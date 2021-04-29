High School Baseball Update

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

FOLEY FALCONS 3 PIERZ PIONEERS 2

(Monday April 26th @ Pierz). Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons put up three runs in the first inning, they played good defense and got a solid pitching performance. Ryan Chmielewski started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up two runs, issued one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Charles Hackett, he went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mitch Foss went 1 for 1 for a RBI. Colby Johnson went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Logan Winkelman went 2 for 3. Jack Wolf went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Chmielewski had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Jonah Prokott threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Noah Cekalla, he went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI. Ryan Stuckmayer went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run Michael Leidenfrost went 1 for 3 and he scored once. Jeremy Bingesser had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jonah Prokott and Kolten Happke both went 1 for 3.

BECKER BULLDOGS 9 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 8

(Monday April 26th @ Becker) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Bulldogs down early, but they come back with a walk off single by Mitchell Louden to drive in the winning run. The Bulldogs did collect eight hits, including three doubles to give their starting pitcher Nick Berglund support. He threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Lucas Eigen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and two

walks. Kenny Foster-Jones threw the final inning in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nick Berglund, he went 3 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Mitchell Louden went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 big RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Nolan Murphy went 1 for 4 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lucas Eigen went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored once. Will Thorn went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored twice. Kenny Foster-Jones was credited for 2 RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Gavin Swanson earned a walk and he scored once and Carson Makarrel scored a run. Bennet Tatge, Ben Strot, Jack Steiskal and Jacob Bergsten all earned a walk.

The Thunder’s starting pitcher Brent Netland threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Elliot Swanson threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Thunder offense was led by Trevor Jones, he went 2 for 3 with a home run for 2 RBI’s, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Nolan Spence went 1 for 4 with a home run and Aiden Pardino went 1 for 1 with a triple for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Bouley went 1 for 2 for a RBI and Wyatt Petron was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Freeberg went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Anderson Carter went 1 for 2 with a walk. Elliot Swanson went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Kal Frankie went 1 for 1. Brent Netland earned a walk and he scored and Caden Spence had a stolen base.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 9 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 7

(Monday April 26th @ Watkins) Central MN Conference

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs with some timely big hits, they put up five big runs in the fifth inning. They had a pair of home runs and two doubles to give their pitchers good support. Jackson Geislinger started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Geislinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Myles Dziengel, he went 2 for 2 with a home run and a double for 4 RBI’s. Michael Bausch went 1 for 2 with a home run, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Jackson Geislinger went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored twice. Nolan Geislinger went 2 for 4 and he scored once and Sam Nistler went 1 for 2 and he scored once. Caden Neiman earned a walk and Gavin Mathies had a stolen base.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Ryan Messer threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Nelson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Eli Nelson, he went 2 for 4 with a home run and he scored twice. Tori Olmscheid went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Drew Tangen went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.Tanner Stanley went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Grayson Fuchs went 1 for 4 and he scored once and Cooper Bast went 1 for 3.

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0 (6 Innings)

(Monday April 26th @ Royalton) Central MN Conference

The Royals defeated their Conference rivals the Cubs, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. They put up five big runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end on the ten run rule after six innings.Grayson Suska started on the mound for the Royals, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Leibold threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 3 RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Carter Petron went

1 for 2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Swenson went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Drew Yourczek went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored once and Zack Cekalla went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Leibold went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Brady Petron was credited with a RBI and he had a stolen base and Brady Brezinka scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Skyler Gruba threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Donnay threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ace Meyer threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs and he issued three walks.

The offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 2 for 3 and Ty Gustafson went 1 for 3. Ace Meyer and Carter Lyrek both went 1 for 3, Blake Brutger went 1 for 2 and Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan earned a walk.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

(Monday April 26th @ Maple Lake) Central MN Conference

The Irish defeated their CMC rivals the Huskers in a pitching dual, the Huskers starting pitcher Tate Lange threw four innings, he gave up just one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Rob Voller threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Tanner

Tomasech threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 3 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1 for 3 for a RBI, Ryder Peterson went 1 for 1 and Cohl Clear earned a walk and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 13 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 3 (5 Innings)

(Monday April 26th @ Monticello)

The Tigers were defeated by a Mississippi 8 Conference foe the Magic, they went up early and they made a couple of miscues that led by a couple of big innings for the Magic. Caden RItter started on the mound for the Magic, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Logan Raab threw one inning in relief he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Jackson Pribyl, he went 2 for 4 with two double for 2 RBI’s and he scored two runs. Alex Fiering went 3 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored three times. Zach Anderson went 2 for 3 for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brock Woitalla went 2 for 3 with a triple and a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Flanagan went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and Logan Raab went 1 for 4 and he scored twice. Max Walter, was credited with a RBI and he earned two walks, Caden Ritter was hit by a pitch and he scored and Caden King earned a walk.

The Tigers starting pitcher Thomas Hoffman threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Brady Kenning, he went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Mason Myelykangas went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Lincoln Mendel and Jaden Mendel both went 1 for 3 and each scored a run. Noah Westphal and Blake Kilanowski both went 1 for 3 and Elijah Unze was credited for a RBI. Spencer Gustin went 1 for 2 and he scored once and Matthew Friesen went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Game # 1

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 8 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2

(Tuesday April 27th @ Fergus Falls) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres defeated their CLC rivals the Otters, backed by nine hits, good defense and a good pitching performance. Chase Heying starting on the mound,

he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Jack Greenlun, he went 2 for 4 with a triple for 2 RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Tyler Gentile went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Jacob Merrill went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and he scored once. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Blake Haus went 1 for 3 with a walk and Andrew Ambrosier was credited with a RBI. Kalen Lewis was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored, Austin Hendricks had a stolen base and he scored a run and Calen O’Connell scored a pair of runs.

The Otters starting pitcher, Arik Heacox threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Sorum threw three innings in relief, he gave up a run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Otters offense was led by Arik Heacox, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Abel Aho went 1 for 3 and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Thielke went 1 for 3 and Jack Borich went 1 for 1.

Game #2

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 4 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3 (8 Innings)

(Tuesday April 27th @ Fergus Falls) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres earned their second CLC win of the night over the Otters, backed by eight hits and good pitching performances from a pair of Sabres arms. Tyler Gentile started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he issued a pair of walks. Jack Greenlun earned the win with two innings of relief, he gave up one, issued a pair of walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was clutch in the bottom of the eighth inning, they got a walk off win with a big single by Charlie Kent to score pinch runner Dylan Simmons for the winning run. They were led by Steven Brinkerhoff, he had an outstanding game at the plate, he went 3 for 3 with a triple and a double, a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Charlie Kent went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for 4 RBI’s, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jack Greenlun went 1 for 2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Kalen Lewis went 1 for 4. Tyler Gentile went 1 for 4 and Carson Gross went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored once. Blake Haus was hit by a pitch, Jacob Merrill had a sacrifice and Austin Henrichs earned a walk.

The Otters starting pitcher Kaden Conklin threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Ian Stumbo gave up the walk off single.

The Otters offense was led by Arik Heacox, went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Johnson went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Drew Bailey went 1 for 3 with a double and he scored a run. Wyatt Goetz went 1 for 3 and Abel Aho was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Thielke and Ian Stumbo both went 1 for 4 and Cole Zierden earned a walk and he had a sacrifice.

Game #1

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 7 ST. CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES 4

(Tuesday April 27th @ Putz) Central Lakes Conference

The Storm defeated their CLC rivals the Eagles, backed by six timely hits, some good defense and solid pitching performances. Noah Jensen started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Terrance Moody issued a pair of walks and Conner Hemker threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Storms offense was led by Dane Dingmann, he went 1 for 4 with a double for 3 RBI’s. Jeff Solorz went 2 for 4 for 3 RBI’s and a stolen base and Terrance Moody earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Jensen went 1 for 3, with a walk, run scored and a stolen base. Brandon Bokelman went 1 for 4, he scored twice and he earned a walk. Andrew Wollak was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Conner Hemker went 1 for 5 and he scored a run and Alex Harren earned a pair of walks.

The Eagles starting pitcher Elian Mezquita was the pitcher of record, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Will Allenspach threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2 for 3 with a walk and he scored a run and Alex Hausmann went 1 for 2 with two walks and he scored a run. Hayden Schmitz went 1 for 4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Boettcher was credited with a RBI, had a pair of walks and a stolen base. Blake O’Hara was credited for a RBI and he had a pair of walks and James Nyberg went 1 for 4. Chris Mezquita was credited for a RBI, Jonah Petko and Grant Stadther each earned a walk.

Game #2

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 12 SCA EAGLES 2 (5 Innings)

The Storm defeated their CLC cross town rivals the Eagles, backed by eight hits and aided by twelve walks. Alex Harren started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up a run, issued a pair of walks and he recorded

five strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw the final two innings to close it out, he gave up a run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 1 for 3 for 2 RBI’s and he scored a run. Evan Mader went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Wollak earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Solorz went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Dan Dingmann went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he dented the dish twice. Conner Hemker earned two walks and he scored two runs and, Brandon Bokelman was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored once and Dominic Mathis earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jonah Petko threw 1 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. James Nyberg threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Mezquita threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up 3 hits, five runs and five walks.

They Eagles offense was led by Alex Hausmann, he went 1 for 2, earned two walks, scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Elian Mezquita went 1 for 3, James Nyberg was credited for a RBI and Luke Boettcher earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

Game #1

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 10 ROCORI SPARTANS 3

(Tuesday April 27th @ Spring Park) Central Lakes Conference

The Lumberjacks defeated their CLC rivals the Spartans, backed by nine hits and a pair of good pitching performances. Aaron Heger started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. JD Kondos threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Aaron Heger he went 1 for 4 with a home run for 3 RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Isaiah Biehn went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Parker Mistic went 2 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.Josh Nyberg went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Ben Corradi went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he had two stolen bases. JD Kondos went 1 for 4, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Ethan Biehn was credited with a RBI and he had a pair of walks, Grant Declusion went 1 for, two runs scored and he had a stolen base and Brandon Lussier scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Brady Blattner threw four innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Connor Clark

threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and one run. Luke Humbert threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Spartans offense was led by Jayden Phillippi, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Luke Humbert went 1 for 3 and he scored a run. Connor Clark went 1 for 1 and Brady Linn earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Thelen earned a walk and he scored a run, Tanner Rausch was hit by a pitch and Joel Sowada scored a run.

Game #2

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 10 ROCORI SPARTANS 0

(Tuesday April 27th @ Springer Park) Central Lakes Conference

The Lumberjacks defeated their CLC rivals, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a solid pitching performance. Isiah Biehn started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Brandon Lussier, he went 3 for 3 for a RBI, he scored four runs, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Grant DeClusion went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for 3 RBI’s and three stolen bases. JD Kondos went 1 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Heger went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored once. Ben Corradi went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and a stolen base and Isiah Biehn went 1 for 3, with a walk and two runs scored. Josh Nyberg went 1 for 4 with a double and Ethan Biehn scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Brady Linn threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and three walks. Nick Bowen threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Spartans offense Jayden Phillippi went 1 for 3 and Brady Linn went 1 for 2. Luke Humbert went 1 for 1 and Brady Blattner and Cole Fuchs both earned walk.

Game #1

WILLMAR CARDINALS 10 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS 0 (5 Innings)

(Tuesday April 27th @ Willmar) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Tigers, backed by nine hits, including a pair triples and two doubles. They got a very good pitching performance from Andrew Baumgart, threw five innings to earn the win. He gave just one hit and he recorded seven hits.

The Cardinals offense was led by Chase Dirksen, he went 2 for 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Ian Koosman went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and a

run scored. Jett Salonek went 2 or 3 with a double for 2 RBI’s, a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Baumgart went 1 for 4 with a triple for 2 RBI’s and he scored once. Alex Schramm went 1 for 3 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Ettermann went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored and Dylan Arndorfer scored a run. Hunter Magnuson was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a one run.

The Tigers starting pitcher, Brady Kenning threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Gannon Aycock threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Matthew Friesen went 1 for 2 and Brady Kenning was hit by a pitch.

Game #2

WILLMAR CARDINALS 9 ST. CLOUD TECH TIGER 5

(Tuesday April 27th @ Willmar) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated the Tigers, backed by nine hits and good defense to back their pitchers. Dalton Ogdahl started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ian Koosman threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cardinal offense was led by Andrew Baumgart, he went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Hunter Magnuson went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dalton Ogahl went 1 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cayden Hansen went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Sam Ettermann went 1 for 3 with a stolen base. Ian Koosman went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Cater Schow went 1 for 1 and he scored once. Jeff Salonek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and a stolen base and Dylan Arndorfer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher, Blake Kilanowski threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Johnson threw four inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Tiger offense was led by Matthew Friesen, he went 1 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Blake Kilanowski went 2 for 3, with a walk and he scored one run. Spencer Gustin went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Gannon Aycock was credited with a RBI. Brady Kenning and Noah Westphal both earned a walk and they both scored a run. Thomas Hoffmann earned a pair of walks and Andrew Johnson went 1 for 1. Mason Myllykangas earned a walk and he scored a run, Jade Mendal earned a walk and Elijah Unze scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 20 MORA MUSTANGS 0 (5 Innings)

(Tuesday April 27th @ Mora) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rival the Mustangs in five innings, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. Charles Hackett started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Colby Johnson, he went 2 for 5 with a double for 3 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Hunter Gorecki went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Foss went 2 for 4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Charles Hackett went 2 for 5 for 3 RBIs and he scored three runs. Hunter Holewa went 1 for 4 for 3 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Winkelman went 1 for 2 for 3 RBI’s, two walks and he scored three runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 1 for 1 for a RBI, he earned three walks, had a sacrifice fly and he scored two runs. Jack Wolf went 1 for 5 and he scored three runs and Brady Wirth earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

ALBANY HUSKIES 13 MILACA WOLVES 0 (5 Innings)

(Tuesday April 27th @ Milaca) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe in five innings, they collected thirteen hits including a pair of doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Ethan Navratil threw four innings to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Robert Schleper threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Huskies were led on offense by Nolan Reuter, he went 2 for 3 for 3 RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Goebel went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1 for 3 for 3 RBI’s and he scored once. Will Mergen went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Evan Kalthoff went 2 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Arceneau went 1 for 3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Zach Moritz went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI. Brenden Eiynck went 2 for 4 and he scored a pair of runs.

The Wolves starting pitcher Ryan Droogsma threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Anontone Erickson three 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, seven runs and two walks. Brady Eggen threw 1 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up five hits, and one run. Braden Hardy earned a walk, he was the only base runner for the Wolves.

(Tuesday April 27th @ Pierz) Granite Ridge Conference

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders in a good ball game. The Pioneers collected eight hits and played very good defense to give their pitchers great support. Jeremy Bingeseer was their starting pitcher, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Virnig threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jeremy Bigesser went 3 for 3 for 3 RBI’s and he scored a run and Noah Cekalla went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI. Jonah Prokott went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Ryan Stuekmayer went 1 for 3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Leidenfrost was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kamden Happke went 1 for 2 with a walk and Kyle Welle went 1 for 3.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Stephen Ellingson, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Rott threw five innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Grant Wesman, he went 2 for 4 for 2 RBI’s and Caleb Leintz went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run.Andrew Rott went 1 for 4 and Matthew Larson went 1 for 3. Ryan Janzen was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored a run and Stephen Ellingson earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Theisen was hit by a pitch and Cooper Kosiba earned a walk.

Thursday April 29th

(At the Mac) (CMC)

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars @ Holdingford Huskers (12:00) 2 games

Paynesville Bulldogs @ Royalton Royals (4:30) 2 games

Eden Valley-Watkins @ Kimball Area Cubs (5:00 2 games

(Granite Ridge)

Pierz Pioneer @ Albany Huskers (5:00) Avon

Zimmerman Thunder @ Foley Falcons (5:00)

Cathederal Crusaders @ Milaca Wolves (5:00)

(CLC)

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres @ Alexandria Cardinals (5:00)

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Brainerd Warriors (5:00)

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles @ Rocori Spartans (5:00)

Chisago Lakes Wildcats @ Becker Bulldogs (4:30)

Friday April 30th

Bemidji Lumberjacks @ Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm (4:30)

Saturday May 1st

Apollo Dayak Showcase (6 Games) 10:00 Start

(More Info on Wednesday)

NON-CONFERENCE GAMES:

Monday April 26th

Melrose Dutchman @ Cathederal Crusaders (5:00) @ Faber

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Monticello Magic (4:30)

Friday April 30th

Annandale Cardinals @ Cathederal Crusaders (6:30) @ Putz

Foley Falcons @ Eden Valley-Watkins (7:00 @ Watkins

HLWW Lakers @ Kimball Area Cubs (4:30)

Staples Cardinals @ Royalton Royals (4:30