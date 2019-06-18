Town Ball Weekly

Dave Overlund

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/REGIONAL GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League rivals the Cyclones in a very well played game, in front of a large grow on FOX 9 TOWN BALL NIGHT. Veteran right hander Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Justin Thompson just back from his honeymoon threw 2 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers were led by Alex Jungels on offense, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, this was a a pinch hitter. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a double. Drew VanLoy earned a walk and he scored a run and the veteran had a great defensive game at third base. Zach Femrite was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Justin Thompson was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was right hander David Kroger, he threw seven very good innings. He gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Tyler Hemker threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he gave up three runs. Tyler Bjork threw 1/3 on an inning in relief, he issued one walk and he surrendered one run.

The Cyclones were led by Cole Fuecker, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, one stolen base and he scored one run. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Tyler Bjork went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tom Wippler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Tyler Hemker went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Paul Schlangen earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 KIMBALL EXPRESS 0

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express. They collected eight hits, including two home runs and two doubles to give their starting pitcher good support. Player/manager, Lefty Matt Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued four walks and he recorded fifteen strikeout

The Clippers were led by their center fielder, Kevin Kramer had a big game, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for four big RBI’s. He made a couple very good plays in the outfield that could make the highlights of the week. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brendan Ashton went 2-for-5 with a double. Carter Geislinger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dan Berg was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen earned a pair of walks. Heath Kramer had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Reese Jansen was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Express’s Max Koprek started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, gave up four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Express’s Brian Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Andy Dingmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brooks Marquardt, Ben Johnson and Paul Jacobson all earned one walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley rivals the Gussies, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. Veteran lefty Dan Berg started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dustin Kramer closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers were really stinging the ball, they were led by five multi-hit players, led by Brenden Ashton He went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Heath Kramer had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s. The veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Lincoln Haugen had a good game, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. Reese Jansen went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Lefty Matt Geislinger 1-for-4 with a towering home run, an estimated 390’ to right center field. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, he earned one walk and he scored one run. Kevin made a complete of great players in center field, just a flash of the Twins center fielder.

The Gussies starting pitcher Travis Laudenbach threw four innings, he gave up fourteen hits, gave up nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies Marcus Lommel had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Aaron Fruth went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s and Brady Grafft went 3-for-5. Adam Gwost went 1-for-5 with a home run and a pair of field choices for five RBI’s. Mitch Gwost went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs, Matt Skaja went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Travis Laudenbach scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by ten hits and a very good pitching performance. Big right hander, Reed Pfennenstein started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Logan Aleshire, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and player/manager Cory Wenz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Luke Harren went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Reed Pfennenstein went 1-for-4 and Isaac Matchinsky earned three walks and he was hit by a pitch. Derrick “DO” Orth earned three walks and he had one stolen base, Ethyn Fruth had a sacrifice bunt and JT Harren earned a walk and a stolen base.

The Gussies, lefty Zach Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued seven walks, gave up three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dustin Schultzetenburg threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout.The Gussies, Dusty Schultzetenburg went 2-for-3, Aaron Fruth went 1-for-3 and Marcus Lommel earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 5 (10 Innings)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks in a battle before it was all said and done. The Rockies did out hit the Hawks thirteen to ten, in fact they took a 5-0 led going into the fifth inning when the Hawks put up five runs. It stayed tied till the bottom of the 10th inning, when a walk, pass ball and a single scored the winning run. Lefty Ryan Hennen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded seven strikeouts. Eli Backes threw six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rockies were led by Austin Dufner he went 3-for-5 and Calvin Kalthof went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly. Brock Humbert went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk, he had the walk off single in the tenth inning. David Jonas went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-4 with a walk and Sam Distal went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Hawks Ben Arends threw 9 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Hawks were led by David Pennertz, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jeff Haag went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Geislinger went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Stephen Pennertz went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Matt Unterberger went 2-for-5. Ben Arends went 1-for-4 with a walk and Nathan Geislinger 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Cain Renner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Matt Lies went 1-for-5.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 16 ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 3 (8 Innings)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley rival the Nicks, they collected fourteen hits, including five home runs. This gave JT Harren their starting pitcher a great deal of support. He threw six innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. John Fish threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers pounded the ball with authority, led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 3-for-4 with two grand slam home runs for eight huge RBI’s. Logan Aleshire went 2-for-4 with two home runs for four RBI’s, one of his home runs was nearly 400’. Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Matchinsky went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run and Derrick Orth went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Player/manager Cory Wenz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had one stolen base and he scored a run. Troy “Chico” Schroeder went 2-for-3 and JT Harren went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, John Fish earned a walk and Brandon Kenning was hit by a pitch.

The Nicks veteran Kevin Drontle started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jeff Lutgen threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks and he gave up three runs. Damion Lincoln threw the final inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, gave up four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks Kevin Drontle went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Damien Lincoln went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Dylan Rausch went 1-for-4 and Brett Hofer went 1-for-3 and Tanner Anderson was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice. Travis Hanson earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Bautch was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 0

The Rockies won their second Central Valley League game of the weekend over their rivals the Nicks. They collected eleven hits, including a home run and a double to give their pitcher good support. Lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Calvin Kalthoff threw the final two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies veteran catcher, David Jonas had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four big RBI’s and Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Pat Hemmingson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-3 and Eli Backes earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks Derek Kuechle threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. Grant Mrozek threw the final three innings in relief. Damian Lincoln, Dylan Rausch and Grant Mrozek all went 1-for-4, Alex Foehrenbacher and Andrew Bautch both earned one walk and Tanner Anderson earned a pair of walks.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 10 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks backed by twelve hits, to give their pitcher good support. Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Matt Ergen threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers were led by Ryan Wieber, he went 2-for-5 for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Max Fuchs went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Mitch Wieneke went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Tommy Linn went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Colton Fruth went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andy Linn went 1-for-4, Ryan Heslop went 1-for-3 and Mitch Ergen was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher Stephen Pennertz threw four innings, he gave up eight hits and he surrendered three runs. Nathan Geislinger threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Travis Theilen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, he issued two walks and he gave up two runs. Connor Holthuas threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

The Hawks were led on offense by Stephen Pennertz, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s. Matthew Pennertz went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Lies went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-3 and Alex Geislinger went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tanner Olean went 1-for-5, Austin Berg went 1-for-4, David Pennertz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Nathan Geslinger went 1-2 for three RBI’s. Jackson Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Theilen earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Watkins Clippers 9-0

Cold Spring Rockies 4-4

Pearl Lake Lakers 4-4

Eden Valley Hawks 3-5

SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 6-3

KImball Express 4-3

St. Augusta Gussies 3-5

St. Nicolas Nicks 0-8

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 15 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 0 (7 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League foes the Stone Poneys, they collected fifteen hits and they played solid defense. This game stood at 1-0 till the fifth inning, when the Muskies put up five runs. They batted around in the sixth inning, when they put up nine runs. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Sweeter went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-3, for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brandon Kramer went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt had a sacrifice fly.

The Stone Poneys Sean Minder was their starting pitcher, he threw five inning. He gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Gerald DeGray gave up one hit, issued three walks and he gave up five runs. Austin Haugen threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Nierenhausen threw the final inning in relief, he faced three batters.

They were led on offense by Josh Schaefer, he went 2-for-3 and Will Krenz went 1-for-3. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 1-for-3, Zach Overboe went 1-for-2 and Spencer Timm earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League foes the Villains backed by fifteen hits, to give the veteran lefty a great deal of support. David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Muskies we led on offense by five multi-hit players; Jace Otto went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 4-for-5 with a home run and Tim Burns went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and John Schumer went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Riley Ahrndt earned a pair of walks and he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Villains Jake Bloomstrand went 1-for-4 and Justin Cornell earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 6 BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 5

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk River Valley foe the Yellowjackets, backed by fourteen hits, including five players with multi-hit games. Tanner Brosh started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Kipka threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks had Kyle Kipka lead their offense, he went 4-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Sam Keeler went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tanner Brosh went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-5 with a triple and he scored two runs and Terren Kampa went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-5, Rich Rassmussen went 1-for-5 and Drew Murphy was hit by a pitch.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher Taylor Giving threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mason Miller threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he scored two strikeouts.

The Yellowjackets were led on offense by Chance Halligan, he went 2-for-3 or a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Dallas Miller went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matthew Chuba went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Tony Rathmanner went 1-for-4 , he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Dokkebakken went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brandon Holthaus went 1-for-5. Tanner Teiger went 1-for-4, Mason Miller earned two walks and Seth Noll was it by a pitch.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0 (7 Innings)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk River League foe the Lakers, backed by eleven hits including three doubles and a triple to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Wyatt Morrell started on the mound, he threw five innings, gave up just one hit and he recorded three strikeouts to earn the win. Jon Affeldt threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Polecats were led by Keenan Macek, he went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Michael Olson went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBI’s and Joe Tupy went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s. Cole Bovee went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs and Braydon Hanson went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Revenig went 1-for-4 and Hunter Kisner went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jon Affeldt and Jake Rasmussen both were credited with a RBI and both scored runs and Evan Demars earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Lakers Ryan Szymanski started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued eight walks, gave up eleven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Patrick Minke threw one inning in relief, he recorded one walk. The Lakers Ryan Szymanski went 1-for-3 with a double, Ben Anderson and Blake Brown both went 1-for-3 and Mike Smith went 1-for-2.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (7 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk River rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including one home run, a triple and two double to give right hander Adam Wenker a good deal of support, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by their veteran outfielder, Tim Burns, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Jace Otto went

1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 2-for-4 with a double for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Adam Schellinger went

1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Brandon Kramer went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Austin Gohl was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Lakers starting pitcher veteran Mike Smith threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued seven walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Golombiecki threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he gave up five runs.

The Lakers were led by Tyler Maurer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Ben Anderson went 1-for-4. Matt Korte went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Eric Faust went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brett Knudsen was credited with a RBI, Hagstrom went

1-for-3, Hayden Fassler was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mike Golombieki earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 ST. JOSEPH JOES 6

The Lumberjacks defeated their big rivals from the Sauk Valley League the Joes. Kyle Kipka was the starting pitcher, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, gave up three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mark Dierkes threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Kyle Kipka, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s. Tyler Midas was credited with three RBI’s and Mark Dierkes went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Tanner Brosh earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher, Joey Atkinson, threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, he issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Kendall threw one inning in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up three runs.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s and Brandon Bissset went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned three walks. Greg Anderson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned one walk and Joey Atkinson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Alex Kendall went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, Andrew Weisser went 1-for-6, Brandon Bloch went 1-for-1 and Sam Schneider earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 15 BECKER BANDITS 1 (7 Innings)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by sixteen hits, including one home run and seven doubles. This gave the pitching staff great support, Alex Kreiling started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Aswall threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Poneys offense was led by six players with multi-hit games, led by Brandon Hartung, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Gerald Degray went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Rudy Sauerer went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Brandon Reinking went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Spencer Timm went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. William Kranz went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored four runs and Cameron Knudsen went 2-for-4 with two doubles for one RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Alex Kreiling went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs and Dylan Dezurik went 1-for-5 and he scored one run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Weston Shug threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, gave eight runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Wenner threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette threw the final inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Bandits offense was led by Ryan Sommerdorf, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Dalton Fouquette went 3-for-3. Zach Wenner went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Connor Rolf went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

No report on the Rogers and Becker game!

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

(No report on Rogers/Becker)

WEST

Sartell Muskies 5-0

St. Joseph Joes 6-3

Foley Lumberjacks 4-1

Sartell Stone Poneys 2-7

Clear Lake Lakers 0-6

EAST

Monticello Polecats 3-1

BIg Lake Yellowjackets 2-2

Becker Bandits 2-2

Rogers Red Devils 1-3

Albertville Villains 0-3

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 14 FARMING FLAMES 4

The Martins defeated their Stearns Count rivals the Flames, they collected ten hits, including four doubles and a home run to give the Schlangen’s good support. Bryan Schlangen started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Scott Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins were led by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Matthew Schlangen went 3-for-5 with two doubles for five RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Daniel Sargent went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored four runs. Chas Hennen went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Scott Schlangen went 1-for-6 with a double. Jaylyn Arecneau went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Bryan Schlangen earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Avery Schmitz and Michael Schlangen both earned a walk and both scored one run.

The Flames Taylor Fourre started on the mound, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, he surrendered eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tylor Schroeder threw six innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Chad Mergen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and gave up three runs.

The Flames were led on offense by Brad Mergen, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a walk. Isaac Nett went 1-for-4 with a home run and Cody Fourre went 2-for-4 with a double and Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Zach Koltes was credited with a RBI. Ethan Navratil and Nick Mergen both went 1-for-4, Brandon Einyck scored a run and Mike Kolten went 1-for-1.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3

The Grovers continue to stay hot as they defeated their Stearns County rivals on a walk off double. Matt Imdieke started on mound, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, he gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Colton Meyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he gave up two runs. Jaron Klaphake threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers Andrew Welle led their offense, he went 2-for-5 with a walk off double and a sacrifice fly for two big RBI’s. Colton Meyer went 1-for-4 with a home run and Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4 with a double. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Josh Olmscheid earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Welle went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tanner Klaphake earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Martins Ryan Nett started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Lieser threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up four hits, issued three walks and he gave up three runs.

The Martin Kyle Lieser led their offense, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs for three RBI’s and he earned two walks. Michael Schlangen went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run. Jaylyn Arceneau went 2-for-4 with a double and Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-4. Daniel Sargent went 1-for-4 and Scott Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Nathan Schlangen earned a walk.

New Munich Silverstreaks 8 Spring Hill Chargers 6

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County rivals the Chargers, backed by a double and the pitching of three Silverstreaks arms. Nick Stangler started, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issue three walks, gave up five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jimmy Thull threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Funk threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Tanner Rieland, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and Joe Stangler went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nick Stangler went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ty Reller went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Chad Funk went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Will Funk was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Chargers Jordan Welle started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Terres threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up a run and he recorded three strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he gave up two runs. Anthony Reverman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up a run.

The Chargers offense was led by Austin Schoenberg, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-4 with a home run and he had a sacrifice bunt and Anthony Reverman went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored two runs. Jamie Terres went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI and Eric Terres went 1-for-5. Owen Meyer went 1-for-5, Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Nathan Terres earned two walks.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 6

The Lakers defeated the Stearns County rivals the Royals, backed by eleven hits, to give their pitchers good support. Aaron Savelkoul started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Ludwig threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Mathew Quade, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk and Nick Dingman went 3-for-5. Adam Jaeger was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Aaron Savelkoul was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Miller went 2-for-3 and Shane Kampsen earned three walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Wessel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Grant Ludwig went 1-for-5 and Sam Hopfer had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher, Eli Emerson threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, gave up five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Budde threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals were led on offense by Mason Primus, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Dols went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Adam Backes went 4-for-5 and he scored two runs. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 with a double, Andy Hadley went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Trent Gertken scored a pair of runs.

RICHMOND ROYALS 11 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by fourteen hits to give their veteran right hander a great deal of support. Blaine Athmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals had four players with multi-hit games, led by veteran Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 for four RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Budde went 3-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 3-for-3 for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Backes went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Aaron Budde went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Dusty Adams went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mason Primus went 1-for-5. Trent Gertken, Brady Klehr and Connor Dols all scored one run.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Josh Mackedanz threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Schleper threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Russ Leyendecker threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, four runs, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Klingfus threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Rangers were led by Jordan Schleper, he went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Brent Heinen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Russ Leyendecker went 2-for-4. Brandon Schleper went 1-for-4 and Spence Evans went 1-for-3.

FARMING FLAMES 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 2

No game info reported on this game

STEARNS COUNY STANDINGS

North

Meire Grove Grovers 6-1

Spring Hill Chargers 5-3

Elrosa Saints 5-3

New Munich Silverstreaks 3-5

Greenwald Cubs 0-6

South

Lake Henry Lakers 5-2

Richmond Royals 4-3

St.Martin Martins 4-3

Framing Flames 3-4

Roscoe Rangers 2-7

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

NISSWA LIGHTNING 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Lightning defeated their Victory League foe their foe the Black Sox, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles. This gave their pitchers good support, their starting pitcher Brett Jenkins threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Cundy threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran right hander Scott Sand threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning were led on offense by Jeremiah Piepkorn, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Chris Peterson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Morgan Shepherd went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kolton Michalski went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Drew Boland went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Hardy went 2-for-4 and he earned walk. Troy Miller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Evan Bungum earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher TJ Frericks threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, issued seven walks, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Rose threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Edwin Zambrona threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Back Sox’s offense was led by Brady Pesta, he went 1-for-1 with a double and Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Jake Braegelmann and Alex Martinez both went 1-for-4. Bryan Benson earned two walks and he scored a run, Dylan Carlson was hit by a pitch and Ike Saywer earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 6 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rival the Saints, backed by eleven hits, to give their pitchers good support. Kyle Collins started on the mound, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Shane Olmscheid threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Harlander threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Lakers offense was led by Taylor Holthaus, he went 2-for-4 for four big RBI’s and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Carter Huberty went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Josh Becker went 2-for-3 and Tyler Ritter went 1-for-3 and he scored one run. Zac Tomsche went 1-for-3, Riley Voit went 1-for-3, Tony Schoenberg went 1-for-1 and Connor Huberty earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher, Jordan Gombos threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, gave up six runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led on offense by Jacob Wolter, he went 2-for-4 and Steve Benkoski went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Cole Wunderlich went 1-for-3 and Jon Ethan was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Huls earned a walk and he scored one run and Hunter Welle earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0 (7 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rival for the second time on Sunday, backed by eight hits, including a home run and three doubles. This gave Putter Harlander the Lakers starting pitcher a great deal of support, he threw five innings in earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Pichelmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Taylor Holthaus, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for four big RBI’s. Carter Philippi went 1-for-3 for three RBI’s, he earned two walks and one stolen base. Connor Huberty went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Adam Harlander went 1-for-1 with a double for RBI and scored one run. Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Carter Huberty went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jon Bauer earned a pair of walks and Tyler Ritter was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Becker earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Zac Tomsche was hit twice by a pitch and he had two stolen bases, Kyle Collins scored a run and Matt Meyer earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher, Cole Wunderlich threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued six walks, gave up three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Wolter threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Will Ethen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up three runs. The Saints collected three hits, Jon Ethen went 2-for-3 and Jacob Wolter went 1-for-3.

OPOLE BEARS 14 AITKIN STEAM 3 (7 Innings)

The Bears defeated their Victory League foe the Steam backed by eighteen hits to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Jake Nelson earned the win on the mound for the Bears. He threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Skwira threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bears were led on offense by their player/manager Scott Binek, he went 3-for-4 for four big RBI’s and Max Posch went 3-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Lange went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Alex Lange went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Bialka went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Isaiah Folsom went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Klein went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run and Tate Lange went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Blake Niemeyer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Joel Klein went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Steam’s Nathan Ehnstrom was their pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Jon Blanchette, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jake Lynn went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Jeff Lehrke went 2-for-4 and Quinn Miller went 1-for-4. Nathan Ehnstrom went 1-for-4 and Carter Cox went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Taylor Whiteoak went 1-for-3, Mike Basile went1-for-2 and Will Wilson scored one run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 11 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Black Sox’s defeated their Victory League South rivals, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and two home runs, to give their pitchers a good deal of support. Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Edwin Zambrona threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Dylan Carlson, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ike Sawyer went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Carter Sawyer went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Trevor Sawyer went 3-for-4 with a double, he had stolen bases and he scored two run. Bryan Benson went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Martinez went 1-for-6 and Brady Pesta had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Bears Isaiah Folsom started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued threw walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded five strike strikeouts. Sam Butler threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Skwira threw the final inning in relief, he gave one hit and he issued two walks.

The Bears offense was led by Zach Bialka, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jole Klein went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two run. Sam Butler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Derek Thielen went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Austin Lange went 1-for-4 and Scott Binek and Alex Lange both earned walks.

NISSWA LIGNTNING 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Lightning defeated their Victory League foe their foe the Black Sox, backed by sixteen hits, including four doubles. This gave their pitchers good support, their starting pitcher Brett Jenkins threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Cundy threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran right hander Scott Sand threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lightning were led on offense by Jeremiah Piepkorn, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Chris Peterson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Morgan Shepherd went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kolton Michalski went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Drew Boland went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Adam Hardy went 2-for-4 and he earned walk. Troy Miller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Evan Bungum earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher TJ Frericks threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, issued seven walks, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Rose threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Edwin Zambrona threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Black Sox’s offense was led by Brady Pesta, he went 1-for-1 with a double and Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Jake Braegelmann and Alex Martinez both went 1-for-4. Bryan Benson earned two walks and he scored a run, Dylan Carlson was hit by a pitch and Ike Saywer earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 15 AITKIN STEAM 2 (7 innings)

The Steves defeated their Victory League foes the Steam backed by thirteen hits, including five players with multi-hit games. This gave the Steves pitcher Chris Belling a great deal of support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two walks and he surrendered two runs.

The Steves were led on offense by Ben Bierschied, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and Jake Schelonka went 2-for-5 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Player/manager Ben Omann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Guggenberger went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Cody Wolhart went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Bo Schmitz went 3-for-6 and he scored a pair of runs and Tony Schmitz went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-3, Troy Monson was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Nathan Shaw earned a walk.

The starting pitcher and pitcher of record for the Steam was TaylorWhiteoak. They were led on offense by Brian Burman, he went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jon Blanchette went 2-for-4 with a double. Jeff Lehrke went 2-for-3 and Wyatt Kokesh went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Will Wilson was credited with a RBI, Max Onyx earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Carter Kjelstrom went 1-for-4 and Taylor Whiteoak had a sacrifice and he was credited with a RBI.

Victory League South

Avon Lakers 7-0

Freeport Black Sox 5-4

Opole Bears 4-3

St. Stephen Steves 3-5

St. Wendel Saints 0-8

EXHIBITION GAMES

MILLER LIGHT/ARLINGTON/GAYLORD TOURNAMENT

COLD SPRING SPINGERS 6 OSCEOLA BEARS 2 (7 Innings)

The Springers defeated the Osceola Bears of Wisconsin in their first round of the tournament. They collected nine very timely hits and they played some very good defense. Veteran right hander, Zach Femrite threw seven very good innings, he gave up just three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. He had a no-hitter going till late in the game and he gave up a pair of hits in the seventh inning.

The Springers offense was led by Brain Hansen, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s one on a fielders choice. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he called a great game behind the plate. Zach Femrite aided his in cause, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Drew Bulson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 and Zach Hinkemeyer went 1-for-3 and they both scored runs. Garrett Fuchs earned a pair of walks, he had one stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Bears Brett Carlson started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Leverington went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Lundgren went 2-for-3. Thomas Johnson was credited with a RBI, Brian Hronski earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and AJ Beasley had a stolen base.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 ROSEMOUNT 4

The Springers defeated Rosemount in the 2nd round game of the Miller Light Tournament, backed eleven hits, including five doubles to give their young right hander a great deal of support. Nick Pennick started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win He scattered eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Springers were led by three players with multi-hit games, Garret Fuchs went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three big RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Versatile Jack Arnold went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBI’s and Brad Olson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Hansen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Alex Jungels was credited with a RBI and Zach Hinkemeyer earned three walks and he scored a run.

I have no information on the Rosemount team

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 2

The Springers of Section 2B defeated the LoGators of the of Section 4B, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles to give lefty Sam Hanson a great deal of support. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zach Hinkemeyer went 3-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Eric Loxtercamp was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Garret Fuchs went 1-for-4, Nick Pennick went 1-for-1, Brad Olson earned a walk and Alex Jungels scored a run.

The LoGators starting pitcher was Zach Heckert, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Mensen threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Logators were led on offense by Jim Conlee, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Matt Marek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jeff Heuer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Josh Tyler went 1-for-2, Nick Larson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Ryan Bruns earned a walk.

PRIOR LAKE BLUE JAYS 8 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4

The Blue Jays of the River Valley East League defeated the Springers of the Lakewood league, backed by twelve hits and a good pitching performance by #35, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout. #2 threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The BlueJays were led by Rob Frederick, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run and #20 went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Jeff Butler went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned one walk and he scored two runs and Jimmy Cosgrove went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tyler Buescher went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run and Mitchell Goodwin went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Corey Goodwin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and #0 went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks.

The Springers Jack Arnold started and he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, issued four walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers were led on offense by Brian Hansen he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Nick Pennick went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Sam Hanson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Joe Dempsey went 4-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Garret Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Drew Bulson was credited with a RBI and Zach Hinkemeyer earned a pair of walks.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 11 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 0 (7 Innings)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League, they collected seventeen hits to give their pitcher a great deal of support. Brindley Theisen started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Saints were led by veteran Andy Auger, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Brindley Theisen went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Tommy Auger went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reese Gregory went 4-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Mike Reilly went 3-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Tom Imholte went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Steve Neutzling went

1-for-4 and he scored a run. Chad Hockemeyer went 1-for-4 and Tom Spaniol earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sean Minder threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Hartung and Rudy Sauerer both went 1-for-3 and Will Kranz and Zach Overboe both earned walks.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6

The Lumberjacks of the Sauk Valley League beat the River Cats, an independent team. They collected eleven hits, including five home runs to support the pitcher. Brandon Buesgens started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led by Noah Winkelman, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam and a double for six RBI’s. Tyler Midas went 2-for-5 with two home runs for three RBI’s and Drew Beier went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Mark Dierkes went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Tanner Brosh earned a walk.

The River Cats, Jake Carper started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Thiery gave up two hits and two runs and Ty Carper threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up a run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats were led on offense by Izzy Carper, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Richard Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double. Nick Proshek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nathan Nelson went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jake Carper went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Ty Carper went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Justin Houge went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Cody Thiery went 1-for-2, Adam Smith was credited for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Tom Ostrowksi earned a walk and he scored a run.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 14 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Black Sox of the Victory League in exhibition action. The Saints collected nineteen hits, including five doubles and a home run, to give their pitchers a lot of support. Tommy Auger started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tommy Auger, he had a very good game, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and two doubles for four RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Chad Hockemeyer had a good game, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles, four three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Reese Gregory went 4-for-6 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Mike Reilly went 3-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Steve Neutzling went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Tom Imholte went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Doug Keller went 1-for-4. Jason Kotschevar went 1-for-2 and he scored one run, Dan Kronenburg went 1-for-1 one and he scored a run and Andy Auger earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher, Bryce Stahlboerger threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, gave up six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Craig Meyer threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, gave up eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Ike Sawyer, he went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brady Pesta went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 1-for-5 and Carter Sawyer earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 3 ELROSA SAINTS 2 (11 Innings)

The Stars of the County Line League defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League in exhibition action. The Stars collected eleven hits to back their pitchers. Matt Gruber started on the mound, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Colin Richards threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Austin VerSteeg threw five innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Austin VerSteeg, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Justin Amundson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Gruber went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Michael Andreas went 2-for-5 and Mike Kragenbring went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Andy Toop was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Colin Richards earned a walk and he scored one run. Jackson Richards earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Gruber was hit by a pitch.

The Saints Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven innings, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw four innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by Kevin Kuefler, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-5 and Ryan Illies went 1-for-4. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Vogt was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Schmitz earned a walk and a sacrifice and Derek Wiener had a sacrifice bunt.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 17 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 (7 Innings)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated their foe from the Central Valley League the Brewers in exhibition action. The Saints starting pitcher Chris Koenig threw four innings, he issued two walks, he gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran right hander Andy Auger threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints were led on offense by four players with multi-hit games, Tom Imholte went 3-for-4 for five RBI’s and he scored three runs and Nick Hengel went 3-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored pair of runs. Mike Kelly went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Reese Gregory went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Tom Spaniol went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. Doug Keller “00” earned three walks, was credited with a RBI and he scored three runs and veteran Andy Auger was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Veteran Jason Kotschevar was credited for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run, Tommy Auger scored a run and player/manager Brian Anderson earned a walk.

The Brewers Chase Aleshire started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Casey Underwood threw three innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Luke Harren, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Derrick Orth went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Sam Iten went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cory Wentz went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brady Kenning was credited with a RBI, Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-2 and Sam Rosha was hit by a pitch.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 AVON LAKERS 5

The Joe’s of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lakers from the Victory League, backed by six timely hits.

The Lakers Carter Phillippi started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, he surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Shane Olmscheid threw three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers were led by Tyler Ritter he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he eared a walk. Reed Voit wet 1-for-4 for a RBI and Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Phillippi went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Connor Huberty went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Carter Huberty went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Zac Tomsche went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch, Shane Olmscheid went 1-for-4, and Matt Meyer earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 17 ELROSA SAINTS 6

The Twins of the County Line League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Saints in exhibition action. This was backed by eighteen hits, including eight doubles and a big five run first inning. Austen Hadley started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Patrick Courtney threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Twins were led by Mike Danielson on offense, he had a great game, he went 5-for-6 with three doubles for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Ben Kulset went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBI’s and he scored one run. Derek Dolezel went 1-for-4 with a double four four RBI’s and he scored one run. Josh Soine went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Trent Pientka went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Jake Rambow went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Hadley went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Adam Schrader went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Dalton Rambow was credited with a RBI and he scored three runs.

The Saints starting pitcher Austin Imdieke threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Payton VanBeck threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Weller threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Weller threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he issued one walk.

The Saints were led by Matt Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for one RBI and he scored three runs. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s. Jacob Weller went 1-for-4 with a double, Brady Weller went 1-for-4 and Evan Wiener and Edwin Martin both scored a run.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 1 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 0 (7 Innings)

The Blue Jays of the Victory League defeated the River Cats an independent team. Not very many times does a team win a game without getting any hits, but that was the case the River Cats five hits and they dropped the game. Brock Cichon started on the mound for the Blue Jays, he threw three innings, Eric Lampert threw three innings in relief and Myron Ripplinger threw one inning in relief.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brock Cichon, he earned two walks, Joe Barkowicz was hit by a pitch and he scored the games only run. Derek Biniek earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Evans earned a walk.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Cody Thierry, he threw five innings, issued three walks, gave up the games only run and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Nefs threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Cats Ty Carper, Richard Thompson and Adam Smith all went 1-for-3 and Zach Schmidt went 1-for-2 and Izzy Carper went 1-for-1.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 OPOLE BEARS 5

The River Cats defeated the Bears of the Victory League, they collected twelve hits, including a home run and three doubles to give their pitcher good support. Cory Schmidt started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued two runs, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Carper threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The River Cats were led by Ty Carper, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cory Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Justin Houge went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Nick Proshek went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Jake Carper went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Smith went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice fly, a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Richard Thompson went 1-for-3, Jordan Picha earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Zach Schmidt scored a run.

The Bears starting pitcher Blake Niemeyer threw four innings, Sam Butler threw three innings in relief and Jake Nelson threw one inning in relief. The Bears were led by Alex Lange, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Derek Thielen went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Joel Klein went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tate Lang went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Lange went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Blake Niemeyer went 1-for-4.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

LAKE WOOD LEAGUE/REGIONAL GAMES

Wednesday June 19th

Brained Bees @ Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Friday June 21st

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Moorhead Brewers (8:00)

Saturday June 22nd

Beaudreaus @ Moorhead Mudcats (3:00)

Beaudreaus @ Moorhead Brewers (6:00)

Sunday June 23rd

Brainerd Bees @ Moorhead Brewers (3:00)

Brainerd Bees @ Moorhead Mudcats (7:00)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday June 22nd

Kimball Express @ St. Augusta Gussies (1:00)

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Pearl Lake Lakers (1:00)

Sunday June 23rd

Kimball Express @ Pearl Lake Lakers (2:00)

Luxemburg Brewers @ St. Nicholas Nicks (2:00)

St. Augusta Gussies @ Eden Valley Hawks (2:00

Watkins Clippers @ Cold Spring Rockies (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 19th

Becker Bandits @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Roger Red Devils @ Albertville Villains (7:30)

Friday June 22nd

Foley Lumberjacks @ Albertville Villains (7:30)

Clear Lake Lakers @ Rogers Red Devils (1:30)

Becker Bandits @ Big Lake Yellowjackets (4:00)

Sunday June 23rd

Becker Bandits @ Foley Lumberjacks (4:00)

Big Lake Yellowjackets @ Albertville Villains (1:00)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Sunday June 23rd

Meire Grove Grovers @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Saturday June 22nd

Fort Ripley Rebels @ St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

Sunday June 23rd

St.Mathies @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ Opole Bears (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday 19th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Richmond Royals (6:30)

Friday June 21st

Windom Pirates @ Lake Henry Lakers (6:30)

Saturday June 22nd

Seattle Mariners Scout Team @ Cold Spring Springers (DAY IN THE PARK)

Cold Spring Rockies vs. Richmond Royals (5:00) (DAY IN THE PARK)

Spring Hill Chargers @ Cologne Hollanders (1:30)

Avon Lakers @ Regal Eagles (6:30)

Staples Lumberbats Tournament

Clearwater River Cats

New Munich Silverstreaks

Roscoe Rangers

ELROSA “ELITE 8” TOURNAMENT

Friday June 21st Thru Sunday June 23rd

TEAMS: Freeport Black Sox, Sartell Muskies, New London-Spicer Twins, Crookston Red, Long Prairie Predators, Fergus Falls Hurricanes, Tri-City Shark and Elrosa Saints

Friday June 21st

Elrosa vs. Freeport (6:30)

Sartell vs. New London-Spicer (8:30)

Saturday June 22nd

Crookston vs. Long Prairie (10:00)

Fergus Falls vs. Tri-City (12:00)

Loser’s 2:00/4:00

Winners 6:00/8:00

Sunday June 23rd

Seventh Place: 10:00

Fifth Place: 12:00

Third Place: 2:00

Championship: 4:00

FARMING FLAMES TOURNAMENT

Friday June 21st thru Sunday June 23rd

TEAMS: Farming Flames, Sartell Stone Poneys, St. Joseph Joes, Sauk Centre Titans, Belle Plaine Tigers, Atwater Chuckers, Winstead Wildcats, Maple Lake Lakers

Friday June 21st

Atwater vs. Sauk Centre (6:00)

Sartell vs. Maple Lake (8:00)

Saturday June 22nd

St. Joseph vs. Windstead (10:00)

Belle Plaine vs. Farming (12:00)

Losers: 2:00/6:00

Winners: 4:00/8:00

Sunday June 23rd

Fifth Place: 10:00

Third Place: 12:00

Championship: 2:00

