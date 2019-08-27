2019 High School Football Broadcast Schedule

We are just days away from the start of the 2019 high school football season, and AM 1390 Granite City Sports has an exciting slate of games on tap for football fans in Central Minnesota.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WEEK ONE: St. Francis @ Apollo Eagles (8/30)

The Apollo Eagles return a number of key players from their 5-5 2018 campaign, including quarterback Logan Johnson and wide receiver Jayln Williams, to go along with some fresh faces, including basketball standout Michael Gravelle.

St. Francis finished the 2018 season 5-4, including a week one loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WEEK TWO: Apollo @ Tech 7 PM (9/6)

The Tech Tigers open their brand new stadium with a week two matchup against bitter rival Apollo under the lights.

The Tigers beat the Eagles 30-22 in week one of the 2018 campaign before finishing the season 6-3.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WEEK THREE: Cathedral @ Foley 7 PM (9/13)

The Crusaders hit the road for a matchup with Foley in week three. Cathedral is looking to put a tough 2018 season in their rear-view mirror with new coach Jason Klinefelter at the helm.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WEEK FOUR: Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech 7 PM (9/20)

The Storm are heading into 2019 on the heels of an impressive 7-3 season, which included a playoff win over Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WEEK FIVE: Willmar @ Rocori (9/27)

The Spartans gained valuable experience as a young team in 2018, and Rocori is hoping that those lumps pay off in 2019 under second-year coach James Herberg.

Photo - Jacky Ford

WEEK SIX: Flex Schedule (10/4)

We will keep an eye on the standings as we prepare for week six, choosing from either Tech at Alexandria, Rocori at Becker or Sartell at Brainerd.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WEEK SEVEN: Alexandria @ Sartell (10/11)

The Sabres host an always-competitive Cardinal team at Sartell Middle School in Week Six. Sartell will be installing a new offense in 2019.