storm in their second game of their double header, backed again with good defense and a couple of very timely hits. Devan Swerman started on the mound for the Cards, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Parker Jendro closed it out, threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. The Cards offense was led by Elijah Holthaus, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brock Lerfald earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. JD Hennen went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brody McLoy went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Devin Cimbura went 1-for-2, with a walk and he had a stolen base and Shay Endres went 1-for-2 with a walk.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Noah Jensen threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Their offense was led by Landon Lunser, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Terrance Moody went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Bokelman, Noah Jensen, Jeff Solorz and Dominic Mathies all went 1-for-3

BRAINERD WARRIORS 12 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 11

(Tuesday May 11th @ Brainerd) Central Lakes Conference

The Warriors defeated their CLC rivals in their first game of a double header, they collected nine hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Jack Schaefer started on the mound for the Warriors, he threw 1 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit, six runs, five walks and recorded one strikeout. Chris Augustine threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Conrad Provost threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout to earn the win.

The Warriors offense was led by Riley DeRosier, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Zuk went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Will Carlson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Harold Carlson went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice for a RBI and he scored a run. Cayden Kleffman went 2-for-4 with a double and scored two runs. Matt Karlson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jon Benson earned a walk and he scored a run, Adam Jensen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Reice Pikula scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher Kalen Lewis threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

scored a run.

Steve Brinkerhoff threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Greenlun threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 2-for-4 with a double for five RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went

2-for-2 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Andrew Ambrosier went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Gentile was credited for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Blake Haus was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Austin Henrichs had a stolen base.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 9 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5

(Tuesday May 11th @ Brainerd) Central Lakes Conference

The Warriors defeated the CLC rivals the Sabres in game two of their double header. They play sound defense and they got some timely hits and they were aided by seven walks. Matt Karlson started on the mound for the Warriors, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued five walks. Jack Schafer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Charles Johnson threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Will Carlson, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Harold Carlson wen 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Zuk went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley DeRosier was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk and Jon Benson went 1-for-4. Riece Pikula went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cayden Kleffman and Carter Spring both earned a walk and each scored a run and Paris Hampton scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitch Tyler Gentile threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jack Greenlun gave up four runs, three walks and Steve Brinkerhoff threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Kaden Lewis, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Charlie Kent went 2-for-4 and Blake Haus had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4. Tyler Gentile earned two walks, Austin Henrichs earned a walk, Carson Gross scored a run and Andrew Ambrosier had a stolen base.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 4 BECKER BULLDOGS 3

(Tuesday May 11th @ Big Lake) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Hornets defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. Brandon Stern started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up just three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Zach Robek threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued a walk.

The Hornets offense was led by Sampson Schlegel, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Keenan Giermastad went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Josh Hunt went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Zach Robeck went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Will Boekman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Daniel Chmielewski went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Mitch Spanier earned a walk.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Nick Berglund threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Strot threw 1 2/3 inning in relief he retired five batters. The Bulldogs offense was led by Mitchell Louden, went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Lucas Eigen went 1-for-3 and Kenny Foster-Jones went 1-for-2. Nolan Murphy earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Berglund was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carson Makarrel scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 9 ST. FRANCIS FIGHTING SAINTS 4

(Monday May 10th @ St. Francis)

The Tigers of the Central Lakes Conference defeated a Mississippi Conference foe the Fighting Saints, backed by eleven hits, including including six doubles. They got a very good pitching performance from their righty, Brady Kenning, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Andrew Johnson closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded the final out with a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Mathew Friesen, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Westphal went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Lincoln Benson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Gannon Aycock scored a pair of runs. Thomas Hoffmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blake Kilanowski went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Jaden Mendel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jaxon Kenning scored a run.

The Fighting Saints starting pitcher Parker Leipzig threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Smith threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Engen threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Fighting Saints offense was led by Aaron Smith, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Ethan Smith had a sacrifice fly. Matthew Heinen went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Hunter Engen went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tate Bodenburg went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Lucas Hess went 1-for-3 with a walk and Parker Leipzig went 1-for-2.

Thursday May 12th

ACGC Falcons @ Holdingford Huskers (4:00) 2 Games

Paynesville Area Bulldogs @ Kimball Area (4:00) 2 Games

Eden Valley-Watkins @ Royalton Royals (4:00) 2 Games

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Sauk Rapids Storm (4:30)

Rocori Spartans @ Alexandria Cardinals (5:00)

Bemidji Lumberjacks @ Sartell Sabres (5:00)

Albany Huskies @ Little Falls Flyers (5:00)

Foley Faclons @ Milaca Wolves (5:00)

STC Cathedral Crusaders @ Zimmerman (5:00)

Friday May 13th

Rocori Spartans @ Little Falls Flyers (5:00)

NLS Wildcats @ Albany Huskies (4:30) St.Martin

STC Cathedral @ Foley Falcons (5:00)

Albany Huskies @ Melrose Dutchman (7:30) Freeport

Becker Bulldogs @ Alexandria Cards (5:00