Legion Baseball Roundup

The Legion Roundup will include game summaries and upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

COLD SPRING 6 SARTELL 3 (7/9 Cold Spring)

The Cold Spring Legion defeated the Sartell Legion, backed by a early four run inning. Nolan Notch started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Collin Eskew, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a base clearing three RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Rudy Notsch was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nolan Notch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brett Sowada went 2-for-3 and Sam Distel went 1-for-3 and he scored one run.

The Sartell starting pitcher Wesley Nesland he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Schelonka threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Notsch threw one inning in relief, he issue two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Jake Schelonka, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Nick Greer went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Tyler Gentile went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk, Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Dylan Notsch earned a walk and he scored one run.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 15 ST. CLOUD 76’ers 5 (7/9 MAC) (6 Innings)

The Chutes defeated the 76’ers, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and six walks. Their starting pitcher Blake Brown threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Lenzmeier close it out with two innings of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Jackson Jangula, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Weisser went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Eric Faust went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was it by a pitch and he scored two runs. Blake Brown went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Shane Corbett went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored on run. Sam Schneider went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Ellis went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Ryan Jansen was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caleb Leintz was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run, TJ Neu went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Alex Lenzmeier scored a run.

The 76’ers starting pitcher was Hunter Stutz, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, he issued four walks, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Schmitt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and surrendered three runs.

The 76’ers we led on offense by Andrew Schmitt, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Eli Unze went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Hunter Stulz went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Spencer GUstin went 1-for-3 and he scored one run and Noah Westphal went 1-for-3. Thomas Hoffman was credited with a RBI and he scored a run, Brady Kenning earned a walk and he scored one run and Thomas Benson earned a walk and he scored one run.

FOLEY 11 MONTICELLO 8 (6/9 Monticello)

The Foley Legion defeated the Monticello Legion in a come from behind effort, they collected nine hits and one extra base hit. Their starting pitcher Tyler Mattson threw five innings to earned the win, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Drew Beier closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Colby Johnson, he went 2-for-3 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Noah Novak went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chris Plante went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Wyatt Zwicki went 1-for-t for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run and Alex Foss went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Josh Chmielewski, Brady Wirth and Carter Teff all earned a walk and they all scored one run.

The Monticello Legion’s starting pitcher, Jackson Pribyl threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Calvin Schmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jackson Pribyl, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-4 with a double and Jace Pribyl went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Ian Jungels earned four walks and he scored three runs and Caden Ritter went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Tyler Ulven and Jon Affeldt each earned one walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 4 SARTELL 1 (Sartell 7/11)

The Chutes defeated the Sartell Legion, backed by eight hits, great defense and a very good pitching performance. Andrew Weisser started on the mound for the Chutes, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issue three walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chutes were led on offense by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Eric Faust went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ryan Jansen went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run. Andrew Weisser went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and Sam Larson went 1-for-3. Jackson Jangula had a stolen base and he scored a run, Shane Corbett earned a walk and he scored a run, Andrew Rott had two stolen bases and he scored one run and Sam Schneider was hit by a pitch.

The Sartell Legion’s starting pitcher Jake Schelonka threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Heying threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Dylan Notsch went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Dylan Gerdes went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Nick Greer and Tyler Gentile both went 1-for-3, Wes Nesland scored a run and Jake Schelonka and Carter Hemmesch both earned a walk.

WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 13 SAUK RAPIDS 5 (MAC 7/11)

The Silver Stars defeated the Sauk Rapids Legion, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of triples and a double. Their starting pitcher Lukas Theisen threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Dalbec threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

Their offense was led by Lukas Theisen, he went 2-for-4 with two big triples for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Thomas Otto went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 3-for-4 for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Alex Dalbec went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored on run. Isaac Benesh went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Gill earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Sam Holthaus earned a walk and he score one run and Brando Block and Tanner Blommer both scored one run.

The Sauk Rapids Legions starting pitcher Cole Fuecker threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Donahue threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up one run. Nick Neeser threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Reid Lunzer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he gave up two runs.

Their offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Derek Durant went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Brady Pesta went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Trygve Hanson went 1-for-4 and Nic Neeser earned a walk and he scored one run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 6 KERKHOVEN 5 (Watkins 7/11)

The Eden Valley-Watkins Legion defeated the Kerkhoven Legion, backed by a pair of doubles, eight walks and he good pitching performance. Carson Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, he issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Alex Foehenbacher went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Michael Bautch went 1-for-4 for a double and he scored two runs. Luke Jansen was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he helped drive in the winning run. He put the ball in play that was missed played in the bottom the seventh to allow the winning run to score. Jared Geislinger was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Dylan Utrecht was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Damian Lincoln earned a walk and he scored a run and Nolan Geislinger earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES

GOPHER CLASSIC AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Hosted by St. John's Unviversity Haugen Field at Becker Park

Six teams will play five seven-inning games each from Friday-Sunday, July 13-15, in Collegeville. A full scheduled is listed below.

Monday July 15th

Sartell at Monticello (7:00)

Cold Spring at Foley (6:00)

Chutes at Sauk Rapids (7:00)

Eden Valley-Watkins at Kerkhoven (7:00)

ROGER MISCHKE

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer (26 years)

Class A State Ratings Editor (20 Years)

USA Wrestling Magazine State Co-State Editor (12 Years)

1390 Granite City Sports College/Amateur/Legion Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer (6 Years)

Email matrat@midco.net