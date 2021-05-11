Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

May 4th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly

amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries,

upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an

occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include:

Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley

League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer

and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley

Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League

throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional

information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Friday May 7th @ Cold Spring)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by

nine hits, including three doubles and a home run. This gave Eli Backes their

starter on the hill a good deal of support. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two

hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Brock Humbert threw four innings

in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-3 with a home run

and Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Collin Eskew went 1-2

with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 1-for-3 with a

double for an RBI. Sam Distel went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and

Luke Humbert went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler

Geislinger went 1-for-3 and David Jonas and Alex Geislinger both earned a walk

and each scored a run.

The Laker pitcher is unknown at this point, it wasn’t report on the Rockies Game

Changer. Their offense was led by veteran Tommy Linn, he went 1-for-4 for an

RBI and Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Max

Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double, Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-4 and Rudy Notch and

Colton Fruth each scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 16 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2 (7 Innings)

(Friday May 7th @ Eden Valley)

The Clippers defeated their neighbors and CMC rivals the Hawks, they collected

fifteen hits, including a triple and a pair of doubles. That gave their veteran

righty, Justin Thompson a great deal of support. He threw five innings to earn

the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded nine

strikeouts.

The Clippers were led on offense by nine different players collecting hits, led by

their veteran center fielder Kevin Kramer. He went 4-for-5 for an RBI, he earned

a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger went

4-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored five runs. Myles

Dziengel went 3-for-4 with a double for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs.

Gavin Mathies went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a

stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-3 with a triple, he

earned two walks and he scored three runs. Veteran lefty Matt Geislinger went

1-for-4 for two RBIs and Dustin Kramer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Landon

Neiman was credited for an RBI and Heath Kramer went 1-for-1. Veteran Lincoln

Haugen earned a pair of walks, Caden Neiman earned a walk and Armondo

Walker scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher Austin Berg threw four innings, he gave up seven

hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joshua Johnson

threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and four walks. Stephen

Pennertz threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk

and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice

fly for an RBI. Tanner O’Lean, Jordan Kelm and Jeff Haag all went 1-for-4. Austin

Berg, Matt Unterberger and Stephen Pennertz all earned a walk. Travis Thielen

earned a walk and he scored a run and David Pennertz was hit by a pitch and he

scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Sunday May 8th @ Kimball)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley rivals the Express, backed by eight

hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Lefty veteran, manager Matt

Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued

three walks, gave up one run and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run

for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Keith Kramer went 2-for-4 with two doubles

and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nolan

Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-4 and he

earned a walk and Justin Thompson earned a walk.

The Express’s starting pitcher, Zach Dingmann threw four innings, he gave up

five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Dingmann

threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

Aaron Laabs threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Express offense was led by Austin Ruehle, went 2-for-4 with a double for a

RBI and Matt Friesen went 2-for-4. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk

and he scored a run. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4, and Brooks Marquardt earned a

walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3

(Sunday May 8th @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by

eight hits, including a home run and a double. They were aided by eleven walks

and they put up four big runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. JT Harren

started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two

walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Iten threw two innings in relief, he

gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein

threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Ethyn Fruth, he went 2-for-5 with a home

run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Derrick Orth went 2-for-3 with a double

for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-3

for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 1-for-3 he

earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Casey Underwood went 1-for-2 and he

earned two walks and Dean Kron was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk.

JT Harren went 1-for-4, Isaac Matchinsky earned three walks and he scored a

run. Luke Harren earned two walks, he had a sacrifice and a stolen base.

The Hawks Tanner Olean started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave

up three hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Austin

Berg threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up a run and he recorded a strikeout.

Austin Schlangen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs,

five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks were led on offense by Jeff Haag, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for

two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Olean went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Austin

Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Travis Thielen and Cain Renner

both went 1-for-4 and Austin Berg went 1-for-5. David Pennertz went 1-for-3 and

he scored a run and Jordan Kelm was hit by a pitch.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5

(Sunday May 8th @ St. Augusta)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by

thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Tyler Bautch started on the mound, he

threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded

three strikeouts. Travis Laudenbach threw three innings in relief, he gave up

one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw the

final two innings to earn the save, he gave up three hits, one run and he

recorded one strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 2-for-5 with a double for

three RBIs. Tyler Bautch went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a

run. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

Adam Gwost went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Dusty Schultzenburg went

2-for-4 and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach went 2-for-4 and he scored a run

and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Nate Gwost earned a

walk and he scored a run and Michael Laudenbach was hit by a pitch.

The Rockies starting pitcher, Jake Brinker, threw six innings, he gave up six hits

and he recorded one strikeout. Trevor Lardy threw two innings in relief, he gave

up five hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. TJ Neu threw 1 1/3 inning in

relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he

earned a walk and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he

earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-5 with a double

for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dufner went 1-for-5

for a RBI and David Jonas earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Linn went

1-for-5 and Nick Skluzacek earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 15 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 8th @ Marty)

The Lakers defeated their neighbors and Central Valley League rivals the NIcks

in seven innings. They collected eight hits, including two home runs and a

double and aided by eight walks. Mitchell Wieneke started on the mound for the

Lakers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two

walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Klinefelter closed it out with one

inning of relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Wieneke, he went 3-for-4 with a home run

and a double for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Max Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a

home run for four RBIs. Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he was hit

by a pitch and he scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and

Tommy Linn was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and

Ryan Heslop went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brandon Haus went 1-for-2 and

Andy Linn was credited for a RBI. Justin Kunkel earned three walks and he

scored a run and Rudy Notch was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mitch

Kunkel, Kole Klaphake and Colton Fruth all earned a walk and he scored a run.

Derrick Garding was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Schmidt was hit

by a pitch.

The Nicks starting pitcher, veteran Kevin Drontle threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave

up three hits, six runs and three runs. Derek Kuechle threw 4 1/3 innings in

relief, he gave up three hits, six runs, four walks and recorded seven strikeouts.

Hunter Ahrens gave up three runs and one walk and Connor Lincoln threw one

inning, he gave up two hits.

The Nicks offense was led by Damian Lincoln, he went 2-for-3 with a double and

he scored a run. Hunter Ahrens went 2-for-3 and Alex Foehrenbacher was

credited for a RBI. Zach Koltes earned a walk and Connor Lincoln scored a run.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 REGAL EAGLES 8 (12 Innings)

(Sunday May 8th @ Spicer)

The Twins come from behind to defeat their County Line League rivals the

Eagles, it took twelve innings in walk off fashion. The Twins collected twelve

hits, including four doubles to give Adam Nibaur, their starter on the mound

some support. He threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk

and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ethan Haugen threw seven innings in relief to

earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eleven

strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jeff Salonek went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for

two RBIs and Mason Tougtes went 2-for-6 with a double for an RBI. Scott

Rambow went 4-for-7 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake

Rambow went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter

Magnuson went 1-for-4 a RBI and he scored two runs and Jay Magnuson went

1-for-3 and he earned three walks. Ethan Haugen went 1-for-3 with a double, he

earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Kulset was credited

for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Adam

Schrader went 1-for-6 and he scored two runs.

The Eagles Nathan Meyer started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave

up two walks, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Chris Beier threw 5 1/3

innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded

four strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five

hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for

four RBIs. Jordan Beier went 3-for-6 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a

run. Josh Beier went 3-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Shane

Rademacher went 1-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and Derek Dengerud

went 1-for-6 with a home run. Nathan Beier went 2-for-6 with a double and

scored a run, Chris Beier and Adrian Belden each earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

FARMING FLAMES 14 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

(Saturday May 8th @ Roscoe)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by

nineteen hits, including two home runs, three doubles. This would give a pitcher

what they have dreamed about for support. Well, veteran lefty sure showed his

appreciation, Brad Mergen started on the mound for the Flames. He threw six

innings to earn the win, he scattered eight hits, gave up three runs, issued three

walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in

relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Flames offense had nine players collect hits, including seven players with

multi-hit games. The veteran lefty, Brad Mergen went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he

scored a run. Robert Schleper went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two

RBIs. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a

pitch and he scored three runs. Taylor Fourre went 4-for 6, with a stolen base

and he scored a pair of runs. Breyden Eiynck went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he

earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Fourre went 2-for-6 for three RBIs

and Will Mergen went 2-for-6, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

Aaron Eiynck went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk, Tylor Schroeder earned a walk

and he scored a run and Hunter Mergen went 1-for-1.

The Rangers starting pitcher Dawson Hemmesch threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave

up twelve hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bennett

Evans threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, five runs, and he

recorded six strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Jordan Schleper, he went 1-for-3 with a home

run for two RBIs an Brendon Schleper went 1-for-4 with a home run. Devon

Savage wen 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chris

Vanderbeek went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Russell Landendecker went

1-for-4. Austin Pauls went 1-for-3, Brent Heinen went 1-for-4, Max Athmann and

Spence Evans were both hit by a pitch.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 7 ELROSA SAINTS 1

Sunday May 8th @ Elrosa)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints,

backed by ten hits, including three doubles. Lefty Ty Reller started on the

mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, one

walk and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Hunter Rademacher, he went 2-for-4 with

two doubles for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Adam Stangler went 2-for 5 with

a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chad Funk

went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, scored two runs and Logan Funk went

1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Stangler was

credited for an RBI and he earned a walk. Keagan Stangler was credited for a

RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ty Reller went 1-for-4, Tannner Rieland went

1-for-3 and Nolan Sand went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw six innings,

he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Austin Imdieke threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, two

walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Peyton Winter, he went 1-for2 for a RBI and he

earned a walk. Matt Schmitz and Derek Wiener both went 1-for-4 with a double

and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Luke VanBeck went 1-for-4,

Gavin Kampsen wen 1-for-3 and Wyatt Steffensen went 1-for-1.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3

(Sunday May 8th @ Richmond)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven

hits, including a grand slam and a double. This gave Austin Larson the Royals

starter a great deal of support. He threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave

up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran DJ

Schleicher threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run,

one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 1-for-5 with a grand slam

for four RBIs. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Dustin

Adams went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 2-for-4 and he

scored a pair of runs and Trent Gertken went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan

Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 and he

earned a walk and Lane Myer went 1-for-1.

The Lakers starting pitcher Sam Hopfer threw six innings, he gave up nine hits,

five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Brinkman threw

two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a

strikeout. The offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went 1-for-4 with a double

for an RBI and Josh Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and

he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4 with a double and Shane Kampsen

went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-4, Cooper Bast went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Jaeger earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7 GREENWALD CUBS 4

(Sunday May 8th @ St. Martin)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Cubs, backed by ten hits

and solid pitching performances. Ben Schroeder started on the mound for the

Martins, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs and

he recorded nine strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he

gave one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw the

final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs

and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and

Kyle Lieser went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he

scored two runs. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4, with a stolen base, he was hit by a

pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Koll went 1-for-1 with a stolen base

and Brady Goebel went 1-for-4. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-2, Matt Schlangen

earned two walks and he scored a run and Ryan Messer was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher, Tyler Hoffman threw seven innings, he gave up ten

hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer

threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he

earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kegan Stueve went 1-

for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Levi Feldewerd had a sacrifice fly for a

RBI. Tyler Leukam went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a a run and

Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-4 and

Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-3.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 14 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 4 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 8th @ Meire Grove.

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Grovers in seven innings,

backed by eight hits, including two home runs and a double. Anthony Reverman

started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He

gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Carter Tschida threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 3-for-4 with a grand

slam and a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Nathan Terres went

1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Owen Meyer

went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Eric

Terres went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went

1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Reagan Nelson

was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg earned a

walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Anthony Reverman earned

a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dylan Gertken was hit by a

pitch.

The Grovers starting pitcher Josh Roelike threw five innings, he gave up seven

hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jacob Imdieke threw

one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

Colton Meyer went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of

runs. Alex Welle went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Tyler Moscho went

1 for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner

Klaphake went 1-for-4 and Gabe Schwieters went 1-for-3.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 12 OPOLE BEARS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 8th @ Avon)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rival the Bears, backed by twelve hits,

including a home run and three doubles. They put up six runs in the first inning

and never looked back. This gave their starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann a good

cushion, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, and he recorded

three strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit

and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Phillippi closed it out with one inning of

relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued two walks.

The Lakers were led on offense by Joe Dolan, he went 4-for-4 with a double for

three RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice

fly for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he

earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Gregory went 2-for-4 with a home run

and he earned a walk. Carter Phillippi had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a

pair of walks and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 with a double, he

earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Riley Voit went 2-for-4

and he scored a run and Reed Voit went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a

run. Cole Wellmann was credited for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a

pitch and he scored two runs and Cody Stich earned a walk and he scored a

run.

The Bears starting pitcher, Andrew Hanson threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up

seven hits, nine runs, eight walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Nelson

threw the final 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he

recorded one strikeout.

The Bears offense was led by Jordan Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles

for a RBI. Tate Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Lange went 1-for-3. Isaiah

Folsom had a sacrifice and he was hit by a pitch and Austin Lange was hit by a

pitch and he scored a run. Drew Lange earned a walk and he scored a run,

Andrew Hanson earned a walk and Steve Benkowski was hit by a pitch.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 12 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5

(Sunday May 8th @ St. Stephen)

The Blue Jays defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by fifteen

hits, including for doubles and a home run. Matt Swanson started on the mound

for the Blue Jays, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits,

four runs, three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Brock Cichon threw

one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded

two strikeouts.

The Blue Jay offense was led by Matt Swanson, he went 1-for-5 for a home run

for four RBIs. Justin Lampert went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was

hit by a pitch. Justin Cichon went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice for two RBIs, he earned

a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brock Cichon went 2-for5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Myron Ripllinger went 3-for-5 for

a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. John Fuchs went 1-for-4

with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Levi

Lampert went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and

he scored three runs. Brady Burggraff went 1-for-5, Dustin Bieniek and Nick

Frieler both were hit by a pitch.

The Steves veteran Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw four innings, e

gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alan

Justin threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he

recorded one strikeout. Matthew Meyer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits,

three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Matthew Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for

two RBIs and a stolen base. Tony Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a home run and Bo

Schmitz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek

Durant went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Riley Hartwig went 1-for-3.

Brandon Waldvogel went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and

Landon Lunser went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Ben Omann went 1-for-4 with a

solo home run.

SAINT WENDEL SAINTS 7 SWANVILLE SWANS 5

(Sunday May 8th @ St. Wendel)

The Saints defeated their Victory League rivals the Swans, backed by seven

timely hits and three big runs the put up in the eight inning to take the led. Jack

Opatz started on the mound for the Saints, he threw three innings, he gave up

five hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jon Ethen threw

six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded twelve

strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Jon Ethan, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and

Jordan Gombos, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Jack Opatz went 1-for-3 for an RBI

and he earned a walk and Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Peter

Schumer went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Rolando

Ramos earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner

Tomaseh earned a a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Huls went 1-for-3, he

earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cole Wunderlich

scored a run and Carter Douvier had a stolen base.

The Swans Levi Beseman started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave

up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Evans threw

four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a

strikeout.

The Swans offense was led by Jackson Thieschfer, he went 1-for-4 with a home

run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Travis Bartel went 4-for-5 with a double

for two RBIs and Tren Dinius went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Levi Beseman went 1-for-4,

he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hudson Pung went 1-

for-2, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Evans

earned three walks and he scored run, Austin Johnson was hit by a pitch and he

scored a run and Shane Lambrecht earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 5

(Sunday May 8th @ Royalton)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Victory League foes the River Dogs, back by

eight hits, including three home runs. They put up from runs in for fourth inning

and they never looked back. Veteran right hander, Mike Beier threw a complete

game to earn the win. He did give up early runs, two in the second and three in

the third innings. It took that long for the fourty-nine year old to get warmed up.

He gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he wen 2-for-4 with a home

run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ryan

Chmielewski went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Brandon Buesgens went

1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Joe Siwicki went 1-for-5 with two

stolen bases and Sam Keeler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett

went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Wyatt Ziwicki earned a walk and he scored a

run, Chris Plante earned a walk and Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he

scored a run.

The River Dogs starting pitcher, Nathan Psyck threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up

eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Leibold

threw 2/3 of an innings, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The River Dogs offense was led by Zach Cekalla, he went 2-for-3 with a double

for a RBI and Nate Benusa went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he

scored a run. EthanWalcheski went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored

a run. Cole Jendro went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Gavin

Suska went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Brady Brezinka went 2-for-4 for a RBI

and Ryan Snyder was hit by a pitch.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (8 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers in eight

innings, they collected twelve hits, with eight players collecting hits. Veteran

Righty Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win.

He gave up just three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun

threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Veteran

righty Paul Schumer closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits

and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies Jace Otto went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, a stolen base

and he scored a run. Lefty John Schumer went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Cody

Partch went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill

went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Blake Haus went 2-for-2

for a RBI. The veterans Adam Schellinger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he

scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen

base and he scored three runs. Braeden Dykuizen went 1-for-1 and Ethan

Carlson, earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Henrichs

earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jack Greenlun had a

stolen base and he scored a run.

The Lakes starting pitcher Ryan Skymanski threw five innings, he gave up nine

hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Krepp threw

one inning, he gave up a hit and Mike Smith issued one walk and he recorded a

strikeout. Jordan Golombiecki threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits,

one run and one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Brett Knudsen, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and

Jordan Golombieki was credited for a RBI. Justin Hagstrom went 2-for-4 with a

stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Korte went 2-for-4. Ryan Skyzmanski

went 2-for-3, Luke VanErp had a stolen base and he scored a run, Jake

Samuelson earned a walk and Matt Krepp was hit by a pitch.

EXHIBITION GAMES

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 ISANTI RED BIRDS 1

(Friday May 7th @ Sartell)

The Muskies defeated their Eastern Minny and former Region One rivals the Red

Birds, by eleven hits and aided by thirteen walks. This gave lefty Johnny

Schumer a great deal of support, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave

up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran righty

David Kroger threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he

recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he

earned a walk and he scored a run. David Kroger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and

Caden O’Connel went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Andrew Deters went 2-for-3, he earned a

walk and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of

walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Rob Voshell went 1-for-2 and

Braeden Dykuizen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. CJ Hemmesch went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Partch earned three walks,

Dan O’Connell and Jacob Merrill both earned a walk and both scored a run and

Jaden Vorpahl scored a run.

The Red Birds starting pitcher Phil Bray threw three innings, he gave up four

hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Taylor Wink threw

three innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Logan Kalis threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four walks, four

runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Red Birds offense was led by Blaze Hogie had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and

Mason Voshell went 1-for-2 with a double. Logan Kalis went 1-for-4 and he

scored a run and Tristen Zimprich went 1-for-2 and a walk. Matt Duong went

1-for-4 and Mitch Dunbar went 1-for-2 and Jeff Bowman earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

(Saturday May 8th @ Kimball)

The Express defeated their Sauk Valley league foe the River Cats, led by nine

hits and aided by seven walks. The Express’s veteran righty Andy Dingmann

started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits,

one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Craig Meyer threw three

innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went-3 for-4 with a

double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI

and he earned a walk. Austin Ruehle went 4-for-5 and he scored a run and Andy

Dingmann went 1-for-2, he earned a walk. Joe Pennertz was credited for a RBI

and he earned a walk and Brian Marquardt earned a pair of walks and he scored

a pair of runs. Matt Dingmann earned a walk and he scored a run and Jackson

Marquardt earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher Josh Agresto threw a complete game, he threw

eight innings. He gave up nine hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded six

strikeouts. The River Cats were led on offense by Jordan Picka, he went 1-for-4

with a double for a RBI and a walk. Collan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a

double and Adam Smith went 2-for-3. Jake Carper went 2-for-5, Cole

Gueningsman went 1-for-4 and Jack Grell earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch

and he scored a run.

DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 13 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 (7 In.)

The Saints defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley league in seven

innings, they had nine hits to give their starting pitch good support. Collin Krick

threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six

strikeouts. James Howell threw three inning in relief, he retired the three batters

that he faced.

The Saints offense was led by Jordan Flick, he went 1-for-3 for four RBIs, he was

hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Michael Leffler went

1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Ben Lindquist went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Tyler Brandel

went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

Steve Boger went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jim

Althoff went 1-for-4, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored three runs.

Dylan Weber was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

Paul Vetsch went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Cy Flick was credited for a RBI

and he was hit by a pitch and Paul Jacobson scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher Nathan Nierenhausen threw four innings, he

gave up seven its, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reece

Johnson threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty

Jeff Amann threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks

and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Josh Schaefer, he went 2-for-3 with a

double for a RBI and he scored a run. William Kranz went 2-for-4 and he scored

two runs and Quinton Young went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 with

a double and Tyler Phelps Hemmesch earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

SOBIESKI SKIS 11 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0 (7 Innings)

(Sunday May 8th @ Sobieski)

The Skis defeated the River Cats in seven innings in exhibition action, the Skis

collect nine hits, including two doubles and a home run. This was plenty to work

with for the veteran righty Tyler Jendro. He threw our innings, he gave up three

hits and he recorded eight strikeouts. Dustin Parker threw two innings in relief,

he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Scott LItchy threw one inning, he

gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Beau Hanowski, he went 1-for-3 with a home run or

three RBIs. Tyler Jendro went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored

two runs. Riley Hirsch went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a

pitch and he scored a run. Matt Baier went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he

scored two runs. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and

Scott Litchy went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Collin Eckman went 1-

for-1 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Riley Czech was credited for a RBI, Dusty Parker earned two walks and he

scored two runs and Thomas Miller was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and

he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher Jake Carper threw three innings, he gave up six

hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw

two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded

three strikeouts. Jack Grell threw one inning, he issued a walk and he recorded

a pair of strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jack Grell, he went 2-for-3 with a double and

Hunter Holewa had a sacrifice. Jordan Picka and Cole Gueningsman both went

1-for-3 and Jackson Henderson and Nick Proshek both went 1-for-2.

UPCOMING GAMES

(May 10th Thru May 16th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday May 15th

Cold Spring Rockies @ St. Nicholas Nicks (1:30)

Sunday May 16th (2:00)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Kimball Express

Luxemburg Brewers @ Watkins Clippers

St. Augusta Gussies @ St. Nicholas Nicks

Eden Valley Hawks @ Pearl Lake Lakers

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday May 15

St. Joseph Joes @ Clear Lake Lakers (12:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)

Sunday May 16th

Sartell Stone Ponies @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)

Albertville Villains @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Rogers Red Devils @ Becker Bandits (4:00)

Clear Lake Lakers @ Sartell Muskies (12:30)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Saturday May 15th

Elrosa Saints @ New Munich Silverstreaks (12:00)

Sunday May 16th (1:30)

St. Martin Martins @ Roscoe Rangers

Richmond Royals @ Elrosa Saints

Meire Grove Grovers @ New Munich Silverstreaks

Greenwald Cubs @ Spring Hill Chargers

Farming Flames @ Lake Henry Lakers

VICTORY LEAGUE

Saturday May 15th

Pierz Lakers @ Freeport Black Sox (1:30)

Sunday May 16th

Pierz Lakers @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

Freeport Black Sox @ Royalton Riverdogs (1:30)

Pierz Bulldogs @ Opole Bears (12:00)

Pierz Brewers @ Opole Bears (3:30)

Buckman Billygoats @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

Pierz Brewers @ St.Stephen Steves (12:00)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Flensburg Falcons (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Sunday May 16th

New London Spicer @ Norway Lake (1:30)

Paynesville Pirates @ Starbuck (1:30)

Atwater Chuckers @ Regal Eagles (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday May 12th

St. Joseph Joes @ St. Augusta Gussies (6:15)

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:00)

Montrose Waverly Stingers @ Albertville (7:30)

Paynesville Pirates @ Raymond Rockets (7:30)

Friday May 14th

Pearl Lake Lakers @ St. Wendal Saints (6:15)

Roscoe Rangers @ Eden Valley Hawks (7:30)

Cold Spring Rockies @ Dundas Dukes (7:30)

Becker Bandits @ DC Saints (7:30)

Raymond Rockets @ New London-Spicer Twins (7:30)

Regal Eagles @ Bird Island Bull Frogs (7:30)

Saturday May 15th

Willmar Rails @ Kimball Express (1:00)

Mora Blue Devils @ Sartell Stone Poneys (7:00)

Richmond Royals @ Sobieski Skis (1:30)